    Series 3

    Nano Protect Filter

    FY3430/30
    Healthier Air, Always
      Series 3 Nano Protect Filter

      FY3430/30
      Healthier Air, Always

      This integrated HEPA and active carbon filter effectively captures harmful particles as small as 0.003um, incl. PM2.5, allergens, bacteria and virus. It also absorbs and locks formaldehyde, TVOC and odor inside its nano-sized pores.

      Suggested retail price: $129.00

      This integrated HEPA and active carbon filter effectively captures harmful particles as small as 0.003um, incl. PM2.5, allergens, bacteria and virus. It also absorbs and locks formaldehyde, TVOC and odor inside its nano-sized pores.

        Healthier Air, Always

        Capture harmful particles as small as 0.003um

        Removes allergens, e.g. pollen, dust, pet dander, etc.

        Proved to remove allergens including pollen, dust, dust mite and pet dander by European Center for Allergy Research Foundation (Ecarf)

        Removes up to 99.9% bacteria and virus (H1N1)

        Proved to be effective in removing up to 99.9% bateria and viruses like H1N1 by Airmid.

        Hassel free filter maintenance with all-in-one design

        Integrated HEPA and active carbon filter makes installation easy and convenient.

        Absorbs and locks formaldehyde, TVOC and odor

        The surface area of active carbon layer is as large as 31 football fields

        Effectively removes 0.003 um particles (800 times < PM2.5)

        Equipped with Philips' VitaShield technology, the HEPA layer is made from ultra-fine non-woven fabric with a surface area of 2.43 m2. The performance is more long-lasting and stable.

        Technical Specifications

        • Performance

          Filters out bacteria
          Yes
          Filters out formaldehyde
          Yes
          Filters out PM2.5
          Yes
          Filters out toluene
          Yes
          Filters out viruses
          Yes

        • Weight and dimensions

          Weight of product
          1.4  kg
          Weight incl. packaging
          1.7  kg
          Dimension of product (LxWxH)
          245*155*318
          Dimension of packaging (LxWxH)
          256*256*330  mm

        • Replacement

          Integrated filter
          For Purifier Series 3000(i)

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

