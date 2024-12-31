2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
DLC5203U/00
Premium braided USB-A to Micro Cable
Works with your existing USB wall or auto charger with USB Micro socket. It's a great spare or replacement cable to have!
Sync and Charge
1 meter / 3.2 feet
Black braided cable
Kevlar added to the charging cable for reinforced cable strength
Stress tested charging cable over 10000 times for tough use
Supports USB 2.0 high speed 480Mbps data transfer rate
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