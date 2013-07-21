Home
    DVD micro music system

    DTD3190/98
    Overall rating / 5
    • Relax with great music and movie Relax with great music and movie Relax with great music and movie
      -{discount-value}

      DVD micro music system

      DTD3190/98
      Overall rating / 5

      Relax with great music and movie

      Enrich music and movies, with this Philips DVD micro music system, even with wireless music streaming via Bluetooth, set your music free with details and the powerful bass of wOOx technology.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      DVD micro music system

      Relax with great music and movie

      Enrich music and movies, with this Philips DVD micro music system, even with wireless music streaming via Bluetooth, set your music free with details and the powerful bass of wOOx technology. See all benefits

      Relax with great music and movie

      Enrich music and movies, with this Philips DVD micro music system, even with wireless music streaming via Bluetooth, set your music free with details and the powerful bass of wOOx technology. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      DVD micro music system

      Relax with great music and movie

      Enrich music and movies, with this Philips DVD micro music system, even with wireless music streaming via Bluetooth, set your music free with details and the powerful bass of wOOx technology. See all benefits

        Relax with great music and movie

        Obsessed with sound

        • Bluetooth®
        • with Lightning connector
        • DVD, DivX HDMI ARC
        • 150W max, Bass radiator
        USB Direct for easy MP3 music playback

        USB Direct for easy MP3 music playback

        Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more digital music via the built-in USB Direct.

        FM digital tuning to preset up to 20 stations

        FM digital tuning to preset up to 20 stations

        Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio stations without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

        Play DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD

        Play DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD

        The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD - all of them can play on the player. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, especially much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. CD(RW) is a shorthand term for a CD drive that can accept the common rewritable CD format.

        HDMI 1080p upscales to high definition for sharper pictures

        HDMI 1080p upscales to high definition for sharper pictures

        HDMI 1080p upscaling delivers images that are crystal clear. Movies in standard definition can now be enjoyed in true high definition resolution - ensuring more details and more true-to-life pictures. Progressive Scan (represented by "p" in "1080p') eliminates the line structure prevalent on TV screens, again ensuring relentlessly sharp images. To top it off, HDMI makes a direct digital connection that can carry uncompressed digital HD video as well as digital multichannel audio, without conversions to analog - delivering perfect picture and sound quality, completely free from noise.

        wOOx™ loudspeaker Technology for deep and powerful bass

        wOOx™ loudspeaker Technology for deep and powerful bass

        wOOx technology is a revolutionary loudspeaker concept that allows you to hear and feel profoundly deep bass that is richer than any other audio system. Special speaker drivers work in harmony with the wOOx bass radiator, and precise tuning between the main driver and the tweeter ensures smooth transitions from low-mid to high frequencies. Dual suspension and a totally symmetrical sandwich construction deliver low and precise base without noticeable distortion. wOOx produces exceptionally deep and dynamic bass by using the speaker box full volume to truly magnify the impact of the music.

        Fast charging and play music via Lightning connector

        Fast charging and play music via Lightning connector

        Enjoy your favorite music while charging your iPod/iPhone/iPad via the new Lightning connector! Just dock it directly on the speaker to play your hand-picked tunes in superb sound. It also charges your device quickly while playing, so you don't have to worry about the battery running out.

        Karaoke for endless singing entertainment at home

        Karaoke for endless singing entertainment at home

        Bluetooth wireless music streaming from your music devices

        Bluetooth wireless music streaming from your music devices

        Motorized CD loader for convenience access

        A motorized sliding front door adds even more panache to the already sleek design of this system. The stylish yet functional door housing the disc slides up and down vertically in a smooth motion at the touch of a button whenever you feel like changing your music selection. Just sit back and enjoy the dynamic sound performance while watching the disc play through the transparent window.

        Hi-Fi dome tweeter for detailed and natural sound

        Hi-Fi dome tweeter reproduces clear high and mid-range frequencies that enhance the overall sound clarity coming from the speakers. Delivering a harmonious blend of undistorted and uncolored wide-ranging sound, the dome tweeter offer detailed vocal clarity, instruments purity and natural tone - balancing the overall sound performance when paired with a combination of woofers.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Sound Enhancement
          Digital Sound Control
          Sound System
          Dolby Digital
          Maximum output power (RMS)
          150W

        • Loudspeakers

          Speaker drivers
          Dome Tweeter with 4" woofer
          Loudspeaker types
          Dome tweeter
          Main Speaker
          • 2 way
          • wOOx Bass Radiator

        • Video Playback

          Playback Media
          • DivX
          • DVD-Video
          • Picture CD
          • Video CD/SVCD
          • DVD+R/+RW
          • DVD-R/-RW
          Disc Playback Modes
          • A-B Repeat
          • Angle
          • PBC
          • Slow Motion
          • Zoom
          • Parental control
          • Disc Menu
          • Fast Backward
          • Fast Forward
          • OSD
          • Resume Playback from Stop
          DVD Region.
          3
          Video Enhancement
          • Progressive Scan
          • Video Upscaling

        • Audio Playback

          Playback Media
          • MP3-CD
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          Disc Playback Modes
          • Repeat/one/all/program
          • Fast Forward/Backward
          • Next/Previous Track Search
          USB Direct Modes
          • Fast Backward/Fast Forward
          • Play/Pause
          • Previous/Next
          • Program Play
          • Repeat
          • Stop

        • Still Picture Playback

          Picture Compression Format
          JPEG
          Picture Enhancement
          Slideshow with MP3 playback
          Playback Media
          • Picture CD
          • CD-R/RW
          • DVD+R/+RW

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner Bands
          FM Stereo
          Auto digital tuning
          Yes
          Tuner Enhancements
          Auto Store
          Station presets
          20
          Antenna
          FM antenna
          RDS
          • Program Type
          • Station Name

        • Connectivity

          HDMI 1
          HDMI (Audio Return Channel)
          Video Output - Analog
          Composite CVBS (yellow cinch)
          Bluetooth profiles
          A2DP
          Audio Connections
          Analogue Audio In (L/R)
          USB
          USB host
          Microphone
          Microphone socket
          Headphone
          3.5 mm

        • Convenience

          Alarms
          • CD Alarm
          • Sleep timer
          • Radio Alarm
          • USB alarm
          Clock
          On main display
          Indications
          DIM mode

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Composite video cable (Y)
          • AC Power Cord
          User Manual
          Multi-languages
          Remote control
          Yes

        • Dimensions

          Gross weight
          9.4  kg
          Main unit depth
          237  mm
          Main unit height
          195  mm
          Main unit width
          230  mm
          Main speaker depth
          230  mm
          Main speaker height
          304  mm
          Main speaker width
          139  mm
          Packaging depth
          360  mm
          Packaging height
          290  mm
          Packaging width
          514  mm
          Net weight
          8  kg

        • Power

          Power supply
          • 110-240V
          • 50/60 Hz

        • iPad compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPad mini
          • iPad with Retina display

        • iPhone compatibility

          Compatible with
          iPhone 5

        • iPod compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPod nano 7th generation
          • iPod touch 5th generation

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Composite video cable (Y)
        • AC Power Cord

