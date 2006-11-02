Home
    DVD Mini Hi-Fi System

    FWD876/98
    Ideal TV pal with superb sound
      DVD Mini Hi-Fi System

      FWD876/98
      Ideal TV pal with superb sound

      Your TV has met its match with the sleek FWD876, featuring the ultimate in sound performance: 5.1 Surround Sound, MAX Sound for instant power boost and 3-step DBB for superb bass. Also, enjoy photos and music directly from your USB devices.

      Your TV has met its match with the sleek FWD876, featuring the ultimate in sound performance: 5.1 Surround Sound, MAX Sound for instant power boost and 3-step DBB for superb bass. Also, enjoy photos and music directly from your USB devices.

        Ideal TV pal with superb sound

        Ultimate power with 5.1 Surround Sound

        Progressive Scan component video for optimized image quality

        Progressive Scan component video for optimized image quality

        Progressive Scan doubles the vertical resolution of the image resulting in a noticeably sharper picture. Instead of sending a field comprising the odd lines to the screen first, followed by the field with the even lines, both fields are written at one time. A full image is created instantaneously, using the maximum resolution. At such a speed, your eye perceives a sharper picture with no line structure.

        MAX Sound for instant power boost

        MAX Sound for instant power boost

        MAX Sound technology produces an instant boost in bass, maximizing volume performance and instantly creating the most impressive listening experience with just the touch of a button. Its sophisticated electronic circuitry calibrates existing sound and volume settings, instantly boosting bass and volume to maximum levels without distortion. The end result is a noticeable amplifying of both sound spectrum and volume and a potent audio boost that will add mileage to any music.

        Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

        Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

        Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

        3-step Dynamic Bass Boost for deep bass experience

        3-step Dynamic Bass Boost for deep bass experience

        Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from level one to level three – at the touch of a button! You can customize the bass level that fits your style. Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

        USB Direct for music and photo playback

        USB Direct for music and photo playback

        Simply plug in your USB device on the system and share your stored digital music and photos with your family and friends.

        Play DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) & Picture CD

        Play DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) & Picture CD

        The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD - all of them can play on the player. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, especially much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. CD(RW) is a shorthand term for a CD drive that can accept the common rewritable CD format.

        Digital tuning with 40 preset stations for extra convenience

        Digital tuning with 40 preset stations for extra convenience

        Digital radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

        DivX playback for high compression video

        With DivX support, you are able to enjoy DivX encoded videos in the comfort of your living room. The DivX media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, memory cards and DVD-video. DivX CDs can be played back on selected DVD players, DVD Recorders and Home Theater Systems.

        Digital Surround DTS for dynamic home surround sound

        DTS delivers superior surround sound with your DVD movies.

        Dolby Pro Logic II for surround sound from stereo sources

        Dolby Pro Logic II is an advanced matrix decoder that derives five channels of surround sound, including two full-range surround channels, from any stereo source.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Output Power
          8000W PMPO
          Total Sound Power (RMS)
          600  W
          Sound Enhancement
          • MAX Sound
          • Dynamic Bass Boost 3 steps
          • Virtual Ambience Control
          • Digital Sound Control
          Sound System
          • DTS
          • Dolby Digital Surround Sound
          • Dolby Prologic II

        • Loudspeakers

          Main Speaker
          • 2 x 5.25" woofer
          • 3" woofer
          • 2" tweeter
          • 3 way
          • Bass Reflex Speaker System
          Number of Loudspeakers
          5.1
          Subwoofer type
          Active

        • Video Playback

          Loader Type
          Motorised
          Number of Discs
          1
          Playback Media
          • DVD
          • DivX
          • DVD+R/+RW
          • DVD-R/-RW
          • SVCD
          • Video CD
          • Picture CD
          Disc Playback Modes
          • Disc Menu
          • OSD
          • Fast Forward
          • Fast Backward
          • Slow Forward
          • Slow Backward
          • Search forward/reverse
          • Resume Playback from Stop
          • A-B Repeat
          • Chapter repeat
          • Repeat
          • Angle
          • Zoom
          Video Enhancement
          Progressive Scan
          DVD Region.
          3
          USB Direct Playback
          • JPEG
          • MPEG
          • AVI

        • Still Picture Playback

          Playback Media
          • Picture CD
          • Kodak Picture CD
          Picture Compression Format
          JPEG
          Picture Enhancement
          • Slideshow
          • Flip photos
          • Rotate
          • Zoom

        • Audio Playback

          Playback Media
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          • MP3-CD
          • WMA-CD
          ID3-tag support
          Yes
          Disc Playback Modes
          • Repeat/one/all/program
          • 99-Track Programmable
          USB Direct Modes
          • Play/Pause
          • Previous/Next
          • Fast Backward/Fast Forward
          • Stop
          • Repeat
          • Shuffle
          • Program Play
          Cassette Deck Technology
          Full Logical
          Number of decks
          1
          Cassette Playback Modes
          • Fast Wind/Rewind
          • Automatic Stop

        • Audio Recording

          Recording Media
          Tape
          Tape Recording Enhancement
          • CD Synchro Start Recording
          • Automatic Recording Level

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Auto digital tuning
          Yes
          Tuner Bands
          • FM Stereo
          • MW
          Station presets
          40
          Tuner Enhancements
          • Auto Store
          • Easy Set (Plug & Play)

        • Connectivity

          Headphone
          3.5 mm
          Microphone
          Dual Microphone sockets
          USB
          USB host
          Other connections
          • ComponentVideo out Progressive
          • Composite video (CVBS) out
          • S-Video out
          • DIN connection
          • Digital output (cinch)
          • Line out
          • Subwoofer out
          • FM Antenna
          • MW Antenna
          Aux in
          Line in

        • Convenience

          Alarms
          • CD Alarm
          • Radio Alarm
          • Tape alarm
          • Sleep timer
          Display Type
          FTD
          Clock
          On main display
          Karaoke
          • Echo control
          • Key control
          • MIC volume
          OSD Languages
          • English
          • French
          • Portuguese
          • Russian
          • Spanish
          • Thai
          • Traditional Chinese

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • YPbPr component video cable
          • Composite video cable (Y)
          • Video Cable
          • DIN Cable
          • AC Power Cord
          • Batteries for remote control
          • Quick start guide
          • FM/MW Antenna
          Remote control
          45-key
          User Manual
          English, Traditional Chinese, Russian
          Standard Package Includes
          International Guarantee

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          190.6  mm
          Set Height
          411.8  mm
          Set Depth
          315.2  mm
          Main speaker width
          165.2  mm
          Main Speaker height
          554  mm
          Main speaker depth
          283.2  mm
          Packaging Width
          565  mm
          Packaging Height
          627  mm
          Packaging Depth
          663  mm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          35.7  kg

        • Power

          Power supply
          100-240VAC, 50/60Hz

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • YPbPr component video cable
        • Composite video cable (Y)
        • Video Cable
        • DIN Cable
        • AC Power Cord
        • Batteries for remote control
        • Quick start guide
        • FM/MW Antenna
        • International Guarantee

