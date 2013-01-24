Home
    DLP2521/00
      Car Charger

      DLP2521/00
      Car charger 1C 1A ports

      Charge your latest devices from USB-C port with PD support to optimize the charging power and minimize the charging time. Also use the USB-A port charging your other devices simutaneously.

      Car charger 1C 1A ports

        Car charger 1C 1A ports

        36W output with Power Delivery

        Smart protection against overheat, overvoltage & overcurrent

        Smart protection against overheating, overvoltage and overcurrent

        USB-C port with Power Delivery support

        USB-C is the latet charging connector which is now adopted by mobile devices such as cell phones, outdoor cameras and tablets. PD (Power delivery) is the USB standard for power delivery which defines the standard for power delivery of 15W, 27W, 45W and up to 100W.

        Technical Specifications

        • Product dimensions

          Width (with stand)
          3.3  cm
          Width (with stand)
          1.3  inch
          Height (with stand)
          6.6  cm
          Height (with stand)
          2.6  inch
          Depth (with stand)
          3.3  cm
          Depth (with stand)
          1.3  inch

        • Power

          Output
          Max. 36W
          USB-A: 4.5V/5A,5V/4.5A,9V/2A,12V/1.5A USB-C: 5V/3A,9V/2A,12V/1.5A
          Power input
          DC 12 - 24V

        • Packaging dimensions

          Number of products included
          1
          Gross weight
          0.065  kg
          Nett weight
          0.048  kg
          Tare weight
          0.017  kg
          Gross weight
          0.143  lb
          Nett weight
          0.106  lb
          Tare weight
          0.037  lb
          EAN
          48 95229 10366 5

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          36
          Length
          40  cm
          Width
          34.5  cm
          Height
          23  cm
          Length
          15.7  inch
          Width
          13.6  inch
          Height
          9.1  inch
          Gross weight
          5.49  kg
          Nett weight
          1.728  kg
          Tare weight
          3.762  kg
          Gross weight
          12.103  lb
          Nett weight
          3.810  lb
          Tare weight
          8.294  lb
          GTIN
          1 48 95229 10366 2

        • Inner Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          6
          Length
          19  cm
          Width
          11  cm
          Height
          20.5  cm
          Length
          7.5  inch
          Width
          4.3  inch
          Height
          8.1  inch
          Gross weight
          0.79  kg
          Nett weight
          0.288  kg
          Tare weight
          0.502  kg
          Gross weight
          1.742  lb
          Nett weight
          0.635  lb
          Tare weight
          1.107  lb
          GTIN
          2 48 95229 10366 9

