    Philips Fidelio

    Primo docking speaker

    DS9/10
    Fidelio
      Philips Fidelio Primo docking speaker

      DS9/10
      Experience true fidelity

      This Philips Fidelio DS9/10 docking speaker stands in a class of its own, with its unbeatable design and sound quality. iPod Touch, iPhone and iPad music emerges in full fidelity, thanks to the use of natural wood and premium components. See all benefits

      Philips Fidelio Primo docking speaker

        Experience true fidelity

        with this docking speaker

        • for iPod/iPhone/iPad
        SoundCurve for superb crystal-clear sound

        SoundCurve for superb crystal-clear sound

        The carefully designed curved back cover of this Philips docking speaker creates a highly effective acoustic structure for sound reproduction. Its clean curve enforces the rigidity of the speaker cabinet, dramatically reducing internal resonance and eliminating the vibration and distortion of sound. You get to enjoy superb crystal-clear sound in stunning looking speakers.

        Pure digital processing for pure signal through audio chain

        Pure digital processing for pure signal through audio chain

        Most docking speakers use the analog output of your iPod, iPhone or iPad, then converts it back to digital, resulting in some additional noise and loss of detail. By using the digital output of your player, the speaker maintains the integrity of the music signal, resulting in higher signal to noise and better resolution.

        FullSound enhances sound detail for rich and powerful sound

        FullSound enhances sound detail for rich and powerful sound

        Philips' proprietary FullSound technology uses latest-generation Digital Signal Processing to faithfully enhance music rendering. Music content is dynamically analyzed and optimized to let you experience music with great detail and warmth.

        Bass-reflex design for deep, tight bass reproduction

        Bass-reflex design for deep, tight bass reproduction

        Bass-reflex acoustic load uses a bass pipe tuned to the acoustic volume of the speaker box, in order to reproduce deep bass from compact enclosures. The carefully designed profiled bass-pipe helps air flow and allows for deep and impactful bass, even at loud volumes while minimizing air turbulence that may cause distortion.

        SoundStudio app for complete control of audio settings

        SoundStudio app for complete control of audio settings

        Have music the way you like it now. SoundStudio truly puts the power over your music into the palm of your hands. It lets you change every aspect of sound, using only your iPhone, with controls that are intuitive and simple. Now you can tweak, tailor and create your desired sound experience and have your favorite songs come to new life. SoundStudio also lets you listen to thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide, broadening your music experience even further.

        AUX-in for easy connection to almost any electronic device

        AUX-in for easy connection to almost any electronic device

        The AUX-in connection allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the speaker, AUX-in connection is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the speaker.

        Soft-dome tweeter for detailed and natural sound

        This is a two-way high fidelity speaker with soft-dome tweeter. Dome tweeters were pioneered by Philips in the early 1960’s, and have grown to be the solution of choice for hi-fi speaker boxes for the past half century. Soft dome tweeters provide detailed and natural sound, free from harshness or distortion, and revealing the richness of the recordings.

        50W RMS total output power

        This Philips speaker has 50W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

        Technical Specifications

        • Compatibility

          Compatible with
          all iPod, iPhone and iPad

        • iPod/iPhone/iPad App

          App name
          • SoundStudio
          • Free download from App store
          Compatibility
          iPod touch, iPhone, iPad iOS 4.3 or later

        • Loudspeakers

          Speaker drivers
          • 2 x 3/4" / 20mm tweeter
          • 2 x 3" / 8cm midwoofer
          Output power (RMS)
          50W

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Remote Control
          • 3.5mm stereo line in cable
          • AC Power Cord
          • Warranty certificate
          • World Wide Warranty leaflet
          • Quick install guide

        • Connectivity

          Aux in
          Yes

        • Dimensions

          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          511 x 205 x 178  mm
          Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
          566 x 260 x 244 mm
          Product weight
          5.5  kg
          Weight incl. Packaging
          7.2  kg

        • Power

          Power supply
          100-240VAC, 50/60Hz

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Remote Control
        • 3.5mm stereo line in cable
        • AC Power Cord
        • Warranty certificate
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet
        • Quick install guide

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

