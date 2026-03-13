2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
Support
GC1015/01
Discontinued
My Philips Steam Iron is leaking from its soleplate
My Philips Steam Iron does not heat up anymore
My Philips Steam Generator Iron does not remove creases
My Philips iron sizzles when I place it on its heel
My Philips iron or garment steamer causes a power failure on mains
My Philips Steam Iron does not produce steam
The Calc-Clean light on my Philips Steam Generator Iron keeps blinking