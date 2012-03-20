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  • Probably the most sold dust bag in the world
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  • Probably the most sold dust bag in the world
  • Probably the most sold dust bag in the world
  • Probably the most sold dust bag in the world
  • Probably the most sold dust bag in the world
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  • Probably the most sold dust bag in the world
  • Probably the most sold dust bag in the world
  • Probably the most sold dust bag in the world

Discontinued

s-bagVacuum cleaner bags

FC8021/04

5
| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

1 award

Probably the most sold dust bag in the world
s-bag® is the universal dust bag for all Philips, and Electrolux (Electrolux, AEG, Volta, Tornado) vacuum cleaners with bag. When buying replacement bags, just look for the s-bag® logo. Usage of non-original bags can damage your cleaner.
See all benefits

Longer performance, better filtration

Probably the most sold dust bag in the world

  • 16 x dust bags + 2 filters

  • One standard fits all

  • 80% longer lifetime

A universal standard for an easy choice

A universal standard for an easy choice

The original Philips s-bag® can be used for all Philips and Electrolux Group (Electrolux, AEG, Volta, Tornado) vacuum cleaners with bag. Skip the hassle of endlessly searching for a dust bag, simply look for the s-bag® logo.

Filters 99% of fine dust

Filters 99% of fine dust

The synthetic material of this vacuum bag filters up to 99% of dust and particles. It filters the air more efficiently than a normal paper bag and helps you get rid of airborne particles such as allergens.

High resistance synthetic material, made in Sweden

High resistance synthetic material, made in Sweden

The s-bag® Classic Long Performance is made of a highly resistant synthetic material, produced in Sweden.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

  • Award image VRS_AWARD-612375

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

20/03/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

durable and reliable

HAve been using these dustbags for years and they are extremely durable and reliable. Almost no space left in the bag when due to be changed. I vaccum my 2 bed flat twice a month and each bag lasts me 6 months.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for s-bag FC8021/03 Vacuum cleaner bags

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for s-bag FC8021/03 Vacuum cleaner bags

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