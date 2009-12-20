Home
      Cube micro sound system

DCM105/98

      Obsessed with sound

      Dock your iPod player. Listen to your music from one simple control. Great sound and stylish design. Sit back and relax, enjoy your music all day, your way.

        Obsessed with sound

        Sound that fits your home

        • Dock for iPod
        Play and charge your iPod simultaneously

        Play and charge your iPod simultaneously

        Enjoy your favorite MP3 music while charging your iPod! The dock lets you connect your iPod directly to the Docking entertainment system so you can listen to your favorite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your iPod battery running out. Use the remote control to navigate, select and playback the music stored on your iPod. The Docking entertainment system automatically charges your iPod while it is docked.

        Play CD, CD-R and CD-RW

        Play CD, CD-R and CD-RW

        Philips is known for making products which are compatible with many discs available in the market. This audio system lets you enjoy music from CD,CD-R and CD-RW. CD-RW (CD-Rewritable Compatible) means that your audio system can play both CD-Recordable (CD-R) and CD-Rewritable (CD-RW) discs. CD-R discs are recordable once and can be played on any audio CD player while CD-RW discs can be recorded and rewritten multiple times and can only be played back on compatible audio CD players.

        10W RMS total output power

        10W RMS total output power

        This Philips music system has 10W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

        Compact design fits any space, any lifestyle

        Compact design fits any space, any lifestyle. The compact set fits in every room due to its sleek design and size.

        Integrated dock for portable music enjoyment without clutter

        Convenient integrated dock.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Sound enhancement
          • Dynamic Bass Boost
          • digital sound control
          Volume control
          up/down

        • Loudspeakers

          Speaker drivers
          3.5" woofer
          Speaker types
          bass reflex speaker system

        • Audio playback

          Playback media
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          Disc playback modes
          repeat/shuffle/program
          Docking playback modes
          • fast forward and backward
          • next and previous track
          • play and pause

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner bands
          FM stereo

        • Connectivity

          Audio/Video output
          Headphone (3.5mm)

        • Convenience

          Alarms
          • CD alarm
          • radio alarm
          Loader type
          top
          Clock
          • on main display
          • sleep timer
          Display type
          LCD display
          Backlight color
          white
          Charging device
          iPod

        • iPod compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPod
          • iPod mini
          • iPod nano
          • iPod touch
          • iPod with color display
          • iPod 5th generation

        • Accessories

          User Manual
          • English
          • Traditional Chinese
          Warranty
          World Wide Guarantee booklet

        • Dimensions

          Gross weight
          5.48  kg
          Main speaker depth
          197  mm
          Main speaker height
          152  mm
          Main speaker width
          150  mm
          Packaging depth
          202  mm
          Main unit depth
          250  mm
          Main unit height
          152  mm
          Packaging height
          302  mm
          Packaging width
          531  mm
          Main unit width
          150  mm

        • Power

          Power supply
          110 - 240  V
          Power supply
          • 50  Hz
          • 50/60  Hz

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

