2 year warranty
Discontinued
16 x dust bags + 2 filters
One standard fits all
80% longer lifetime
The original Philips s-bag® can be used for all Philips and Electrolux Group (Electrolux, AEG, Volta, Tornado) vacuum cleaners with bag. Skip the hassle of endlessly searching for a dust bag, simply look for the s-bag® logo.
The synthetic material of this vacuum bag filters up to 99% of dust and particles. It filters the air more efficiently than a normal paper bag and helps you get rid of airborne particles such as allergens.
The s-bag® Classic Long Performance is made of a highly resistant synthetic material, produced in Sweden.
Awards
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
aldo
20/03/2012
United Kingdom
durable and reliable
HAve been using these dustbags for years and they are extremely durable and reliable. Almost no space left in the bag when due to be changed. I vaccum my 2 bed flat twice a month and each bag lasts me 6 months.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for s-bag FC8021/03 Vacuum cleaner bags
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for s-bag FC8021/03 Vacuum cleaner bags