    s-bag

    Vacuum cleaner bags

    FC8021/04
      s-bag Vacuum cleaner bags

      FC8021/04

      Probably the most sold dust bag in the world

      s-bag® is the universal dust bag for all Philips, and Electrolux (Electrolux, AEG, Volta, Tornado) vacuum cleaners with bag. When buying replacement bags, just look for the s-bag® logo. Usage of non-original bags can damage your cleaner. See all benefits

        Probably the most sold dust bag in the world

        Longer performance, better filtration

        • 16 x dust bags + 2 filters
        • One standard fits all
        • 80% longer lifetime
        A universal standard for an easy choice

        A universal standard for an easy choice

        The original Philips s-bag® can be used for all Philips and Electrolux Group (Electrolux, AEG, Volta, Tornado) vacuum cleaners with bag. Skip the hassle of endlessly searching for a dust bag, simply look for the s-bag® logo.

        Filters 99% of fine dust

        Filters 99% of fine dust

        The synthetic material of this vacuum bag filters up to 99% of dust and particles. It filters the air more efficiently than a normal paper bag and helps you get rid of airborne particles such as allergens.

        High resistance synthetic material, made in Sweden

        High resistance synthetic material, made in Sweden

        The s-bag® Classic Long Performance is made of a highly resistant synthetic material, produced in Sweden.

        Hygienic closing system for easy disposal

        Hygienic closing system for easy disposal

        The patented closing system of the Philips s-bag® allows for easy and clean disposal, without spilling the trapped dirt that is inside.

        50% longer lifetime than traditonal paper bags

        50% longer lifetime than traditonal paper bags

        s-bag® Classic Long Performance lasts 50% longer than traditional paper bags. The special synthetic material of the bag and the 15% bigger capacity ensure optimum airflow to maintain the suction power of your cleaner for longer.

        TÜV certified for trusted results

        TÜV certified for trusted results

        The Philips s-bag® Classic Long Performance has been independently tested and certified by the TÜV Rheinland Group.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessory specifications

          Number of dust bags
          16
          Number of motor filters
          2
          Number of AFS filters
          4
          Dust bag material
          Synthetic, 4-layer

        • Suitable for

          AirStar
          FC8220 - FC8229
          City-Line
          FC8400 - FC8439
          EasyLife
          FC8130 - FC8139
          Expression
          FC8600 - FC8629
          HomeHero
          FC8910 - FC8919
          Impact
          FC8350 - FC8399
          Jewel
          FC9050 - FC9079
          Mobilo
          FC8500 - FC8579
          Performer
          FC9150 - FC9179
          PowerLife
          FC8450 - FC8459
          SilentStar
          FC9300 - FC9319
          SmallStar
          FC8230 - FC8260
          Specialist
          FC9100 - FC9139
          Studio(Power)
          FC9080 - FC9089
          Universe
          FC9000 - FC9029
          Electrolux Group
          • Electrolux bag vacuum cleaners
          • Tornado bag vacuum cleaners
          • Zanussi bag vacuum cleaners

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

