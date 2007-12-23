Other items in the box
- Remote Control
- Guarantee booklet
Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
MP3-CD Playback
Fulfill all your music needs with FWM139 Mini Hi-Fi System, which delivers superbly rich sound plus 10 hours of MP3-CD music. You'll appreciate how easy it is to operate and control, sit back and relax, enjoy your music all day, your way!
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
MP3-CD Playback
Fulfill all your music needs with FWM139 Mini Hi-Fi System, which delivers superbly rich sound plus 10 hours of MP3-CD music. You'll appreciate how easy it is to operate and control, sit back and relax, enjoy your music all day, your way!
MP3-CD Playback
Fulfill all your music needs with FWM139 Mini Hi-Fi System, which delivers superbly rich sound plus 10 hours of MP3-CD music. You'll appreciate how easy it is to operate and control, sit back and relax, enjoy your music all day, your way!
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
MP3-CD Playback
Fulfill all your music needs with FWM139 Mini Hi-Fi System, which delivers superbly rich sound plus 10 hours of MP3-CD music. You'll appreciate how easy it is to operate and control, sit back and relax, enjoy your music all day, your way!
Mini Hi-Fi System
Total:
MP3 stands for "MPEG 1 Audio layer-3".MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 has become the standard audio compression format used on the world wide web, allowing quick and easy audio file transfer.
Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.
Sound
Loudspeakers
Audio Playback
Audio Recording
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Convenience
Connectivity
Accessories
Dimensions
Power
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.