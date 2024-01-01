Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    USB power bank

    DLP1925CW/40
    Overall rating / 5
    • Powerful power bank Powerful power bank Powerful power bank
      -{discount-value}

      USB power bank

      DLP1925CW/40
      Overall rating / 5

      Powerful power bank

      Have power wherever and whenever you need it 30,000 mAh big capacity for up to more than 1 full charge. 3 USB ports with USB-A and USB-C. Fast charge your device with USB-C PD3.0 Max 20W or USB-A port with QC3/0 Max 18W output. See all benefits

      USB power bank

      Powerful power bank

      Have power wherever and whenever you need it 30,000 mAh big capacity for up to more than 1 full charge. 3 USB ports with USB-A and USB-C. Fast charge your device with USB-C PD3.0 Max 20W or USB-A port with QC3/0 Max 18W output. See all benefits

      Powerful power bank

      Have power wherever and whenever you need it 30,000 mAh big capacity for up to more than 1 full charge. 3 USB ports with USB-A and USB-C. Fast charge your device with USB-C PD3.0 Max 20W or USB-A port with QC3/0 Max 18W output. See all benefits

      USB power bank

      Powerful power bank

      Have power wherever and whenever you need it 30,000 mAh big capacity for up to more than 1 full charge. 3 USB ports with USB-A and USB-C. Fast charge your device with USB-C PD3.0 Max 20W or USB-A port with QC3/0 Max 18W output. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Powerbanks

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        USB power bank

        USB power bank

        - {discount-value}

        Total:

        recurring payment

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Powerful power bank

        with a portable back-up power pack

        • 27000 mAh
        • USB A & USB C charging ports
        • QC 3.0 and PD
        • White

        Works anywhere - great when you're not near a power source

        Even if you're not near a wall or car charger, you can recharge your device's battery with the convenient battery pack. The intelligent battery pack supplies power first, so you can remove the pack after use and still have a full battery on your device.

        Recharge your devices multiple times on the go

        This portable power source gives you the extra power for more than two full recharges on the go. Take it with you when you travel to have back-up power when you need it.

        LCD display for power indication

        LCD display for power indication

        Charging using USB-C Programmable Power Supply (PPS)

        PPS (Programmable Power Supply) is a standard for fast charging technology for USB-C devices. This technology adjusts the voltage and current in real-time, depending on a device's charging status, feeding it with maximum power. A smart way to safely reduce charging time.

        Quick Charge technology to optimize charging speed

        Quick Charge technology to charge your devices faster by optimizing the charging current and voltage.

        Smart protection against overheat, overvoltage & overcurrent

        Smart protection against overheating, overvoltage and overcurrent

        3 USB ports charge three devices simultaneously

        3 USB ports to charge three devices simultaneously

        50% charge in 30 minutes

        Fast charging - Charge your mobile phone empty to 50% in 30 minutes time.

        Fast charge with USB-C PD3.0 20W or USB-A with QC3.0 18W

        Fast charge your device with USB-C PD3.0 Max 20W or USB-A port with QC3.0 Max 18W output

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          User Manual
          User Manual
          Cables
          USB C cable

        • Power

          Output
          USB & Type-C 5V/3A
          USB-C output:5V/3A,9V/2.22A,12V/1.5A(PD20W) USB-A1/A2 output:5V/2.1A,9V/2A,12V/1.5A(QC18W) Total max.: 5V/3A
          Power input
          USB C \ Micro USB 5V/2A
          Micro USB input:5V/2A,9V/2A USB-C input:5V/2A, 9V/2.22A
          Battery Capacity
          30,000mAh 111Wh

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          2
          GTIN
          1 48 95229 14271 5

        • Packaging dimensions

          Number of products included
          1
          EAN
          48 95229 14271 8

        • Product dimensions

          Height
          14.2  cm
          Width
          7.2  cm
          Depth
          4.09  cm

        • Inner Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          1
          GTIN
          2 48 95229 14271 2

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe to our newsletter


            Exclusive member benefits & promotions

            Enjoy $30 off your first order*

            Receive the latest updates on events

            Early access events

            Members only promotions

            Welcome & birthday offers 

            *

            I would like to receive promotional communications based on my preferences and behavior, about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time !

            What does this mean?

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information
            **Terms & conditions apply

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            You are about to visit a Philips global content page

            Continue

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.