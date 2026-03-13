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2 year warranty
30-day return
Ironing
All series
EasyCare Steam iron
Discontinued
Support
GC3560/02
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User Manual Philips 3500 series Steam iron
This Philips steam iron offers you not only extra convenience because of the large water inlet, extra-long cord and water-level indicator; its new SteamGlide soleplate also makes ironing easier and smoother!
All (2)
What type of water can I use in my Philips steam iron or steamer?
How to clean the soleplate of my Philips Steam/Dry Iron
My Philips Steam Iron is leaking from its soleplate
My Philips Steam Iron does not heat up anymore
My Philips Steam Generator Iron does not remove creases
My Philips iron sizzles when I place it on its heel
My Philips iron or garment steamer causes a power failure on mains
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