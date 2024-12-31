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2 year warranty

30-day return

Free delivery from $150

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Discontinued

Cube micro sound system

DCM105/98

Obsessed with sound

Dock your iPod player. Listen to your music from one simple control. Great sound and stylish design. Sit back and relax, enjoy your music all day, your way.

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Sound that fits your home

Obsessed with sound

  • Dock for iPod

Compact design fits any space, any lifestyle

Compact design fits any space, any lifestyle. The compact set fits in every room due to its sleek design and size.

Integrated dock for portable music enjoyment without clutter

Convenient integrated dock.

Play and charge your iPod simultaneously

Play and charge your iPod simultaneously

Enjoy your favorite MP3 music while charging your iPod! The dock lets you connect your iPod directly to the Docking entertainment system so you can listen to your favorite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your iPod battery running out. Use the remote control to navigate, select and playback the music stored on your iPod. The Docking entertainment system automatically charges your iPod while it is docked.

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