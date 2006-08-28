Home
    DVD Mini Hi-Fi System

    FWD182/79
    Sized match with performance
      DVD Mini Hi-Fi System

      FWD182/79
      Sized match with performance

      The robust FWD182 is all you need to stay entertained in the comfort of your home. It features Dynamic Bass Boost to deliver deeper and more powerful bass to bring your favorite songs and movies to life.

      DVD Mini Hi-Fi System

      Sized match with performance

      Sized match with performance

      DVD Mini Hi-Fi System

      Sized match with performance

      The robust FWD182 is all you need to stay entertained in the comfort of your home. It features Dynamic Bass Boost to deliver deeper and more powerful bass to bring your favorite songs and movies to life.

        DVD Mini Hi-Fi System

        DVD Mini Hi-Fi System

        Sized match with performance

        With dynamic bass to fill any space

        Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

        Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

        Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.

        Progressive Scan component video for optimized image quality

        Progressive Scan component video for optimized image quality

        Progressive Scan doubles the vertical resolution of the image resulting in a noticeably sharper picture. Instead of sending a field comprising the odd lines to the screen first, followed by the field with the even lines, both fields are written at one time. A full image is created instantaneously, using the maximum resolution. At such a speed, your eye perceives a sharper picture with no line structure.

        1200W PMPO / 60W RMS total power

        1200W PMPO / 60W RMS total power

        This system has 1200W PMPO / 60W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

        Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

        Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

        Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

        Play DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) & Picture CD

        Play DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) & Picture CD

        The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD - all of them can play on the player. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, especially much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. CD(RW) is a shorthand term for a CD drive that can accept the common rewritable CD format.

        Karaoke for endless singing entertainment

        Karaoke for endless singing entertainment

        The Karaoke feature on your DVD player provides endless entertainment and maximum audio and singing enjoyment.You can enhance your performance by adding an ‘echo’ effect to your voice. The key controls allows you to choose the optimal key for your personal vocal range.

        Stereo cassette deck

        Stereo cassette deck

        AM/ FM tuner for radio enjoyment

        AM/ FM tuner for radio enjoyment

        Virtual Ambience Control provides simulated sound settings

        Virtual Ambience Control (VAC) creates a virtual sound environment which digitally mimics the acoustic characteristic of special rooms or environments such as concert halls, the cinema, arcades, discos, etc. By realistically recreating the sound ambience of these different settings, VAC will dramatically enhance your enjoyment of your favorite music.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Output Power
          2x30W RMS
          Total Sound Power (RMS)
          60  W
          Sound System
          • Dolby Digital
          • DTS Digital Out
          Sound Enhancement
          • Dynamic Bass Boost
          • Digital Sound Control
          • Virtual Ambience Control

        • Loudspeakers

          Main Speaker
          • 4" woofer
          • 2 way
          • Bass Reflex Speaker System
          • 1" polydome piezo
          Number of Loudspeakers
          2

        • Video Playback

          Loader Type
          Motorised
          Number of Discs
          1
          Playback Media
          • DVD
          • DVD+R/+RW
          • DVD-R/-RW
          • SVCD
          • Video CD
          • Picture CD
          Video Enhancement
          Progressive Scan
          Disc Playback Modes
          • Disc Menu
          • OSD
          • Fast Backward
          • Fast Forward
          • Slow Backward
          • Slow Forward
          • A-B Repeat
          • Angle
          • Zoom
          • Resume Playback from Stop
          DVD Region.
          4

        • Still Picture Playback

          Playback Media
          • Picture CD
          • Kodak Picture CD
          Picture Compression Format
          JPEG
          Picture Enhancement
          • Rotate
          • Slideshow
          • Zoom
          • Flip photos

        • Audio Playback

          Playback Media
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          • MP3-CD
          • WMA-CD
          Disc Playback Modes
          • 99-Track Programmable
          • Repeat/one/disk/program
          Number of decks
          1
          Cassette Deck Technology
          Mechanical
          Cassette Playback Modes
          Automatic Stop

        • Audio Recording

          Recording Media
          Tape
          Tape Recording Enhancement
          • Automatic Recording Level
          • CD Synchro Start Recording

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner Bands
          • FM Stereo
          • MW
          Auto digital tuning
          Yes
          Auto store
          Yes
          Station presets
          40
          Tuner Enhancements
          Easy Set (Plug & Play)

        • Connectivity

          Aux in
          Line in
          Other connections
          • ComponentVideo out Progressive
          • Composite video (CVBS) out
          • Digital output (cinch)
          • S-Video out
          • Line out
          • Subwoofer out
          • FM Antenna
          • MW Antenna
          Headphone
          2.5 mm
          Microphone
          Microphone socket

        • Convenience

          Display Type
          VFD display
          Clock
          On main display
          Alarms
          • CD Alarm
          • Radio Alarm
          • Sleep timer
          Karaoke
          • Key control
          • MIC volume
          • Echo control
          OSD Languages
          • English
          • French
          • Portuguese
          • Russian
          • Spanish
          • Thai
          • Traditional Chinese

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • YPbPr component video cable
          • Composite video cable (Y)
          • Audio Cable
          • FM/MW Antenna
          • Quick start guide
          • AC Power Cord
          Remote control
          45-key
          User Manual
          English
          Standard Package Includes
          International Guarantee

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          265  mm
          Set Height
          310  mm
          Set Depth
          335  mm
          Main speaker width
          207  mm
          Main Speaker height
          310  mm
          Main speaker depth
          190  mm
          Packaging Width
          567  mm
          Packaging Height
          413  mm
          Packaging Depth
          460  mm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          13.5  kg

        • Power

          Power supply
          100-240VAC, 50/60Hz

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • YPbPr component video cable
        • Composite video cable (Y)
        • Audio Cable
        • FM/MW Antenna
        • Quick start guide
        • AC Power Cord
        • International Guarantee

