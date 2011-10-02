Home
    Micro music system

    DCM186B/79
    Relax to great music
      Micro music system

      DCM186B/79
      Relax to great music

      Connect to power - and rich sound - when you dock and charge your iPod/iPhone on this Philips Micro sound system. Dynamic Bass Boost will tantalize your ears while its stylish, compact design will enhance any space and entice your senses. See all benefits

        Relax to great music

        Obsessed with sound

        • Dock for iPod/iPhone
        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

        Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

        Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

        Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

        MP3 Link for portable music playback

        MP3 Link for portable music playback

        The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.

        Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

        Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

        Smartly designed spring-loaded docking port effortlessly accommodates any iPod or iPhone, without special adaptors. What’s more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.

        Wake up and sleep timer functions

        Wake up and sleep timer functions

        Many of alarm clocks feature a variety of alarm choices. This Philips Clock radio awakens you to radio or the traditional alarm buzzer. The Sleep Timer allows you to program the required length of time for music to coincide with how long you normally take to fall asleep. No matter what your alarm clock needs, whether it's a morning buzzer that produces a steady tone, or listening to your favorite music as you go to sleep, this clock radio has it all.

        Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

        Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

        Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

        Play and charge your iPod/iPhone simultaneously

        Play and charge your iPod/iPhone simultaneously

        Enjoy your favorite MP3 music while charging your iPod/iPhone! The dock lets you connect your portable device directly to the Docking entertainment system so you can listen to your favorite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod/iPhone while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your portable player battery running out. The Docking entertainment system automatically charges your portable device while it is docked.

        Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

        Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

        Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your Philips player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorized music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.

        Single remote control for the system and iPod

        Single remote control for the system and iPod

        15W RMS total output power

        15W RMS music output power fills a room with your favorite music.

        Technical Specifications

        • Audio Playback

          Playback Media
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          • MP3-CD
          Disc Playback Modes
          • 20-Track Programmable
          • Repeat/one/all/program
          • Fast Forward/Backward
          • Next/Previous Track Search
          • Shuffle Play
          • Repeat Play
          Loader Type
          Top
          Cradle playback mode
          • Fast forward and backward
          • Next and Previous track
          • Play and Pause
          • Charging iPhone
          • Charging iPod

        • Sound

          Output Power
          15W RMS total power
          Sound Enhancement
          • Dynamic Bass Boost
          • Digital Sound Control
          Sound System
          Stereo

        • Loudspeakers

          Main Speaker
          • 3" woofer
          • Bass Reflex Speaker System

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner Bands
          FM Stereo
          Auto digital tuning
          Yes
          Station presets
          20
          Tuner Enhancements
          Auto Store

        • Connectivity

          Other connections
          FM fixed pigtail antenna
          Audio Connections
          3.5mm stereo line in -MP3 link

        • Convenience

          Alarms
          • Sleep timer
          • Radio Alarm
          • CD Alarm
          Clock
          On main display
          Display Type
          LCD
          Backlight color
          Blue

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          World Wide Warranty leaflet
          Quick start guide
          English
          User Manual
          English

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          148  mm
          Set Height
          233  mm
          Set Depth
          232  mm
          Main speaker width
          132  mm
          Main Speaker height
          233  mm
          Main speaker depth
          159  mm
          Packaging Width
          370  mm
          Packaging Height
          270  mm
          Packaging Depth
          326  mm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          5.1  kg

        • Power

          Power supply
          • 220-240V
          • 50Hz

        • iPod compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPod mini
          • iPod nano
          • iPod with color display
          • iPod 5th Generation
          • iPod classic
          • iPod
          • iPod 1G
          • iPod 6th Generation
          • iPod nano 1st Generation
          • iPod nano 2nd Generation
          • iPod nano 3rd Generation
          • iPod nano 4th Generation
          • iPod nano 5th Generation
          • iPod touch
          • iPod touch 2nd Gen 8/16/32GB

        • iPhone compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPhone
          • iPhone 3G
          • iPhone 3GS
          • iPhone 4

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

