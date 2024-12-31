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2 year warranty

30-day return

Free delivery from $150

All series

  • Single product shot
  • Packaging photograph
  • Single product shot
  • Packaging photograph

Discontinued

USB to Micro USB cable

DLC5203U/00

Premium braided USB-A to Micro Cable

Works with your existing USB wall or auto charger with USB Micro socket. It's a great spare or replacement cable to have!

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Premium braided USB-A to Micro Cable

  • Sync and Charge

  • 1 meter / 3.2 feet

  • Black braided cable

Kevlar added to the cable for extra strength

Kevlar added to the charging cable for reinforced cable strength

Stress tested over 10000 times

Stress tested charging cable over 10000 times for tough use

Supports USB 2.0 data transfer

Supports USB 2.0 high speed 480Mbps data transfer rate

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