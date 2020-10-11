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    • Great results in just one stroke, no wet spots Great results in just one stroke, no wet spots Great results in just one stroke, no wet spots

      ProTouch Stand Steamer

      GC625/20

      Great results in just one stroke, no wet spots

      Thanks to the innovative Dual Heating technology, the new PerfectCare garment steamer ensures powerful steam performance with no wet spots for great results effortlessly.

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      ProTouch Stand Steamer

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      Great results in just one stroke, no wet spots

      with innovative Dual Heating Technology

      • Max 6 bar pump pressure
      • Up to 90g steam boost
      • No descaling needed
      • OptimalTEMP heated plate
      Dual Heating Technology

      Dual Heating Technology

      The innovative Dual Heating technology generates steam instantly at the base and reheats at the steamer head, for powerful penetrating steam, giving great results with no wet spots

      OptimalTEMP heated plate, guaranteed no burns*

      OptimalTEMP heated plate, guaranteed no burns*

      Steamer plate is actively heated to provide better de-wrinkling results with no wet spots. With OptimalTEMP technology, it guarantees no burns on all ironable fabrics.

      Powerful & continuous steam

      Powerful & continuous steam

      90g powerful steam boost penetrates deep into garments while 35g/min of continuous steam enables effortless wrinkle removal, for great de-wrinkling results.

      Triple precision tips on steam plate for challenging areas

      Triple precision tips on steam plate for challenging areas

      The triple precision tips on the steamer head enable you to reach the challenging areas, such as the collar, the shoulder, and the in-between buttons, giving you precise results.

      Stable tilting board with quick dry cover

      Stable tilting board with quick dry cover

      It can be tilted 30°, giving stable and comfortable support to make pleats and achieve crisp results. The shoulder shape board provides a better fit for garments. Board comes with a quick dry cover with enhanced steam permeability and breathability. It is durable with high heat resistance.

      Maintenance free engine, no descaling needed*

      Maintenance free engine, no descaling needed*

      Steamers need to be descaled regularly to ensure steam performance. Our new innovative engine prevents scale from building up, for long lasting steam performance.

      Easy steam selection (3 settings+ ECO) on handle

      Easy steam selection (3 settings+ ECO) on handle

      By pressing the steam selection button on the handle, you can easily change steam level for different fabrics - no need to bend down! Set your preferred steam level for optimal results on different fabrics. Use low steam for thinner fabrics and a more powerful setting for thicker fabrics and coats. Use ECO mode to save energy consumption.

      Wheels for easy transportation

      Wheels for easy transportation

      Wheels enable user to tilt and drag the stand steamer from one place to another easily.

      Steam refreshes garments and kills 99.9% of bacteria*

      Steam refreshes garments and kills 99.9% of bacteria*

      Hot steam refreshes garments and kills up to 99.9% bacteria*. Less frequent washing and dry cleaning saves time and money, and helps clothes last longer.

      PVC free hose

      PVC free hose

      The steam hose is a safe and healthy choice for use with steam. As the safety and health of your family is important, no PVC is used in the steam hose.

      Automatically switches to standby mode for peace of mind

      The steamer automatically switches to standby mode when the water tank is empty, so you have peace of mind even if you forget to switch it off.

      Technical Specifications

      • Storage

        Integrated wheels
        For easy transportation

      • Easy to use

        Water tank capacity
        2000  ml
        Detachable water tank
        Yes
        Refill any time during use
        Yes
        Tap water suitable
        Yes
        Power cord length
        1.8  m
        Precision steam tip
        Yes
        Select steam level from handle
        Yes
        Special water inlet
        For extra hygiene
        Auto shut off
        Yes
        Safe on all fabrics
        Even delicates like silk
        PVC Free Hose
        Yes

      • Accessories included

        Adjustable pole
        Yes
        Glove for extra protection
        Yes

      • Guarantee

        2 year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Technology

        OptimalTEMP technology
        Yes
        For all ironable fabrics
        Yes
        No burns
        Yes

      • Fast crease removal

        Power
        2200  W
        Steam boost
        up to 90  g
        Continuous steam
        35  g/min
        Vertical steam
        Yes
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Ready to use
        2  minute(s)
        Variable steam
        3  levels
        Steam-on-demand
        Yes
        Pressure Bar
        Max 6 bar pump

      • Green efficiency

        Energy saving mode
        Yes
        Product packaging
        100% recycable
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Size and weight

        Weight of iron
        0.69  kg
        Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
        46.5 x 51 x 61.5  cm
        Board size (WxHxL)
        41 x 74.5 x 5.1  cm
        Weight of board
        1.7  kg
        Product dimensions (WxHxL)
        Base dimensions : 32 x 45.2 x 34  cm
        Cover size (WxHxL)
        42.2 x 75.7 x 6.3  cm
        Total weight with packaging
        11.5  kg
        Foam layer thickness
        Cover thickness : 6 mm  mm
        Ironing surface
        56.4  cm
        Weight of iron + base
        6.78  kg
        Pole dimensions extended
        Height from ground to shoulder tip of Hanger : 155  cm

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      • On all ironable fabrics
      • tested to IEC protocol with hard water for 500 hours to simulate 5 years of usage.
      • tested by third party institute for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylococcus aureus ATCC 6538, Candida albicans ATCC 10231 with 1 minute steaming time (Technical Standard For Disinfection 2002-2.1.5)

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