    Original filters for Air Purifier PureProtect 4200
      -{discount-value}

      PureProtect Pro 4200 Series HEPA NanoProtect filter

      FY4200/30

      Overall rating / 5
      Reviews

      Original filters for Air Purifier PureProtect 4200

      Genuine replacement filters for your air purifier: 3in1 HEPA NanoProtect, double Active Carbon layer and prefilter for protection against pollution, pollen, dust, pet dander, viruses.

      PureProtect Pro 4200 Series HEPA NanoProtect filter

      PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
      PureProtect Pro 4200 Series

      HEPA NanoProtect filter

      Original filters for Air Purifier PureProtect 4200

      Effectively captures 99.97% of nano-particles (1)

      • Compatible with 4200 Series
      • Lifespan up to 1 year
      • In the box: 2 filters
      • Original Philips filters
      Compatible with PureProtect Pro, 4200 series

      Compatible with PureProtect Pro, 4200 series

      Replacement filters Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series air purifiers: AC4220, AC4221. You can find your air purifier model on the bottom of the device.

      The package includes both filters for your device

      The package includes both filters for your device

      Compatible models require both filters to be used simultaneously for optimal filtration performance. Simply insert one at the bottom of your air purifier, and the other one at the top.

      Long lasting filter for up to 1 year

      Long lasting filter for up to 1 year

      The filters ensure optimal filtration performance for up to 1 year (2), reducing hassle and cost. To enhance filtration, vacuum the pre-filter regularly.

      Original Philips filter for the best performance

      Original Philips filter for the best performance

      The original Philips filter is designed for a perfect fit with your device. For optimal performance, always use the genuine Philips filter.

      4-layer HEPA filtration traps 99.97% of smallest particles

      4-layer HEPA filtration traps 99.97% of smallest particles

      4-layer filtration made of pre-filter, HEPA NanoProtect and double Active Carbon layer captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns (1) – to protect you from pollutants, viruses, allergens, bacteria and odors.

      Follow the smart filter status indicator on your device

      Follow the smart filter status indicator on your device

      Your Philips device notifies you when to replace the filter, with an indicator on the display. Maintenance is effortless, taking less than a minute.

      Connect with the Air+ app for added convenience

      Connect with the Air+ app for added convenience

      Connect your device to the Air+ app to monitor your filter status and easily order replacements when needed.

      Technical Specifications

      • Included in the box

        HEPA NanoProtect filter
        2x filters

      • Filtration layers

        Activated carbon
        Yes
        HEPA filter
        Yes

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimension of packaging (LxWxH)
        30,6*24,5*24,5  mm
        Weight incl. packaging
        1.7  kg

      • Replacement

        For Philips air purifier(s)
        AC4220, AC4221

      • Performance

        Particle filtration
        99.97% at 0.003 microns

      • (1) From the air that passes through the filter, tested to DIN71460 with NaCl aerosol 0.003um, iUTA
      • (2) Lifetime of filter depends on the air quality and usage.

