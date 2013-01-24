Home
    NanoProtect filter Active Carbon

    FY6171/30
    Overall rating / 5
    • Breathe the difference Breathe the difference Breathe the difference
      -{discount-value}

      NanoProtect filter Active Carbon

      FY6171/30
      Overall rating / 5

      Breathe the difference

      Double deck of active carbon filter provides doubled performance on removal odor and various gases

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: $119.00

      NanoProtect filter Active Carbon

      Breathe the difference

      Double deck of active carbon filter provides doubled performance on removal odor and various gases See all benefits

      Breathe the difference

      Double deck of active carbon filter provides doubled performance on removal odor and various gases See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: $119.00

      NanoProtect filter Active Carbon

      Breathe the difference

      Double deck of active carbon filter provides doubled performance on removal odor and various gases See all benefits

        Breathe the difference

        Double performance, double reassurance

        • Removes odor and various gases

        Double deck of filters provides double performance

        Double deck of filters provides doubled performance

        Impregnated carbon process in Japan

        Mixed active carbon for the purpose of various gases removal with Japan technology inside: 50% coal cokes based active carbon (CC-AC), 50% coconut shell based active carbon and Impregnated carbon process in Japan, targets various gases removal rather than 1 gas type: Coconut palm based AC is consist of Micro pore, which is good for removing gas with small molecular, but coal based AC is consist of Meso pore, good for gas having big molecular.

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          Korean

