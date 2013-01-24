Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Free delivery

    • 2yrs warranty

    • 30 -day free returns

    • 2-7days delivery

    USB-C to USB-C

    DLC5204C/00
    Overall rating / 5
    • 1.2 m USB-C to USB-C Cable 1.2 m USB-C to USB-C Cable 1.2 m USB-C to USB-C Cable
      -{discount-value}

      USB-C to USB-C

      DLC5204C/00
      Overall rating / 5

      1.2 m USB-C to USB-C Cable

      Works with your existing USB-Cl or auto charger with USB-C socket. It's a great spare or replacement cable to have! See all benefits

      USB-C to USB-C

      1.2 m USB-C to USB-C Cable

      Works with your existing USB-Cl or auto charger with USB-C socket. It's a great spare or replacement cable to have! See all benefits

      1.2 m USB-C to USB-C Cable

      Works with your existing USB-Cl or auto charger with USB-C socket. It's a great spare or replacement cable to have! See all benefits

      USB-C to USB-C

      1.2 m USB-C to USB-C Cable

      Works with your existing USB-Cl or auto charger with USB-C socket. It's a great spare or replacement cable to have! See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all cables

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        USB-C to USB-C

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        1.2 m USB-C to USB-C Cable

        1.2 meter / 4 ft long

        • Sync and Charge
        • 1.2 meter / 4 feet

        A great spare or replacement cable to have on hand

        Carry it with you, keep it at your desk, or replace the one you lost so you're always able to connect and charge when you need to.

        USB type C connector for high speed charging

        USB type C connector for high speed charging with your latest Type C compatible devices

        Works with your existing USB wall or car chargers

        Works with any of your existing USB-based power sources – wall, auto or computer – for convenient charging when you need it.

        Technical Specifications

        • Compatibility

          Compatible with
          • Mobile phones
          • PCs & laptops
          iPhone, iPad, iPod
          Made For: iPhone, iPad, iPod

        • Cable specs

          Length
          4 ft
          Length
          1.2  m
          Max charging rate
          15  W
          Data transfer rate
          480 Mbps
          USB version
          2.0

        • Packaging dimensions

          Gross weight
          0.083  kg
          Nett weight
          0.066  kg
          Tare weight
          0.017  kg
          Gross weight
          0.183  lb
          Nett weight
          0.146  lb
          Tare weight
          0.037  lb
          EAN
          48 95229 10385 6

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          36
          Length
          40  cm
          Width
          34.5  cm
          Height
          23  cm
          Length
          15.7  inch
          Width
          13.6  inch
          Height
          9.1  inch
          Gross weight
          6.138  kg
          Nett weight
          2.376  kg
          Tare weight
          3.762  kg
          Gross weight
          13.532  lb
          Nett weight
          5.238  lb
          Tare weight
          8.294  lb
          GTIN
          1 48 95229 10385 3

        • Inner Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          6
          Length
          19  cm
          Width
          11  cm
          Height
          20.5  cm
          Length
          7.5  inch
          Width
          4.3  inch
          Height
          8.1  inch
          Gross weight
          0.898  kg
          Nett weight
          0.396  kg
          Tare weight
          0.502  kg
          Gross weight
          1.980  lb
          Nett weight
          0.873  lb
          Tare weight
          1.107  lb
          GTIN
          2 48 95229 10385 0

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now