Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Mini Hi-Fi System

    FWD576/30
    Overall rating / 5
    • DVD and WMA-MP3-CD Playback DVD and WMA-MP3-CD Playback DVD and WMA-MP3-CD Playback
      -{discount-value}
      WMA CD

      Mini Hi-Fi System

      FWD576/30
      Overall rating / 5

      DVD and WMA-MP3-CD Playback

      The FWD576's potent mix of a powerful Mini Hi-Fi System with DVD playback is guaranteed to thrill you. Immerse yourself in the dynamic sounds of this powerful system and have another great reason to stay home! See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Mini Hi-Fi System

      DVD and WMA-MP3-CD Playback

      The FWD576's potent mix of a powerful Mini Hi-Fi System with DVD playback is guaranteed to thrill you. Immerse yourself in the dynamic sounds of this powerful system and have another great reason to stay home! See all benefits

      DVD and WMA-MP3-CD Playback

      The FWD576's potent mix of a powerful Mini Hi-Fi System with DVD playback is guaranteed to thrill you. Immerse yourself in the dynamic sounds of this powerful system and have another great reason to stay home! See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Mini Hi-Fi System

      DVD and WMA-MP3-CD Playback

      The FWD576's potent mix of a powerful Mini Hi-Fi System with DVD playback is guaranteed to thrill you. Immerse yourself in the dynamic sounds of this powerful system and have another great reason to stay home! See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Hi-Fi

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Mini Hi-Fi System

        Mini Hi-Fi System

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        DVD and WMA-MP3-CD Playback

        • DVD
        DTS Digital Surround for multi-channel surround sound

        DTS Digital Surround for multi-channel surround sound

        DTS delivers superior surround sound with your DVD movies.

        Play DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) & Picture CD

        Play DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) & Picture CD

        The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3/WMA-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD - all of them can play on the player. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, especially much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX® encoded videos. The DivX media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, and DVD recordable discs.

        Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

        Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

        Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimize the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by resonating the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a whole new dimension of deep bass.

        MAX Sound for instant power boost

        MAX Sound for instant power boost

        MAX Sound technology produces an instant boost in bass, maximizing volume performance and instantly creating the most impressive listening experience with just the touch of a button. Its sophisticated electronic circuitry calibrates existing sound and volume settings, instantly boosting bass and volume to maximum levels without distortion. The end result is a noticeable amplifying of both sound spectrum and volume and a potent audio boost that will add mileage to any music.

        Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

        Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

        Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

        Dolby Pro Logic II for surround sound from stereo sources

        Dolby Pro Logic II is an advanced matrix decoder that derives five channels of surround sound, including two full-range surround channels, from any stereo source.

        Class 'D' digital amplifier for quality sound performance

        Class ‘D’ Digital Amplifier takes an analog signal, converts it into a digital signal and then amplifies the signal digitally. The signal then enters a demodulation filter to give the final output. The amplified digital output delivers all the advantages of digital audio, including improved sound quality. In addition, Class ‘D’ Digital Amplifier has greater than 90% efficiency compared to traditional AB amplifiers. This high efficiency translates into a powerful amplifier with a small footprint.

        Virtual Ambience Control provides simulated sound settings

        Virtual Ambience Control (VAC) creates a virtual sound environment which digitally mimics the acoustic characteristic of special rooms or environments such as concert halls, the cinema, arcades, discos, etc. By realistically recreating the sound ambience of these different settings, VAC will dramatically enhance your enjoyment of your favorite music.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Output Power
          500W RMS / 7500W PMPO
          Sound Enhancement
          • Class "D" Digital Amplifier
          • Digital Sound Control 4 modes
          • Virtual Ambience Control
          • Game Sound
          • MIX-IT
          • MAX Sound

        • Loudspeakers

          Main Speaker
          • 3 way
          • 6.5" woofer
          • 2" tweeter
          • 1" polydome piezo
          • Bass Reflex Speaker System
          Number of Loudspeakers
          5
          Subwoofer type
          Active

        • Video Playback

          Playback Media
          • DVD
          • DVD+RW
          • DivX
          • Video CD
          • Picture CD
          Disc Playback Modes
          • A-B Repeat
          • Disc Menu
          • OSD
          • Fast Forward
          • Fast Backward
          • Slow Forward
          • Slow Backward
          • Search forward/reverse
          • Resume Playback from Stop
          • Repeat
          • Chapter repeat
          • Angle
          • Zoom
          • Still Picture
          Loader Type
          Motorised
          Number of Discs
          3

        • Audio Playback

          Playback Media
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          • MP3-CD
          • WMA
          Disc Playback Modes
          • Repeat/one/all/program
          • Fast Forward/Backward
          • Next/Previous Album Search
          • Next/Previous Track Search
          • 99-Track Programmable
          Compression format
          • Dolby Digital
          • DTS
          Cassette Deck Technology
          Full Logical
          Cassette Playback Modes
          • Fast Wind/Rewind
          • Automatic Stop
          Number of decks
          2

        • Audio Recording

          Recording Media
          Tape
          Tape Recording Enhancement
          CD Synchro Start Recording

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Auto digital tuning
          Yes
          Tuner Bands
          • FM Stereo
          • MW
          Tuner Enhancements
          • Auto Store
          • Easy Set (Plug & Play)
          Station presets
          40

        • Connectivity

          Headphone
          3.5 mm
          Microphone
          Microphone socket
          Other connections
          • AUX in
          • Composite video (CVBS) out
          • Component Video out Interlaced
          • S-Video out
          • Subwoofer out
          • FM Antenna
          • MW Antenna
          • Digital output (cinch)
          • DIN prepared for 5.1. upgrade
          Aux in
          Line in, Gameport

        • Convenience

          Alarms
          • CD Alarm
          • Radio Alarm
          • Sleep timer
          • Tape alarm
          • Wake to favourite track
          Display Type
          FTD
          Indications
          • album number
          • DIM mode
          • sound titles
          • time
          • track
          Karaoke
          • Echo control
          • Key control
          • MIC volume
          Eco Power Standby
          1 watt

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • AC Power Cord
          • AM antenna
          • Audio/Video cable
          • Batteries for remote control
          • FM antenna
          • Quick start guide
          • Remote Control
          • User Manual
          • Component video cable (R/G/B)
          Standard Package Includes
          International Guarantee

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          265  mm
          Set Height
          320  mm
          Set Depth
          345  mm
          Main speaker width
          242  mm
          Main Speaker height
          310  mm
          Main speaker depth
          240  mm
          Subwoofer Width
          200  mm
          Subwoofer Height
          310  mm
          Subwoofer Depth
          388  mm
          Surround Speaker Width
          140  mm
          Surround Speaker Height
          310  mm
          Surround Speaker Depth
          310  mm
          Center Speaker Width
          247  mm
          Center Speaker Height
          130  mm
          Center Speaker Depth
          160  mm
          Packaging Width
          510  mm
          Packaging Height
          772  mm
          Packaging Depth
          624  mm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          32.84  kg

        • Power

          Power supply
          • 110-240V
          • 50/60 Hz
          Standby power consumption
          < 1 W

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • AC Power Cord
        • AM antenna
        • Audio/Video cable
        • Batteries for remote control
        • FM antenna
        • Quick start guide
        • Remote Control
        • User Manual
        • Component video cable (R/G/B)
        • International Guarantee

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.