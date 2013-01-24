  • 2yrs warranty

      Awake gently to great music from your iPod/ iPhone/iPad with Lightning connector, or get updated with news from the radio. Make your mornings brighter with crystal clear sound and stream music wirelessly from smart devices via Bluetooth See all benefits

        Wake up to great music

        with this iPod/iPhone/iPad docking station

        • with Lightning connector
        • for iPod/iPhone/iPad
        • DAB+, FM, Dual alarm
        • 10W, time & alarm backup
        Fast charging and play music via Lightning connector

        Fast charging and play music via Lightning connector

        Enjoy your favorite music while charging your iPod/iPhone/iPad via the new Lightning connector! Just dock it directly on the speaker to play your hand-picked tunes in superb sound. It also charges your device quickly while playing, so you don't have to worry about the battery running out.

        Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

        Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

        Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimize the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by resonating the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a whole new dimension of deep bass.

        Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

        Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

        The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.

        Audio-in for easy portable music playback

        Audio-in for easy portable music playback

        Make one easy connection and enjoy all your music from portable devices and computers. Simply plug your device to the AUDIO-IN (3.5 mm) port on your Philips set. With computers, the connection is typically made from the headset output. Once linked, you can enjoy your entire music collection directly, on a set of superior speakers. Philips simply delivers better sound.

        Weekday/ weekend alarm setting to complement your lifestyle

        Weekday/ weekend alarm setting to complement your lifestyle

        Designed with modern day lifestyles in mind, this clock radio has a dual alarm feature, allowing you to set different alarm times for weekdays and weekends or even vary the alarm settings for couples. The alarm settings can be tailored for the same alarm times for the entire week from Monday to Sunday. Or you can set the alarm for an early start on weekdays from Monday to Friday, and lazy lie-ins for Saturday and Sundays. Whichever you choose, this convenient features saves you from the hassle of fiddling with different alarm times every single night.

        DAB and FM compatible for a complete radio experience

        DAB and FM compatible for a complete radio experience

        DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting) digital radio is, on top of FM analog transmission, a new way of broadcasting radio via a network of terrestrial transmitters. It provides listeners with more choices and information delivered in clear, crackle-free sound quality. The technology allows the receiver to lock on to the strongest signal it can be find. With DAB digital stations there are no frequencies to remember, and sets are tuned by station name, so there is no returning on the move.

        Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

        Listen to all your favorite songs on a speaker that delivers fabulous sound. This Philips docking speaker plays music from your Android powered devices via Bluetooth. Simply download the free Philips DockStudio app and the Bluetooth will automatically be turned on and connect once when your device is docked. You get to enjoy powerful and outstanding sound, with unbeatable convenience. Hardly anything else sounds as good.

        Time and alarm backup for on-time wakeup even with power cut

        When there is a power failure, this intelligent clock will still maintain and keep its reliable time and your settings. The scheduled alarm remains active even when its display is off - all thanks to a pre-installed battery. When the power comes back on, there is no need to adjust the clock or reinstate settings. More amazingly, even if power supply is not restored, the battery provides enough energy for the buzzer to go off at the alarm time you have set - making sure you never wake up late.

        Technical Specifications

        • iPhone compatibility

          via Bluetooth
          • iPhone 5
          • iPhone 4S
          • iPhone 4
          • iPhone 3GS
          • iPhone 3G
          • iPhone 6
          • iPhone 6 Plus
          • iPhone 6S
          • iPhone 6S plus
          • iPhone SE
          via Lightning connector
          • iPhone 5
          • iPhone 6
          • iPhone 6 Plus
          • iPhone 6S
          • iPhone 6S Plus
          • iPhone SE

        • iPod compatibility

          via Bluetooth
          • iPod touch 5th generation
          • iPod touch 4th generation
          • iPod touch 3rd generation
          • iPod nano 7th generation
          via Lightning connector
          • iPod nano 7th generation
          • iPod touch 5th generation

        • iPad compatibility

          via Bluetooth
          • iPad 4
          • iPad 2
          • iPad
          • iPad mini
          • iPad Air 2
          • iPad mini 2
          • iPad mini 4
          • iPad Pro
          via Lightning connector
          • iPad mini
          • iPad 4
          • iPad Air 2
          • iPad mini 2
          • iPad mini 4
          • iPad Pro

        • Bluetooth® wireless technology

          Version
          V2.1 + EDR
          Profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP

        • Audio Playback

          Cradle playback mode
          • Charging iPhone
          • Charging iPod
          • Fast forward and backward
          • Play and Pause
          • Next and Previous track

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner bands
          • DAB (Band III)
          • FM
          DAB
          • smart scan
          • menu
          • info display
          DAB frequency range
          174.9 - 239.2  MHz
          FM frequency range
          87.5 - 108  MHz
          No. of preset stations
          20 (DAB), 20 (FM)
          Auto digital tuning
          Yes
          Antenna
          FM Antenna

        • Clock

          Type
          Digital
          Time format
          • 12H
          • 24H

        • Alarm

          No. of alarms
          2
          Alarm source
          • Dock
          • DAB radio
          • FM radio
          • Buzzer
          24 hours alarm reset
          Yes
          Snooze (repeat alarm)
          Yes, 9mins
          Sleep timer
          15/ 30/ 60/ 90/ 120 mins

        • Convenience

          Display Type
          LCD
          Backlight color
          White
          Display brightness
          High/ Mid/ Low

        • Sound

          Sound system
          stereo
          Output power (RMS)
          2 x 5W
          Volume control
          up/down

        • Loudspeakers

          Built-in speakers
          2
          Main Speaker
          Bass Reflex Speaker System

        • Connectivity

          Bluetooth
          Yes
          Audio in (3.5mm)
          Yes

        • Power

          Mains power
          100-240V, 50/60Hz
          Power type
          AC input
          Backup battery
          AA (not included)
          Number of batteries
          2

        • Dimensions

          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          263 x 163 x 135  mm
          Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
          319 x 227 x 185 mm
          Weight
          1.13  kg
          Weight incl. Packaging
          2.1  kg

        • Accessories

          AC/DC adaptor
          with detachable plug (VDE, UK & AUS)
          Quick start guide
          Yes
          World Wide Warranty leaflet
          Yes

