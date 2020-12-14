2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
Relax with great music
Listen to music from your iPod/iPhone/iPad - simply by docking it as it is, without having to remove its case. The Philips DVD micro music system delivers powerful bass, thanks to wOOx technology, and plays DVDs, DivX files, CDs and MP3-CDs
with 30-pin connector
for iPod/iPhone/iPad
DVD, CD, USB, FM
120W, Bass radiator
Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio stations without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.
This system has 120W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.
wOOx technology is a revolutionary loudspeaker concept that allows you to hear and feel profoundly deep bass that is richer than any other audio system. Special speaker drivers work in harmony with the wOOx bass radiator, and precise tuning between the main driver and the tweeter ensures smooth transitions from low-mid to high frequencies. Dual suspension and a totally symmetrical sandwich construction deliver low and precise base without noticeable distortion. wOOx produces exceptionally deep and dynamic bass by using the speaker box full volume to truly magnify the impact of the music.
4.5
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Dragzy
14/12/2020
Australia
Everything
I’ve had mine for many years and never had a problem till now? It’s got like the blue ring on the volume flashing and not working, does this mean she’s dead! Can anyone tell me please
Pros
Great
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCD3020 DVD micro music system
Date of Use 2018-12-13
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCD3020 DVD micro music system
Date of Use 2018-12-13
Jungsuman
01/02/2016
Australia
Good sound good price
Doesnt work for iphone 5 or 6 unless we buy adopter,designed for upto iphone 4 generation.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCD3020 DVD micro music system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCD3020 DVD micro music system