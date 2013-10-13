Home
    Micro music system

    DCM1170/79
    Sound that fits your home
      Micro music system

      DCM1170/79
      Sound that fits your home

      Compatible with the iPhone 5's Lightning connector, this Philips micro sound system delivers great sound as well as a great, stylish design. Sit back and relax, enjoy your music your way, with one simple control. See all benefits

      Micro music system

      Sound that fits your home

      Compatible with the iPhone 5's Lightning connector, this Philips micro sound system delivers great sound as well as a great, stylish design. Sit back and relax, enjoy your music your way, with one simple control. See all benefits

      Sound that fits your home

      Compatible with the iPhone 5's Lightning connector, this Philips micro sound system delivers great sound as well as a great, stylish design. Sit back and relax, enjoy your music your way, with one simple control. See all benefits

      Micro music system

      Sound that fits your home

      Compatible with the iPhone 5's Lightning connector, this Philips micro sound system delivers great sound as well as a great, stylish design. Sit back and relax, enjoy your music your way, with one simple control. See all benefits

        Micro music system

        Micro music system

        Sound that fits your home

        Obsessed with sound

        • iPhone 5
        • with Lightning connector
        Fast charging and play music via Lightning connector

        Fast charging and play music via Lightning connector

        Enjoy your favorite music while charging your iPod/iPhone via the new Lightning connector! Just dock it directly on the speaker to play your hand-picked tunes in superb sound. It also charges your device quickly while playing, so you don't have to work about the battery running out.

        Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

        Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

        Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimize the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by resonating the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a whole new dimension of deep bass.

        Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

        Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

        Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

        Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

        Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

        Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

        Audio-in for portable music playback

        Audio-in for portable music playback

        The Audio in connectivity allows direct playback of Audio in content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the Audio in is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.

        Play MP3-CD, CD and CD-R/RW

        Play MP3-CD, CD and CD-R/RW

        MP3 stands for "MPEG 1 Audio layer-7.6 cm (3") .MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 has become the standard audio compression format used on the world wide web, allowing quick and easy audio file transfer.

        USB Direct for easy MP3 music playback

        USB Direct for easy MP3 music playback

        Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more digital music via the built-in USB Direct.

        Technical Specifications

        • Audio playback

          Playback media
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          • MP3-CD
          • WMA-CD
          Disc playback modes
          • fast forward/backward
          • next/previous track search
          • repeat/shuffle/program
          Others
          ID3-tag support
          USB Direct playback modes
          • fast backward/fast forward
          • play/pause
          • previous/next
          • program play
          • repeat
          • shuffle
          • stop
          Docking playback modes
          • fast forward and backward
          • next and previous track
          • play and pause

        • Sound

          Sound enhancement
          digital sound control
          Volume control
          up/down
          Maximum output power (RMS)
          20W

        • Loudspeakers

          Speaker types
          bass reflex speaker system
          Speaker drivers
          3.5" woofer

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner bands
          FM stereo
          Station presets
          20
          Tuner enhancement
          auto digital tuning

        • Connectivity

          Audio in (3.5mm)
          Yes
          USB
          USB host

        • Convenience

          Alarms
          • CD alarm
          • radio alarm
          • iPod alarm
          • USB alarm
          Loader type
          tray
          Charging device
          • iPhone
          • iPod

        • Accessories

          Remote control
          Yes
          User Manual
          multi-languages

        • Dimensions

          Gross weight
          3.9  kg
          Main speaker width
          120  mm
          Main speaker height
          170  mm
          Main speaker depth
          160  mm
          Main unit width
          180  mm
          Main unit height
          177  mm
          Main unit depth
          239  mm
          Packaging width
          231  mm
          Packaging height
          222  mm
          Packaging depth
          556  mm

        • Power

          Power supply
          110-240V, 50/60Hz

        • iPod compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPod nano 7th generation
          • iPod touch 5th generation

        • iPhone compatibility

          Compatible with
          iPhone 5

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

