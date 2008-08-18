Home
    MP3 Mini Hi-Fi System

    FWM143/79
    Overall rating / 5
    Listen to favorite MP3-CD music in rich sound
      -{discount-value}

      MP3 Mini Hi-Fi System

      FWM143/79
      Overall rating / 5

      Listen to favorite MP3-CD music in rich sound

      Get the most out of your music with the Philips FWM143 Mini Hi-Fi System featuring 2-way Bass Reflex Speaker System for rich sound. Optimize your sound settings by adjusting the balance for different music genres with Digital Sound Control.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      MP3 Mini Hi-Fi System

      Listen to favorite MP3-CD music in rich sound

      Get the most out of your music with the Philips FWM143 Mini Hi-Fi System featuring 2-way Bass Reflex Speaker System for rich sound. Optimize your sound settings by adjusting the balance for different music genres with Digital Sound Control.

      Listen to favorite MP3-CD music in rich sound

      Get the most out of your music with the Philips FWM143 Mini Hi-Fi System featuring 2-way Bass Reflex Speaker System for rich sound. Optimize your sound settings by adjusting the balance for different music genres with Digital Sound Control.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      MP3 Mini Hi-Fi System

      Listen to favorite MP3-CD music in rich sound

      Get the most out of your music with the Philips FWM143 Mini Hi-Fi System featuring 2-way Bass Reflex Speaker System for rich sound. Optimize your sound settings by adjusting the balance for different music genres with Digital Sound Control.

        Listen to favorite MP3-CD music in rich sound

        10 hours of MP3-CD music

        10 hours of MP3-CD music

        MP3 stands for "MPEG 1 Audio layer-3".MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 has become the standard audio compression format used on the world wide web, allowing quick and easy audio file transfer.

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

        Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

        Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

        Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

        2x20W RMS total output power

        2x20W RMS total output power

        2-Way Bass Reflex Speaker System for powerful sound

        2-Way Bass Reflex Speaker System for powerful sound

        AM/ FM tuner for radio enjoyment

        AM/ FM tuner for radio enjoyment

        Stereo cassette deck

        Stereo cassette deck

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Total Sound Power (RMS)
          40  W
          Output Power
          800W PMPO
          Sound Enhancement
          • Dynamic Bass Boost
          • Digital Sound Control

        • Loudspeakers

          Main Speaker
          • 4" woofer
          • Piezo tweeter
          • 2 way
          • Bass Reflex Speaker System
          Number of Loudspeakers
          2

        • Audio Playback

          Loader Type
          Tray
          Number of Discs
          1
          Playback Media
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          • MP3-CD
          Disc Playback Modes
          • Next/Previous Track Search
          • Fast Forward/Backward
          • 20-Track Programmable
          • Repeat Play
          • Shuffle Play
          Cassette Deck Technology
          Mechanical
          Number of decks
          1

        • Audio Recording

          Recording Media
          Tape

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner Bands
          • FM
          • FM Stereo
          • MW

        • Connectivity

          Audio Connections
          RCA Aux in
          Headphone
          3.5 mm
          Other connections
          AM Antenna

        • Convenience

          Clock
          On main display
          Display Type
          LCD
          Alarms
          • CD Alarm
          • Radio Alarm
          • Sleep timer

        • Accessories

          User Manual
          English
          Included accessories
          • AM antenna
          • Remote Control
          • *Flat pin adaptor
          • FM/MW Antenna
          Guarantee booklet
          Global version
          Quick start guide
          Yes
          Remote control
          20-key
          Standard Package Includes
          International Guarantee

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          220  mm
          Set Height
          292  mm
          Set Depth
          285  mm
          Main speaker width
          190  mm
          Main Speaker height
          292  mm
          Main speaker depth
          183  mm
          Packaging Width
          510  mm
          Packaging Height
          350  mm
          Packaging Depth
          416  mm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          9.5  kg

        • Power

          Power supply
          200-240 V
          Standby power consumption
          1W

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • AM antenna
        • Remote Control
        • *Flat pin adaptor
        • FM/MW Antenna
        • International Guarantee

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

