    Mini Hi-Fi System

    FWD39/30
    DVD and MP3-CD Playback
      Mini Hi-Fi System

      FWD39/30
      DVD and MP3-CD Playback

      Savor the magic of movies and music on the FWD39 with DVD and MP3-CD playback. DTS and Dolby Digital ensure a rich moive experience. Enjoy music powerfully enhanced by MAX Sound, 3-Way Speaker System and 100W RMS See all benefits

        DVD and MP3-CD Playback

        • DVD
        Progressive Scan component video for optimized image quality

        Progressive Scan component video for optimized image quality

        Progressive Scan doubles the vertical resolution of the image resulting in a noticeably sharper picture. Instead of sending a field comprising the odd lines to the screen first, followed by the field with the even lines, both fields are written at one time. A full image is created instantaneously, using the maximum resolution. At such a speed, your eye perceives a sharper picture with no line structure.

        Play DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) & Picture CD

        Play DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) & Picture CD

        The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD - all of them can play on the player. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, especially much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. CD(RW) is a shorthand term for a CD drive that can accept the common rewritable CD format.

        MAX Sound for instant power boost

        MAX Sound for instant power boost

        MAX Sound technology produces an instant boost in bass, maximizing volume performance and instantly creating the most impressive listening experience with just the touch of a button. Its sophisticated electronic circuitry calibrates existing sound and volume settings, instantly boosting bass and volume to maximum levels without distortion. The end result is a noticeable amplifying of both sound spectrum and volume and a potent audio boost that will add mileage to any music.

        3-step Dynamic Bass Boost for deep bass experience

        3-step Dynamic Bass Boost for deep bass experience

        Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from level one to level three – at the touch of a button! You can customize the bass level that fits your style. Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

        Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

        Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

        Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

        Dolby Digital for movies or concerts in full surround sound

        Because Dolby Digital and DTS, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.

        1800W PMPO / 100W RMS total power

        This system has 1800W PMPO / 100W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

        Virtual Ambience Control provides simulated sound settings

        Virtual Ambience Control (VAC) creates a virtual sound environment which digitally mimics the acoustic characteristic of special rooms or environments such as concert halls, the cinema, arcades, discos, etc. By realistically recreating the sound ambience of these different settings, VAC will dramatically enhance your enjoyment of your favorite music.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Output Power
          2x50W RMS
          Sound Enhancement
          • MAX Sound
          • Dynamic Bass Boost 3 steps
          • Digital Sound Control
          • Virtual Ambience Control
          • Virtual Environment Control

        • Loudspeakers

          Main Speaker
          • 2" tweeter
          • 3 way
          • 5.25" woofer
          • Bass Reflex Speaker System
          • Piezo
          Number of Loudspeakers
          2

        • Video Playback

          Playback Media
          • DVD
          • DVD+RW
          • Picture CD
          • SVCD
          • Video CD
          Disc Playback Modes
          • A-B Repeat
          • Angle
          • Disc Menu
          • Fast Backward
          • Fast Forward
          • Resume Playback from Stop
          • Slow Backward
          • Slow Forward
          • Zoom
          DVD Region.
          4
          Loader Type
          Motorised
          Number of Discs
          3
          Video Enhancement
          Progressive Scan

        • Audio Playback

          Cassette Deck Technology
          Logic
          Cassette Playback Modes
          • Automatic Stop
          • Electronic Speed Control
          Compression format
          • MP3
          • Windows Media™ Audio
          Playback Media
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          • MP3-CD
          • WMA
          Disc Playback Modes
          • 99-Track Programmable
          • Repeat/one/all/program
          • Repeat/one/disk/program
          Number of decks
          2

        • Audio Recording

          Recording Media
          Tape
          Tape Recording Enhancement
          • Automatic Recording Level
          • CD Synchro Start Recording

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Auto digital tuning
          Yes
          Station presets
          40
          Tuner Bands
          • FM Stereo
          • MW
          Tuner Enhancements
          • Auto Store
          • Easy Set (Plug & Play)

        • Connectivity

          Aux in
          Line in
          Headphone
          3.5 mm
          Other connections
          • Composite video (CVBS) out
          • Digital output (cinch)
          • FM Antenna
          • Microphone socket
          • MW Antenna
          • S-Video out
          • Subwoofer out
          • ComponentVideo out Progressive

        • Convenience

          Alarms
          • CD Alarm
          • Radio Alarm
          • Sleep timer
          Clock
          On main display
          Display Type
          FTD
          Eco Power Standby
          1 watt
          Karaoke
          • Echo control
          • Key control
          • MIC volume

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • AC Power Cord
          • Component video cable (R/G/B)
          • FM/MW Antenna
          • Video Cable
          • Batteries for remote control
          • Quick start guide
          • User Manual
          Remote control
          45-key
          Standard Package Includes
          International Guarantee

        • Dimensions

          Main speaker depth
          195  mm
          Main Speaker height
          310  mm
          Main speaker width
          248  mm
          Packaging Depth
          440  mm
          Packaging Height
          411  mm
          Packaging Width
          611  mm
          Set Depth
          367  mm
          Set Height
          310  mm
          Set Width
          265  mm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          15.6  kg

        • Power

          Power supply
          • 200-240 V
          • 50Hz

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • AC Power Cord
        • Component video cable (R/G/B)
        • FM/MW Antenna
        • Video Cable
        • Batteries for remote control
        • Quick start guide
        • User Manual
        • International Guarantee

