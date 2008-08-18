Home
    Mini Hi-Fi System

    FWM185/79
    • Listen to favorite MP3-CD music in rich sound Listen to favorite MP3-CD music in rich sound Listen to favorite MP3-CD music in rich sound
      Mini Hi-Fi System

      FWM185/79
      Listen to favorite MP3-CD music in rich sound

      Experience uninterrupted enjoyment of your CD/MP3/WMA songs for up to 10 hours on the FWM185. Extend your music pleasure by listening to your tunes at home from your portable player - with USB Direct and MP3 player-in. See all benefits

      Mini Hi-Fi System

      Mini Hi-Fi System

        Mini Hi-Fi System

        Mini Hi-Fi System

        Listen to favorite MP3-CD music in rich sound

        with USB Direct playback

        • MP3-CD playback
        • USB Direct
        10 hours of MP3-CD music

        10 hours of MP3-CD music

        MP3 stands for "MPEG 1 Audio layer-3".MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 has become the standard audio compression format used on the world wide web, allowing quick and easy audio file transfer.

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

        Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

        Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

        Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

        120W RMS total output power

        120W RMS total output power

        This system has 120W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

        USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

        USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

        With the USB Direct mode, simply plug in your USB device to the USB port on your Philips device and your digital music will be played directly from the Philips device.

        2-Way Bass Reflex Speaker System for powerful sound

        2-Way Bass Reflex Speaker System for powerful sound

        AM/ FM tuner for radio enjoyment

        AM/ FM tuner for radio enjoyment

        Stereo cassette deck

        Stereo cassette deck

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Output power (RMS)
          4x30W/ch
          Sound Enhancement
          • Dynamic Bass Boost
          • Digital Sound Control

        • Loudspeakers

          Main Speaker
          • 4" woofer
          • 2" tweeter
          • 2 way
          • Bass Reflex Speaker System
          Number of Loudspeakers
          2

        • Audio Playback

          Number of Discs
          1
          Loader Type
          Tray
          Playback Media
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          • MP3-CD
          • WMA-CD
          USB Direct Modes
          • Fast Backward/Fast Forward
          • Play/Pause
          • Previous/Next
          • Program Play
          • Repeat
          • Stop
          Disc Playback Modes
          • Repeat/one/disk/program
          • Shuffle Play
          • Fast Forward/Backward
          • Next/Previous Track Search
          • Repeat Play
          Programmable Tracks
          20
          Number of decks
          1
          Cassette Deck Technology
          Mechanical
          Cassette Playback Modes
          Automatic Stop

        • Audio Recording

          Recording Media
          Tape
          Tape Recording Enhancement
          CD Synchro Start Recording

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner Bands
          • FM Stereo
          • MW

        • Convenience

          Alarms
          • CD Alarm
          • USB alarm
          • Sleep timer
          Clock
          On main display
          Display Type
          LCD
          Eco Power Standby
          1 watt

        • Connectivity

          Aux in
          3.5mm stereo
          USB
          USB host

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Remote Control
          • Guarantee booklet
          • Quick Use Guide
          User Manual
          English

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          220  mm
          Set Height
          292  mm
          Set Depth
          272  mm
          Packaging Width
          525  mm
          Packaging Height
          413  mm
          Packaging Depth
          410  mm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          10.875  kg

        • Power

          Power supply
          • 200-240 V
          • 50Hz
          Standby power consumption
          < 1W

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Remote Control
        • Guarantee booklet
        • Quick Use Guide

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

