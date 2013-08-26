Hello Anniebeag, Thanks for taking your time for writing a review about your DCM3020 Micro Music System. We are sorry to read that it not working anymore as expected but we would like to give you some steps that you could try to get the music system working again. First of all, please unplug it from the wall outlet and leave it in this condition for a few hours. Afterwards, please press the power button and keep it pressed while plugging it in again. Keep the button pressed for another 5 seconds before releasing it. This should remove any static charge that might prevent the device from working properly In case these steps have not change the situation or you have further questions, we would like to invite you to contact our customer care team, you will find the contact details here: https://www.philips.co.uk/c-w/support-home/support-contact-page.html#n62Contact=SOUND_AND_VISION_GR%2BHOME_AUDIO_CA Kind regards