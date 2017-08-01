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    • Powerful protection for the best performance Powerful protection for the best performance Powerful protection for the best performance

      Air Purifier 3000 Series HEPA NanoProtect filter

      FY3433/10

      Powerful protection for the best performance

      The NanoProtect HEPA makes sure you are protected from viruses, bacteria, pollen, dust, PM2.5 and pet dander.

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      Air Purifier 3000 Series HEPA NanoProtect filter

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      Powerful protection for the best performance

      Genuine Philips filter that fits perfectly

      • Up to 24 months lifetime
      • Filters 99.97% 0.003μm particles
      Perfect fit for consistently high performance

      Perfect fit for consistently high performance

      Genuine Philips filter was designed together with the device itself to ensure a perfect fit which guarantees the continuously smooth operation of the device.

      Philips filters ensure that your device works effectively

      Philips filters ensure that your device works effectively

      Philips air filters go through a set of mandatory and strict inspection tests before releasing from factory. They are subjected to rigorous life and durability tests, for continuous operation 24/7. Our filters are designed to provide the best performance of your Philips purifier until the last day of the filter’s lifespan.

      The NanoProtect HEPA filter cleans faster than H13 (4)

      The NanoProtect HEPA filter cleans faster than H13 (4)

      NanoProtect HEPA filter's low-resistance fibers maximize the airflow. The electrostatic charge attracts particles as small as 0.003 microns with 99.98% of efficiency, enabling the filter to clean the air faster than a medically used HEPA H13 filter (4)

      Up to 99.9% virus removal

      Up to 99.9% virus removal

      The purifier captures aerosols including those which may contain respiratory viruses. Tested independently to remove up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air. Also tested for coronavirus (8).

      Connect with the device and monitor it through the app

      Connect with the device and monitor it through the app

      Monitor the lifetime and status of your filter anytime, anywhere with the CleanHome+ app (2). Get alerted when its time to change your filter and easily order a replacement directly through the app (3).

      Follow the Smart filter status indicator on your device

      Follow the Smart filter status indicator on your device

      Your Philips device notifies you when to clean your pre-filter and when to replace the filter. This takes less than a minute. The maintenance of the device is effortless to ensure that youalways enjoy clean, healthy air.

      Up to 24 months of usage

      Up to 24 months of usage

      Philips NanoProtect HEPA filter provides consistent protection and guarantees optimal filtration to up to 2 years. (1)

      Technical Specifications

      • General Specification

        Product type
        HEPA NanoProtect filter
        Included in the box
        1x filter
        HEPA NanoProtect
        Yes
        Pre-filter
        No
        Active carbon
        No
        Lifetime
        Up to 2 years

      • Performance

        Particle filtration
        99.97% at 0.003 microns

      • Weight and Dimensions

        Product Height
        370 mm
        Product Weight
        1.42 kg
        Product Width
        290 mm
        Product Length
        50 mm
        Package Length
        55 mm
        Package Width
        295 mm
        Package Height
        377 mm
        Package Weight
        1,644 kg

      • Replacement

        For Philips air purifier(s)
        AC3256, AC4550, AC4558, AC3259

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      • (1) Recommended lifetime is calculated based on the Philips users’ average usage time and the WHO urban outdoor pollution level data. Actual lifetime is impacted by usage environments and frequencies.
      • (2) Only applicable for selected models with connectivity
      • (3) Only applicable in those countries where the Philips shop is available
      • (4) NanoProtect HEPA filter material provides lower air flow resistance than the material from a HEPA H13 filter, enabling a Philips air purifier with NanoProtect to deliver a higher Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) than with an equivalently-sized certified HEPA H13 filter
      • (5) From the air which passes through the filter, tested with NaCl aerosol by iUTA according to DIN71460-1.
      • (6) Contingent on the filter being used with AC1711 or 1715 Philips purifier
      • (7) Microbial Reduction Rate Test conducted at Airmid Health group Ltd. tested in a 28.5m³ test chamber contaminated with airborne influenza A(H1N1).
      • (8) Microbial Reduction Rate Test at external lab, in a test chamber contaminated with avian coronavirus (IBV) aerosols, with Philips HEPA NanoProtect filter.

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