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2 year warranty

30-day return

All series

s-bag Vacuum cleaner bags

Discontinued

Support

s-bagVacuum cleaner bags

FC8021/04

s-bag Vacuum cleaner bags

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

s-bag® is the universal dust bag for all Philips, and Electrolux (Electrolux, AEG, Volta, Tornado) vacuum cleaners with bag. When buying replacement bags, just look for the s-bag® logo. Usage of non-original bags can damage your cleaner.

  • PDF file
  • 29 March 2026

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