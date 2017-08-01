Search terms
Shopping cart
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
FY2420/20
Breathe the difference
Honeycomb structured active carbon filter provides effective removal of TVOC and odors.*See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Active Carbon filter
Total
recurring payment
Unfolded active carbon adsorption area is equal to about 43 football courts which provides consistent protection and a long lifetime up to 12 months.
Honeycomb structured active carbon is made for the purpose of effectively removing various gases: incl. harmful TVOC and odors.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.