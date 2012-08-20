Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    DVD micro music system

    DCD3020/79
    Overall rating / 5
    • Relax with great music Relax with great music Relax with great music
      -{discount-value}

      DVD micro music system

      DCD3020/79
      Overall rating / 5

      Relax with great music

      Listen to music from your iPod/iPhone/iPad - simply by docking it as it is, without having to remove its case. The Philips DVD micro music system delivers powerful bass, thanks to wOOx technology, and plays DVDs, DivX files, CDs and MP3-CDs See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $299.95

      DVD micro music system

      Relax with great music

      Listen to music from your iPod/iPhone/iPad - simply by docking it as it is, without having to remove its case. The Philips DVD micro music system delivers powerful bass, thanks to wOOx technology, and plays DVDs, DivX files, CDs and MP3-CDs See all benefits

      Relax with great music

      Listen to music from your iPod/iPhone/iPad - simply by docking it as it is, without having to remove its case. The Philips DVD micro music system delivers powerful bass, thanks to wOOx technology, and plays DVDs, DivX files, CDs and MP3-CDs See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $299.95

      DVD micro music system

      Relax with great music

      Listen to music from your iPod/iPhone/iPad - simply by docking it as it is, without having to remove its case. The Philips DVD micro music system delivers powerful bass, thanks to wOOx technology, and plays DVDs, DivX files, CDs and MP3-CDs See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Hi-Fi

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        DVD micro music system

        DVD micro music system

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Relax with great music

        Obsessed with sound

        • with 30-pin connector
        • for iPod/iPhone/iPad
        • DVD, CD, USB, FM
        • 120W, Bass radiator
        Play and charge your iPod/iPhone/iPad

        Play and charge your iPod/iPhone/iPad

        Enjoy your favorite MP3 music while charging your iPod/iPhone/iPad! The dock lets you connect your portable device directly to the Philips system so you can listen to your favorite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod/iPhone/iPad while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your portable player battery running out. The system automatically charges your portable device while it is docked.

        Play DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) & Picture CD

        Play DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) & Picture CD

        The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3/WMA-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD - all of them can play on the player. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, especially much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX® encoded videos. The DivX media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, and DVD recordable discs.

        USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

        USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

        With the USB Direct mode, simply plug in your USB device to the USB port on your Philips device and your digital music will be played directly from the Philips device.

        wOOx™ loudspeaker Technology for deep and powerful bass

        wOOx™ loudspeaker Technology for deep and powerful bass

        wOOx technology is a revolutionary loudspeaker concept that allows you to hear and feel profoundly deep bass that is richer than any other audio system. Special speaker drivers work in harmony with the wOOx bass radiator, and precise tuning between the main driver and the tweeter ensures smooth transitions from low-mid to high frequencies. Dual suspension and a totally symmetrical sandwich construction deliver low and precise base without noticeable distortion. wOOx produces exceptionally deep and dynamic bass by using the speaker box full volume to truly magnify the impact of the music.

        Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

        Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

        Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

        120W RMS total output power

        120W RMS total output power

        This system has 120W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

        Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

        Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

        Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.

        FM digital tuning to preset up to 20 stations

        FM digital tuning to preset up to 20 stations

        Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio stations without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

        Wake up and sleep timer functions

        Wake up and sleep timer functions

        Many of alarm clocks feature a variety of alarm choices. This Philips Clock radio awakens you to radio or the traditional alarm buzzer. The Sleep Timer allows you to program the required length of time for music to coincide with how long you normally take to fall asleep. No matter what your alarm clock needs, whether it's a morning buzzer that produces a steady tone, or listening to your favorite music as you go to sleep, this clock radio has it all.

        Motorized CD loader for convenience access

        A motorized sliding front door adds even more panache to the already sleek design of this system. The stylish yet functional door housing the disc slides up and down vertically in a smooth motion at the touch of a button whenever you feel like changing your music selection. Just sit back and enjoy the dynamic sound performance while watching the disc play through the transparent window.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Output Power
          2 x 60W
          Sound Enhancement
          • Digital Sound Control
          • Dynamic Bass Boost
          Sound System
          Dolby Digital

        • Loudspeakers

          Main Speaker
          • Dome tweeter
          • Dual woofer
          • wOOx Bass Radiator

        • Video Playback

          Playback Media
          • DivX
          • DivX Ultra
          • DVD-Video
          • Picture CD
          • Video CD/SVCD
          • DVD+R/+RW
          • DVD-R/-RW
          Disc Playback Modes
          • A-B Repeat
          • Angle
          • PBC
          • Slow Motion
          • Zoom
          • Parental control
          • Disc Menu
          • Fast Backward
          • Fast Forward
          • OSD
          • Resume Playback from Stop
          Video Enhancement
          Progressive Scan

        • Audio Playback

          Playback Media
          • WMA-CD
          • MP3-CD
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          Disc Playback Modes
          • 20-Track Programmable
          • Repeat/one/all/program
          • Shuffle Play
          • Fast Forward/Backward
          • Next/Previous Track Search
          Loader Type
          • Motorised
          • Tray
          USB Direct Modes
          • Fast Backward/Fast Forward
          • Play/Pause
          • Previous/Next
          • Program Play
          • Repeat
          • Shuffle
          • Stop
          ID3-tag support
          Yes

        • Still Picture Playback

          Picture Compression Format
          JPEG
          Picture Enhancement
          Slideshow with MP3 playback
          Playback Media
          • Picture CD
          • CD-R/RW
          • DVD+R/+RW

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner Bands
          FM Stereo
          Auto digital tuning
          Yes
          Tuner Enhancements
          Auto Store
          Station presets
          20

        • Connectivity

          Video Output - Analog
          • Composite CVBS (yellow cinch)
          • Component Y Pb Pr (cinch)
          Audio Connections
          • Analogue Audio In (L/R)
          • Analogue Audio Out (L/R)
          USB
          USB host
          MP3 Link
          3.5mm stereo line in
          Headphone
          3.5 mm
          Other connections
          FM Antenna

        • Convenience

          Alarms
          • CD Alarm
          • Sleep timer
          • Radio Alarm
          • USB alarm
          Clock
          On main display
          OSD Languages
          English
          Display Type
          VFD display
          Indications
          DIM mode

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Composite video cable (Y)
          • AC Power Cord
          • FM antenna
          • MP3 Link Cable
          Remote control
          41 key
          Quick start guide
          .
          User Manual
          English
          Warranty
          World Wide Guarantee booklet

        • Dimensions

          Set Depth
          230  mm
          Set Height
          141  mm
          Set Width
          230  mm
          Main speaker depth
          230  mm
          Main Speaker height
          304  mm
          Main speaker width
          139  mm
          Packaging Depth
          276  mm
          Packaging Height
          346  mm
          Packaging Width
          512  mm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          8.6  kg

        • Power

          Power supply
          • 220-240V
          • 50Hz

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Composite video cable (Y)
        • AC Power Cord
        • FM antenna
        • MP3 Link Cable

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.