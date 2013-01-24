  • 2yrs warranty

    EasyLife

    Bagless vacuum cleaner

    FC8142/01
    Overall rating / 5
    Treat yourself to a really clean floor
      EasyLife Bagless vacuum cleaner

      FC8142/01
      Overall rating / 5

      Treat yourself to a really clean floor

      Treat yourself to a really clean floor with the Philips EasyLife vacuum cleaner. The 2000 Watt motor of this bagless vacuum cleaner provides high cleaning power for perfect results. Enjoy your floor more.

        Treat yourself to a really clean floor

        Big in power, long in reach

        • 1800W
        • Parquet
        2000 Watt motor generating max. 350 Watt suction power

        2000 Watt motor generating max. 350 Watt suction power

        This powerful 2000 Watt motor generates max. 350 Watt suction power for excellent cleaning results.

        Indicator light shows when bucket needs emptying

        Indicator light shows when bucket needs emptying

        The indicator light turns on when the bucket is full and needs to be emptied. Emptying and cleaning the bucket and the filter will ensure you to keep the optimum cleaning performance.

        Dust container with one-button release system

        Dust container with one-button release system

        The closed dust container of the Philips bagless vacuum cleaner can be emptied by the bottom by the simple push of a button.

        HEPA filter for excellent filtration of the exhaust air

        HEPA filter for excellent filtration of the exhaust air

        This HEPA filter catches harmful microscopic vermin that causes respiratory allergies. To maintain effective fitration, replace the HEPA filter every 6 months.

        Parquet nozzle with soft brush hairs for scratch-protection

        Parquet nozzle with soft brush hairs for scratch-protection

        No more risk of scratches thanks to this nozzle with soft brush hairs, especially designed to carefully clean your hard floors.

        Handle for easy removal of the dust container

        The handle of the dust container will help you to easily take it out and maintain it over the trash bin.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design

          Color
          Bright Aubergine

        • Filtration

          Exhaust filter
          HEPA washable filter
          Filter type
          HEPA
          Dust capacity
          1.7  L

        • Nozzles and accessories

          Accessories included
          • Crevice tool
          • Small nozzle
          Accessory storage
          On tubeclip
          Additional nozzle
          Parquet nozzle
          Standard nozzle
          All-purpose nozzle

        • Performance

          Airflow (max)
          38  l/s
          Input power (IEC)
          1800  W
          Input power (max)
          2000  W
          Noise level (Lc IEC)
          82  dB
          Suction power (max)
          350  W
          Vacuum (max)
          28  kPa

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Usability

          Carrying handle
          Front
          Tube coupling
          Conical
          Dust container full indicator
          Yes
          Power control
          Electronic on appliance
          Tube type
          Metal 2-piece telescopic tube
          Wheel type
          Rubber
          Action radius
          10  m
          Cord length
          6  m

        • Weight and dimensions

          Weight of product
          6  kg
          Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
          428.5 x 314 x 213  mm

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

