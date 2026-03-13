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PerfectCare Azur Steam iron
Discontinued
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GC4910/10
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Consumer Care Book Philips PerfectCare Azur Steam iron
EU Declaration of conformity Philips PerfectCare Azur Steam iron GC4910/10 - English (US)
All (2)
What type of water can I use in my Philips steam iron or steamer?
How to clean the soleplate of my Philips Steam/Dry Iron
My Philips Steam Iron does not heat up anymore
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My Philips Steam Iron does not produce steam
The "iron ready" light of my Philips Steam Iron is blinking
The Calc-Clean light on my Philips Steam Generator Iron keeps blinking