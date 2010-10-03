Home
    Micro Hi-Fi System

    DCM278/79
    • Sleek Music System Sleek Music System Sleek Music System
      Micro Hi-Fi System

      DCM278/79
      Sleek Music System

      Playback your iPhone/iPod music in superb sound while recharging it with the Philips Micro Hi-Fi system DCM278. The flat, compact design is also wall-mountable to complement any interior. USB direct for added playback options.

      Micro Hi-Fi System

      Playback your iPhone/iPod music in superb sound while recharging it with the Philips Micro Hi-Fi system DCM278. The flat, compact design is also wall-mountable to complement any interior. USB direct for added playback options.

      Playback your iPhone/iPod music in superb sound while recharging it with the Philips Micro Hi-Fi system DCM278. The flat, compact design is also wall-mountable to complement any interior. USB direct for added playback options.

      Micro Hi-Fi System

      Playback your iPhone/iPod music in superb sound while recharging it with the Philips Micro Hi-Fi system DCM278. The flat, compact design is also wall-mountable to complement any interior. USB direct for added playback options.

        Micro Hi-Fi System

        Micro Hi-Fi System

        Sleek Music System

        Sound system with wall-mountable design

        Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

        Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

        Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

        10W RMS total output power

        10W RMS total output power

        This Philips music system has 10W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

        Play and charge your iPod/iPhone simultaneously

        Play and charge your iPod/iPhone simultaneously

        Enjoy your favorite MP3 music while charging your iPod/iPhone! The dock lets you connect your portable device directly to the Docking entertainment system so you can listen to your favorite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod/iPhone while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your portable player battery running out. The Docking entertainment system automatically charges your portable device while it is docked.

        Stylish slim design with table-stand and wall-mount options

        Stylish slim design with table-stand and wall-mount options

        The perfect combination of a slim and versatile design, your Philips audio system is cleverly designed to blend into your living space. The base of the audio system is a stand so the system can sit securely and nicely on any shelf or cabinet. When wall mounted you have all the same flexibility of the freestanding stand.

        Enjoy MP3/WMA music directly from your portable USB drives

        Enjoy MP3/WMA music directly from your portable USB drives

        Simply plug in your device to the USB port on your Philips Hi-Fi system. Your digital music will be played directly from the device. Now you can share your favorite moments with family and friends.

        FM digital tuning to preset up to 20 stations

        FM digital tuning to preset up to 20 stations

        Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio stations without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

        Motorized sliding front door adding style and elegance

        Motorized sliding front door adding style and elegance

        A motorized sliding front door adds even more panache to the already sleek design of this system. The stylish yet functional door housing the disc slides up and down vertically in a smooth motion at the touch of a button whenever you feel like changing your music selection. Just sit back and enjoy the dynamic sound performance while watching the disc play through the transparent window.

        Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

        Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

        Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your Philips player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorized music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Output power (RMS)
          2 x 5 W
          Sound Enhancement
          • Digital Sound Control 4 modes
          • Dynamic Bass Boost
          Volume Control
          Volume Control up/down

        • Loudspeakers

          Main Speaker
          • Bass Reflex Speaker System
          • 4" woofer
          Built-in speakers
          2

        • Audio Playback

          Playback Media
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          • MP3-CD
          • WMA-CD
          • USB flash drive
          Disc Playback Modes
          • Repeat/one/all/program
          • Shuffle Play
          • 20-Track Programmable
          • Fast Forward/Backward
          • Next/Previous Track Search
          Loader Type
          • Motorised
          • Front
          ID3-tag support
          Yes
          USB Direct Modes
          • Fast Backward/Fast Forward
          • Play/Pause
          • Previous/Next
          • Program Play
          • Repeat
          • Shuffle
          • Stop
          Cradle playback mode
          • Charging iPhone
          • Charging iPod
          • Fast forward and backward
          • Next and Previous track
          • Play and Pause

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner Bands
          FM Stereo
          Auto digital tuning
          Yes
          Tuner Enhancements
          Auto Store
          Station presets
          20

        • Connectivity

          Headphone
          3.5 mm
          Other connections
          FM Antenna
          3.5mm stereo line in
          MP3 Link

        • Convenience

          Alarms
          • CD Alarm
          • Radio Alarm
          • Sleep timer
          • USB alarm
          • iPod Alarm
          Clock
          On main display
          Display Type
          LCD

        • Accessories

          Quick start guide
          English
          Remote control
          31-key remote
          User Manual
          English
          Cables
          MP3 line-in cable

        • Dimensions

          Set Depth
          102  mm
          Set Height
          238  mm
          Set Width
          542  mm
          Packaging Depth
          159  mm
          Packaging Height
          310  mm
          Packaging Width
          614  mm

        • iPod compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPod
          • iPod classic
          • iPod mini
          • iPod nano 1st Generation
          • iPod nano 2nd Generation
          • iPod nano 3rd Generation
          • iPod nano 4th Generation
          • iPod nano 5th Generation
          • iPod nano 6th generation
          • iPod touch
          • iPod touch 2nd Generation
          • iPod with color display
          • iPod 5th Generation

        • iPhone compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPhone
          • iPhone 3G
          • iPhone 3GS

