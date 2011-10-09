2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
Protective plus non-slip grip
This rubberized case adds wrap-around protection to the body, corners and face of your iPad, with a crystal-clear window to let your iPad peek through. Get a better grip while enjoying total access to all iPad controls and dock connector.
for iPad
This case is made out of soft silicone which adds a layer of grip to your player, while it also protects your device against normal wear and tear.
The material of this case wraps around from back to front, providing protection for the corners and perimeter of your device's face.
Enjoy full iPad functionality while protected inside the case with openings for the power/sleep switch, dock connector and speaker.