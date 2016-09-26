Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Original filter for air purifier 2000&3000i Series Original filter for air purifier 2000&3000i Series Original filter for air purifier 2000&3000i Series

      Air Purifier 2000i and 3000i Series Active Carbon filter

      FY2420/30

      Original filter for air purifier 2000&3000i Series

      Original replacement filter for your air purifier: Active Carbon filter effectively removes volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and unpleasant odors for cleaner, fresher indoor air.

      See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Air Purifier 2000i and 3000i Series Active Carbon filter

      Similar products

      See all Filters and Accessories

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      Air Purifier 2000i and 3000i Series
      - {discount-value}

      Air Purifier 2000i and 3000i Series

      Active Carbon filter

      Total

      recurring payment

      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Original filter for air purifier 2000&3000i Series

      Effectively reduces gases and odors

      • Compatible with 2000i and 3000i Series
      • In the box: 1 filter
      • Lifespan of 1 year
      • Original Philips filter
      Compatible with Philips 2000i and 3000i Series

      Compatible with Philips 2000i and 3000i Series

      Replacement filters for Philips 2000i and 3000i Series air purifiers: AC2887,AC2889, AC2892, AC3829. You can find your air purifier model on the bottom of the device.

      Long life filters up to 1 year

      Long life filters up to 1 year

      The filters provide optimal filter performance for up to 1 year (2), reducing hassle and costs.

      Original Philips filter for best performance

      Original Philips filter for best performance

      The original Philips filter is designed to fit your appliance perfectly. Always use the Philips filter for optimal performance.

      Active carbon filter reduces gases and odors

      Active carbon filter reduces gases and odors

      The active carbon filter effectively removes volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and unpleasant odors for cleaner, fresher indoor air

      Technical Specifications

      • General Specification

        Product type
        AC NanoProtect filter
        Included in the box
        1x filter
        HEPA NanoProtect
        No
        Pre-filter
        No
        Active carbon
        Yes
        Lifetime
        Up to 1 year

      • Performance

        Particle filtration
        Gas and odours

      • Weight and Dimensions

        Product Height
        362 mm
        Product Weight
        0.262 kg
        Product Width
        276 mm
        Product Length
        10 mm
        Package Length
        21 mm
        Package Width
        292 mm
        Package Height
        380 mm
        Package Weight
        0.557 kg

      • Replacement

        For Philips air purifier(s)
        AC2887, AC2889, AC2892, AC3829

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      • (1) The air flowing through the filter was tested using a NaCl aerosol by iUTA according to DIN71460-1.
      • (2) Calculated average. Lifetime of filter depends on the air quality and usage.

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:

      Visa - payment method
      MasterCard - payment method
      PayPal - payment method

      Help with your online order

      Online Store Support
      Terms and conditions
      Search order
      © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.