    Hybrid case

    DLN1718/10
    • Protective plus non-slip grip Protective plus non-slip grip Protective plus non-slip grip
      -{discount-value}

      Hybrid case

      DLN1718/10

      Protective plus non-slip grip

      This rubberized case adds wrap-around protection to the body, corners and face of your iPad, with a crystal-clear window to let your iPad peek through. Get a better grip while enjoying total access to all iPad controls and dock connector.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Hybrid case

      Protective plus non-slip grip

      This rubberized case adds wrap-around protection to the body, corners and face of your iPad, with a crystal-clear window to let your iPad peek through. Get a better grip while enjoying total access to all iPad controls and dock connector. See all benefits

      Protective plus non-slip grip

      This rubberized case adds wrap-around protection to the body, corners and face of your iPad, with a crystal-clear window to let your iPad peek through. Get a better grip while enjoying total access to all iPad controls and dock connector. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Hybrid case

      Protective plus non-slip grip

      This rubberized case adds wrap-around protection to the body, corners and face of your iPad, with a crystal-clear window to let your iPad peek through. Get a better grip while enjoying total access to all iPad controls and dock connector. See all benefits

        Protective plus non-slip grip

        in one slim case

        • for iPad

        Silicone adds grip and protection

        This case is made out of soft silicone which adds a layer of grip to your player, while it also protects your device against normal wear and tear.

        Wrap-around protection for the corners and face

        The material of this case wraps around from back to front, providing protection for the corners and perimeter of your device's face.

        Full iPad functionality while protected

        Enjoy full iPad functionality while protected inside the case with openings for the power/sleep switch, dock connector and speaker.

        Quick and easy protection in a snap

        This case is made from a durable material that is custom made to fit your device perfectly. The case is quick and easy to put on, and adds a layer of protection to your device.

        Slim design fits easily into your bag

        This case is designed to add protection with minimal bulk, so you can easily carry your device in your bag or backpack for protection on the go.

        Covered buttons for push-through protection

        The case material covers the volume buttons, giving you push-through control while your device stays protected.

        Technical Specifications

        • Compatibility

          Compatible with
          iPad

        • Design and finishing

          Color(s)
          Black and Clear
          Materials
          TPE and Poylcarbonate

        • Packaging dimensions

          Packaging type
          Box
          Number of products included
          1
          Height
          24.4  cm
          Width
          25.4  cm
          Depth
          1.5  cm
          Gross weight
          0.11  kg
          Nett weight
          0.015  kg
          Tare weight
          0.095  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 56180 2

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          36
          Length
          52.1  cm
          Width
          28.4  cm
          Height
          27.9  cm
          Gross weight
          5.308  kg
          Nett weight
          0.54  kg
          Tare weight
          4.768  kg
          GTIN
          2 87 12581 56180 6

        • Inner Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          6
          Length
          26.4  cm
          Width
          7.9  cm
          Height
          24.9  cm
          Gross weight
          0.75  kg
          Nett weight
          0.09  kg
          Tare weight
          0.66  kg
          GTIN
          1 87 12581 56180 9

