    USB-C to Lightning cable

    DLC5531V/40
    • Premium braided USB-C to Lightning cable Premium braided USB-C to Lightning cable Premium braided USB-C to Lightning cable
      USB-C to Lightning cable

      DLC5531V/40
      Premium braided USB-C to Lightning cable

      Premium cable at a 1 meter length for added flexibility while charging Apple Lightning products

      USB-C to Lightning cable

      Premium braided USB-C to Lightning cable

      Premium cable at a 1 meter length for added flexibility while charging Apple Lightning products See all benefits

      Premium braided USB-C to Lightning cable

      Premium cable at a 1 meter length for added flexibility while charging Apple Lightning products See all benefits

      USB-C to Lightning cable

      Premium braided USB-C to Lightning cable

      Premium cable at a 1 meter length for added flexibility while charging Apple Lightning products See all benefits

        USB-C to Lightning cable

        USB-C to Lightning cable

        Premium braided USB-C to Lightning cable

        Black braided cable

        • Sync and Charge
        • 1 m
        • Black braided cable

        Supports USB 2.0 data transfer

        Supports USB 2.0 high speed 480Mbps data transfer rate

        USB type C connector for high speed charging

        USB type C connector for high speed charging with your latest Type C compatible devices

        USB-C port with Power Delivery support

        USB-C is the latest charging connector standard, which is now adopted by mobile devices such as cell phones, cameras and tablets. PD (Power delivery) is the USB standard for power delivery for more power and fast charging.

        Technical Specifications

        • Compatibility

          Compatible with
          • Mobile phones
          • PCs & laptops

        • Cable specs

          Length
          3 ft
          Length
          1  m
          Data transfer rate
          480 Mbps
          USB version
          2.0

        • Design and finishing

          Color(s)
          Black
          Materials
          Braided

        • Packaging dimensions

          Packaging type
          Box
          Number of products included
          1
          Type of shelf placement
          Hanging
          EAN
          48 95229 14393 7

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          2
          GTIN
          1 48 95229 14393 4

        • Inner Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          1
          GTIN
          2 48 95229 14393 1

        • Product dimensions

          Cable length
          100  cm

