    Mini Hi-Fi System

    FWM35/30
    MP3 playback with rich sound experience
      Mini Hi-Fi System

      FWM35/30
      MP3 playback with rich sound experience

      Fulfill all your music needs with FWM35 MP3 Mini Hi-Fi System, which delivers superbly rich sound. Plus the freedom to savor 30 hours of your favorite MP3-CD music and intuitive ease-of-use make this set a joy to use! See all benefits

      Mini Hi-Fi System

      MP3 playback with rich sound experience

      Fulfill all your music needs with FWM35 MP3 Mini Hi-Fi System, which delivers superbly rich sound. Plus the freedom to savor 30 hours of your favorite MP3-CD music and intuitive ease-of-use make this set a joy to use!

      MP3 playback with rich sound experience

      Fulfill all your music needs with FWM35 MP3 Mini Hi-Fi System, which delivers superbly rich sound. Plus the freedom to savor 30 hours of your favorite MP3-CD music and intuitive ease-of-use make this set a joy to use! See all benefits

      Mini Hi-Fi System

      MP3 playback with rich sound experience

      Fulfill all your music needs with FWM35 MP3 Mini Hi-Fi System, which delivers superbly rich sound. Plus the freedom to savor 30 hours of your favorite MP3-CD music and intuitive ease-of-use make this set a joy to use! See all benefits

        Mini Hi-Fi System

        Mini Hi-Fi System

        MP3 playback with rich sound experience

        • MP3
        30 hours of MP3-CD music playback

        30 hours of MP3-CD music playback

        MP3 stands for "MPEG 1 Audio layer-3".MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 has become the standard audio compression format used on the world wide web, allowing quick and easy audio file transfer.

        3-disc changer for convenient multi-disc playback

        3-disc changer for convenient multi-disc playback

        With a three-disc changer for music playback, you can choose between three different CDs inside the device at any one time. This convenient feature allows you to savor a variety of music while saving you precious time from changing CDs frequently.

        3-step Dynamic Bass Boost for deep bass experience

        3-step Dynamic Bass Boost for deep bass experience

        Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from level one to level three – at the touch of a button! You can customize the bass level that fits your style. Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

        Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

        Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

        Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

        2-Way Bass Reflex Speaker System for powerful sound

        2-Way Bass Reflex Speaker System for powerful sound

        60W RMS total output power

        This system has 60W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Output Power
          2x30W RMS
          Sound Enhancement
          • Digital Sound Control 4 modes
          • Dynamic Bass Boost 3 steps

        • Loudspeakers

          Main Speaker
          • 2 way
          • 2" tweeter
          • 5.25" woofer
          • Bass Reflex Speaker System
          Number of Loudspeakers
          2

        • Audio Playback

          Cassette Deck Technology
          Full Logical
          Cassette Playback Modes
          Fast Wind/Rewind
          Playback Media
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          • MP3-CD
          Disc Playback Modes
          • 99-Track Programmable
          • Repeat/one/disk/program
          • Shuffle Play
          Loader Type
          3 CD Carousel
          Number of decks
          2
          Number of Discs
          3

        • Audio Recording

          Tape Recording Enhancement
          • Automatic Recording Level
          • CD Synchro Start Recording

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Auto digital tuning
          Yes
          Station presets
          40
          Tuner Bands
          • FM
          • MW
          Tuner Enhancements
          • Auto Store
          • Easy Set (Plug & Play)

        • Connectivity

          Aux in
          Line-in
          Headphone
          3.5 mm
          Other connections
          • FM Antenna
          • MW Antenna

        • Convenience

          Alarms
          • CD Alarm
          • Radio Alarm
          • Sleep timer
          Clock
          On main display
          Display Type
          FTD
          Indications
          DIM mode

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • AC Power Cord
          • FM/MW Antenna
          Remote control
          21-key

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          265  mm
          Set Height
          310  mm
          Set Depth
          367  mm
          Main speaker width
          248  mm
          Main Speaker height
          310  mm
          Main speaker depth
          195  mm
          Packaging Width
          611  mm
          Packaging Height
          411  mm
          Packaging Depth
          440  mm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          15.6  kg

        • Power

          Power supply
          • 200-240 V
          • 50Hz
          Standby power consumption
          < 3 W

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • AC Power Cord
        • FM/MW Antenna

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

