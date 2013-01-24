Home
      Thanks to the innovative Dual Heating technology, the new PerfectCare garment steamer ensures powerful steam performance with no wet spots for great results effortlessly. See all benefits

        Great results in just one stroke, no wet spots

        with innovative Dual Heating Technology

        • Max 6 bar pump pressure
        • Up to 90g steam boost
        • No descaling needed
        • OptimalTEMP heated plate
        Dual Heating Technology

        Dual Heating Technology

        The innovative Dual Heating technology generates steam instantly at the base and reheats at the steamer head, for powerful penetrating steam, giving great results with no wet spots

        OptimalTEMP heated plate, guaranteed no burns*

        OptimalTEMP heated plate, guaranteed no burns*

        Steamer plate is actively heated to provide better de-wrinkling results with no wet spots. With OptimalTEMP technology, it guarantees no burns on all ironable fabrics.

        Powerful & continuous steam

        Powerful & continuous steam

        90g powerful steam boost penetrates deep into garments while 35g/min of continuous steam enables effortless wrinkle removal, for great de-wrinkling results.

        Triple precision tips on steam plate for challenging areas

        Triple precision tips on steam plate for challenging areas

        The triple precision tips on the steamer head enable you to reach the challenging areas, such as the collar, the shoulder, and the in-between buttons, giving you precise results.

        Stable tilting board with quick dry cover

        Stable tilting board with quick dry cover

        It can be tilted 30°, giving stable and comfortable support to make pleats and achieve crisp results. The shoulder shape board provides a better fit for garments. Board comes with a quick dry cover with enhanced steam permeability and breathability. It is durable with high heat resistance.

        Maintenance free engine, no descaling needed*

        Maintenance free engine, no descaling needed*

        Steamers need to be descaled regularly to ensure steam performance. Our new innovative engine prevents scale from building up, for long lasting steam performance.

        Easy steam selection (3 settings+ ECO) on handle

        Easy steam selection (3 settings+ ECO) on handle

        By pressing the steam selection button on the handle, you can easily change steam level for different fabrics - no need to bend down! Set your preferred steam level for optimal results on different fabrics. Use low steam for thinner fabrics and a more powerful setting for thicker fabrics and coats. Use ECO mode to save energy consumption.

        Wheels for easy transportation

        Wheels for easy transportation

        Wheels enable user to tilt and drag the stand steamer from one place to another easily.

        Automatically switches to standby mode for peace of mind

        Automatically switches to standby mode for peace of mind

        The steamer automatically switches to standby mode when the water tank is empty, so you have peace of mind even if you forget to switch it off.

        Steam refreshes garments and kills 99.9% of bacteria*

        Steam refreshes garments and kills 99.9% of bacteria*

        Hot steam refreshes garments and kills up to 99.9% bacteria*. Less frequent washing and dry cleaning saves time and money, and helps clothes last longer.

        PVC free hose

        PVC free hose

        The steam hose is a safe and healthy choice for use with steam. As the safety and health of your family is important, no PVC is used in the steam hose.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technology

          For all ironable fabrics
          Yes
          No burns
          Yes
          OptimalTEMP technology
          Yes

        • Fast crease removal

          Continuous steam
          35  g/min
          Power
          2200  W
          Ready to use
          2  min
          Steam boost
          up to 90  g
          Steam-on-demand
          Yes
          Variable steam
          3  levels
          Vertical steam
          Yes
          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Pressure Bar
          Max 6 bar pump

        • Easy to use

          Water tank capacity
          2000  ml
          Detachable water tank
          Yes
          Power cord length
          1.8  m
          Precision steam tip
          Yes
          Refill any time during use
          Yes
          Select steam level from handle
          Yes
          Special water inlet
          For extra hygiene
          Tap water suitable
          Yes
          Auto shut off
          Yes
          Save on all fabrics
          Even delicates like silk
          PVC Free Hose
          Yes

        • Storage

          Integrated wheels
          For easy transportation

        • Accessories included

          Adjustable pole
          Yes
          Glove for extra protection
          Yes

        • Size and weight

          Board size (WxHxL)
          41 x 74.5 x 5.1  cm
          Cover size (WxHxL)
          42.2 x 75.7 x 6.3  cm
          Foam layer thickness
          Cover thickness : 6 mm  mm
          Ironing surface
          56.4  cm
          Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
          46.5 x 51 x 61.5  cm
          Product dimensions (WxHxL)
          Base dimensions : 32 x 45.2 x 34  cm
          Total weight with packaging
          11.5  kg
          Weight of board
          1.7  kg
          Weight of iron
          0.69  kg
          Weight of iron + base
          6.78  kg
          Pole dimensions extended
          Height from ground to shoulder tip of Hanger : 155  cm

        • Guarantee

          2 year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Green efficiency

          Energy saving mode
          Yes
          Product packaging
          100% recycable
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

            • On all ironable fabrics
            • tested to IEC protocol with hard water for 500 hours to simulate 5 years of usage.
            • tested by third party institute for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylococcus aureus ATCC 6538, Candida albicans ATCC 10231 with 1 minute steaming time (Technical Standard For Disinfection 2002-2.1.5)

