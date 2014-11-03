Home
    Micro music system

    DCM3160/79
    • Rich and powerful sound Rich and powerful sound Rich and powerful sound
      Micro music system

      DCM3160/79
      Rich and powerful sound

      Fill your home with tunes from your iPod/iPhone with Philips DualDock via Lightning & 30pin connectors. Let the trendy Philips Micro sound system set your music free with details. See all benefits

      Micro music system

      Rich and powerful sound

      Rich and powerful sound

      Micro music system

      Rich and powerful sound

      Fill your home with tunes from your iPod/iPhone with Philips DualDock via Lightning & 30pin connectors. Let the trendy Philips Micro sound system set your music free with details. See all benefits

        Rich and powerful sound

        • 120W
        • DualDock
        • Dock for iPod/iPhone
        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

        120W RMS total output power

        120W RMS total output power

        This system has 120W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

        Audio-in for portable music playback

        Audio-in for portable music playback

        The Audio in connectivity allows direct playback of Audio in content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the Audio in is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.

        Play MP3-CD, CD and CD-R/RW

        Play MP3-CD, CD and CD-R/RW

        MP3 stands for "MPEG 1 Audio layer-7.6 cm (3") .MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 has become the standard audio compression format used on the world wide web, allowing quick and easy audio file transfer.

        USB Direct for easy MP3 music playback

        USB Direct for easy MP3 music playback

        Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more digital music via the built-in USB Direct.

        DualDock to charge & play iPod/iPhone (Lightning & 30-pin)

        DualDock to charge & play iPod/iPhone (Lightning & 30-pin)

        Motorized CD loader for convenience access

        A motorized sliding front door adds even more panache to the already sleek design of this system. The stylish yet functional door housing the disc slides up and down vertically in a smooth motion at the touch of a button whenever you feel like changing your music selection. Just sit back and enjoy the dynamic sound performance while watching the disc play through the transparent window.

        Radio Data System for station information and data services

        The Radio Data System (RDS) lets you tune into radio stations without having to remember the frequencies. In standard mode. RDS displays the station name instead of the transmission frequency, facilitating quick and easy tuning. RDS also allows stations to send text messages such as news and station information directly to the radio display. Commonly used in Europe, RDS text is sent out on the same frequency the radio station broadcasts on. You can choose either the basic RDS display (station name) or subscribe to additional text-based services.

        Digital Sound Control

        Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set balanced, clear, powerful, warm and bright controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Sound Enhancement
          • Digital Sound Control
          • Dynamic Bass Boost
          Maximum output power (RMS)
          120W

        • Loudspeakers

          Loudspeaker types
          Dome tweeter
          Main Speaker
          • 2 way
          • wOOx Bass Radiator

        • Audio Playback

          Playback Media
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          • MP3-CD
          • USB flash drive
          Disc Playback Modes
          • Repeat/one/all/program
          • Shuffle Play
          • 20-Track Programmable
          • Fast Forward/Backward
          • Next/Previous Track Search
          Loader Type
          Motorised
          USB Direct Modes
          • Fast Backward/Fast Forward
          • Play/Pause
          • Previous/Next
          • Program Play
          • Repeat
          • Shuffle
          • Stop
          Cradle playback mode
          • Charging iPod
          • Charging iPhone
          • Fast forward and backward
          • Next and Previous track
          • Play and Pause
          • Menu, Up and Down

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner Bands
          FM Stereo
          Auto digital tuning
          Yes
          Tuner Enhancements
          Auto Store
          RDS
          • Program Type
          • Station Name
          • Radio Text
          Station presets
          20
          Antenna
          FM antenna (75 ohm)

        • Connectivity

          USB
          USB host
          Headphone
          3.5 mm
          3.5mm stereo line in
          Audio in
          Rear Connections
          • AUX in
          • FM Antenna
          Other connections
          FM Antenna

        • Convenience

          Alarms
          • CD Alarm
          • Radio Alarm
          • USB alarm
          • Sleep timer
          Clock
          • On main display
          • sleep timer
          Display Type
          VFD display
          Charging device
          • iPhone
          • iPod

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • AC Power Cord
          • FM antenna
          User Manual
          16 languages
          Quick start guide
          English, German, Dutch, French, Spanish, Italian
          Remote control
          Yes

        • Dimensions

          Main speaker depth
          215  mm
          Main Speaker height
          304  mm
          Main speaker width
          140  mm
          Set Depth
          196  mm
          Set Height
          235  mm
          Set Width
          230  mm
          Packaging Depth
          290  mm
          Packaging Height
          360  mm
          Packaging Width
          514  mm
          Gross weight
          8.8  kg
          Net weight
          7.6  kg

        • Power

          Power supply
          • 220-240V
          • 50Hz

        • iPhone compatibility

          Compatible with
          iPhone 5

        • iPod compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPod nano 1st generation
          • iPod nano 2nd generation
          • iPod nano 3rd generation
          • iPod nano 4th generation
          • iPod nano 5th generation
          • iPod nano 6th generation
          • iPod touch
          • iPod touch 2nd Generation
          • iPod touch 3rd generation
          • iPod touch 4th generation
          • iPod 5th generation
          • iPod 6th Generation

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • AC Power Cord
        • FM antenna

