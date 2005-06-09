Other items in the box
- AC Power Cord
- Component video cable (R/G/B)
- FM/MW Antenna
- Video Cable
- Batteries for remote control
- Quick start guide
- User Manual
- International Guarantee
Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
DVD and MP3-CD Playback
Savor the magic of movies and music on the FWD39 with DVD and MP3-CD playback. DTS and Dolby Digital ensure a rich moive experience. Enjoy music powerfully enhanced by MAX Sound, 3-Way Speaker System and 100W RMS See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
DVD and MP3-CD Playback
Savor the magic of movies and music on the FWD39 with DVD and MP3-CD playback. DTS and Dolby Digital ensure a rich moive experience. Enjoy music powerfully enhanced by MAX Sound, 3-Way Speaker System and 100W RMS See all benefits
DVD and MP3-CD Playback
Savor the magic of movies and music on the FWD39 with DVD and MP3-CD playback. DTS and Dolby Digital ensure a rich moive experience. Enjoy music powerfully enhanced by MAX Sound, 3-Way Speaker System and 100W RMS See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
DVD and MP3-CD Playback
Savor the magic of movies and music on the FWD39 with DVD and MP3-CD playback. DTS and Dolby Digital ensure a rich moive experience. Enjoy music powerfully enhanced by MAX Sound, 3-Way Speaker System and 100W RMS See all benefits
Mini Hi-Fi System
Total:
Progressive Scan doubles the vertical resolution of the image resulting in a noticeably sharper picture. Instead of sending a field comprising the odd lines to the screen first, followed by the field with the even lines, both fields are written at one time. A full image is created instantaneously, using the maximum resolution. At such a speed, your eye perceives a sharper picture with no line structure.
The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD - all of them can play on the player. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, especially much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. CD(RW) is a shorthand term for a CD drive that can accept the common rewritable CD format.
MAX Sound technology produces an instant boost in bass, maximizing volume performance and instantly creating the most impressive listening experience with just the touch of a button. Its sophisticated electronic circuitry calibrates existing sound and volume settings, instantly boosting bass and volume to maximum levels without distortion. The end result is a noticeable amplifying of both sound spectrum and volume and a potent audio boost that will add mileage to any music.
Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from level one to level three – at the touch of a button! You can customize the bass level that fits your style. Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.
Because Dolby Digital and DTS, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.
This system has 1800W PMPO / 100W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.
Virtual Ambience Control (VAC) creates a virtual sound environment which digitally mimics the acoustic characteristic of special rooms or environments such as concert halls, the cinema, arcades, discos, etc. By realistically recreating the sound ambience of these different settings, VAC will dramatically enhance your enjoyment of your favorite music.
Sound
Loudspeakers
Video Playback
Audio Playback
Audio Recording
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Connectivity
Convenience
Accessories
Dimensions
Power
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.