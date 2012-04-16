Home
      Cube micro sound system

      DCM1075/98
      Overall rating / 5

      Sound that fits your home

      Dock your iPhone/iPod player. Listen to your music from one simple control. Great sound and stylish design. Sit back and relax, enjoy your music all day, your way. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

        Sound that fits your home

        Obsessed with sound

        • Dock for iPod/iPhone
        Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

        Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

        Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimize the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by resonating the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a whole new dimension of deep bass.

        Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

        Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

        Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

        Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

        Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

        Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

        MP3 Link for portable music playback

        MP3 Link for portable music playback

        The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.

        Play and charge your iPod/iPhone simultaneously

        Play and charge your iPod/iPhone simultaneously

        Enjoy your favorite MP3 music while charging your iPod/iPhone! The dock lets you connect your portable device directly to the Docking entertainment system so you can listen to your favorite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod/iPhone while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your portable player battery running out. The Docking entertainment system automatically charges your portable device while it is docked.

        Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

        Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

        Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your Philips player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorized music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.

        USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

        USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

        With the USB Direct mode, simply plug in your USB device to the USB port on your Philips device and your digital music will be played directly from the Philips device.

        Technical Specifications

        • Audio playback

          Playback media
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          • MP3-CD
          • WMA-CD
          Disc playback modes
          • fast forward/backward
          • next/previous track search
          • repeat/shuffle/program
          Others
          ID3-tag support
          USB Direct playback modes
          • fast backward/fast forward
          • play/pause
          • previous/next
          • program play
          • repeat
          • shuffle
          • stop
          Docking playback modes
          • fast forward and backward
          • next and previous track
          • play and pause

        • Sound

          Sound enhancement
          • Dynamic Bass Boost
          • digital sound control
          Volume control
          up/down
          Maximum output power (RMS)
          24W

        • Loudspeakers

          Speaker drivers
          3" woofer
          Speaker types
          bass reflex speaker system

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner bands
          FM stereo
          Station presets
          20
          Tuner enhancement
          auto digital tuning

        • Connectivity

          Audio/Video output
          Headphone (3.5mm)
          MP3 Link
          3.5mm stereo line in

        • Convenience

          Alarms
          • CD alarm
          • radio alarm
          • iPod alarm
          • USB alarm
          Loader type
          top
          Clock
          • on main display
          • sleep timer
          Display type
          LCD display
          Backlight color
          white
          Charging device
          • iPhone
          • iPod

        • Accessories

          Cables/Connection
          MP3 Link cable
          Remote control
          with 2 x AAA batteries
          User Manual
          multi-languages
          Others
          Quick start guide
          Warranty
          World Wide Guarantee booklet

        • Dimensions

          Main speaker width
          140  mm
          Main speaker height
          143  mm
          Main speaker depth
          198  mm
          Main unit width
          140  mm
          Main unit height
          143  mm
          Main unit depth
          250  mm
          Packaging width
          516  mm
          Packaging height
          308  mm
          Packaging depth
          195  mm
          Gross weight
          3.5  kg

        • Power

          Power supply
          110-240V, 50/60Hz

        • iPod compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPod
          • iPod mini
          • iPod nano
          • iPod with color display
          • iPod 5th generation
          • iPod touch
          • iPod classic
          • iPod nano 1st generation
          • iPod nano 2nd generation
          • iPod nano 3rd generation
          • iPod nano 4th generation
          • iPod touch 2nd generation
          • iPod 6th Generation
          • iPod nano 5th generation
          • iPod nano 6th generation
          • iPod shuffle
          • iPod touch 3rd generation
          • iPod touch 4th generation

        • iPhone compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPhone
          • iPhone 3G
          • iPhone 3GS
          • iPhone 4
          • iPhone 4S

