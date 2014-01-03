2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
Sound that fits your home
Dock and listen to your iPod/iPhone/iPad, or turn on the radio and get crystal-clear DAB+. This Philips DCB2070/10 micro sound system sounds sensational, and offers an added bonus - it looks great in any home.
Dock for iPod/iPhone/iPad
DAB+
A motorized sliding front door adds even more panache to the already sleek design of this system. The stylish yet functional door housing the disc slides up and down vertically in a smooth motion at the touch of a button whenever you feel like changing your music selection. Just sit back and enjoy the dynamic sound performance while watching the disc play through the transparent window.
Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.
4.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
nunkyian
03/01/2014
United Kingdom
compact but dynamic
This micro system takes very little space but has a great output. Easy to set up and easy to use. Superb value for a very good product.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCB2077 Micro music system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCB2077 Micro music system