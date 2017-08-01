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    • Breathe the difference Breathe the difference Breathe the difference

      Active Carbon filter

      FY2420/20

      Breathe the difference

      Honeycomb structured active carbon filter provides effective removal of TVOC and odors.*

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      Active Carbon filter

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      Breathe the difference

      Reassurance of TVOC and odor reduction

      • Reduces TVOC*
      • Reduces odors

      As long as 12 months lifetime

      Unfolded active carbon adsorption area is equal to about 43 football courts which provides consistent protection and a long lifetime up to 12 months.

      Effectively reduces TVOC and odors

      Honeycomb structured active carbon is made for the purpose of effectively removing various gases: incl. harmful TVOC and odors.

      Technical Specifications

      • Logistic data

        12NC code
        883442020330
      Badge-D2C

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      • Total volatile organic compounds
      • Does not reduce or absorb carbon monoxide gas. Keep gas appliances well ventilated

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