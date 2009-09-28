Home
    MP3 Mini Hi-Fi System

    FWM154/79
    Overall rating / 5
    • Obsessed with sound Obsessed with sound Obsessed with sound
      -{discount-value}

      MP3 Mini Hi-Fi System

      FWM154/79
      Overall rating / 5

      Obsessed with sound

      Get the most out of your music with the Philips Mini hi-fi system featuring 2-way Bass Reflex Speaker System for rich sound. Optimize your sound settings by adjusting the balance for different music genres with Digital Sound Control.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $199.95

      MP3 Mini Hi-Fi System

      Obsessed with sound

      Get the most out of your music with the Philips Mini hi-fi system featuring 2-way Bass Reflex Speaker System for rich sound. Optimize your sound settings by adjusting the balance for different music genres with Digital Sound Control. See all benefits

      Obsessed with sound

      Get the most out of your music with the Philips Mini hi-fi system featuring 2-way Bass Reflex Speaker System for rich sound. Optimize your sound settings by adjusting the balance for different music genres with Digital Sound Control. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $199.95

      MP3 Mini Hi-Fi System

      Obsessed with sound

      Get the most out of your music with the Philips Mini hi-fi system featuring 2-way Bass Reflex Speaker System for rich sound. Optimize your sound settings by adjusting the balance for different music genres with Digital Sound Control. See all benefits

        MP3 Mini Hi-Fi System

        MP3 Mini Hi-Fi System

        Obsessed with sound

        • 40W
        Play MP3-CD, CD and CD-R/RW

        Play MP3-CD, CD and CD-R/RW

        MP3 stands for "MPEG 1 Audio layer-7.6 cm (3") .MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 has become the standard audio compression format used on the world wide web, allowing quick and easy audio file transfer.

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

        Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

        Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

        Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimize the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by resonating the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a whole new dimension of deep bass.

        40W RMS total output power

        40W RMS total output power

        This Philips speaker has 40W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

        Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

        Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

        Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

        MP3 Link for portable music playback

        MP3 Link for portable music playback

        The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.

        Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

        Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

        Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

        Autostop cassette deck

        Autostop cassette deck

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Sound enhancement
          • Dynamic Bass Boost
          • digital sound control
          Total Sound Power (RMS)
          40  W

        • Loudspeakers

          Number of speaker boxes
          2
          Speaker drivers
          4" woofer
          Loudspeaker enhancement
          2-way

        • Audio playback

          Playback media
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          • MP3-CD
          Disc playback modes
          • next/previous track search
          • fast forward/backward
          • repeat/shuffle/program
          Cassette deck technology
          mechanical
          Number of decks
          1

        • Audio recording

          Recording media
          tape

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Station presets
          40
          Tuner bands
          • FM
          • FM stereo
          • MW
          Tuner enhancement
          • auto digital tuning
          • auto scan

        • Connectivity

          Aux in
          2xRCA (Audio)
          MP3 Link
          3.5mm stereo line in

        • Convenience

          Clock
          • on main display
          • sleep timer
          Number of discs
          1
          Display type
          LCD display
          Alarms
          • CD alarm
          • radio alarm
          Loader type
          tray

        • Accessories

          Remote control
          Yes
          Others
          Quick start guide
          User Manual
          English
          Warranty
          World Wide Guarantee booklet

        • Dimensions

          Gross weight
          8.5  kg
          Main speaker depth
          175  mm
          Main speaker height
          292  mm
          Main speaker width
          189  mm
          Main unit depth
          271  mm
          Packaging depth
          270  mm
          Main unit height
          292  mm
          Packaging height
          354  mm
          Main unit width
          220  mm
          Packaging width
          740  mm

        • Power

          Power supply
          220 - 240  V

        • Green

          Standby power consumption
          1  W

