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Discontinued

Micro music system

DCB2077/79

4

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Sound that fits your home

Dock and listen to your iPod/iPhone/iPad, or turn on the radio and get crystal-clear DAB+. This Philips DCB2070/10 micro sound system sounds sensational, and offers an added bonus - it looks great in any home.

See all benefits

Obsessed with sound

Sound that fits your home

  • Dock for iPod/iPhone/iPad

  • DAB+

Motorized sliding front door adding style and elegance

Motorized sliding front door adding style and elegance

A motorized sliding front door adds even more panache to the already sleek design of this system. The stylish yet functional door housing the disc slides up and down vertically in a smooth motion at the touch of a button whenever you feel like changing your music selection. Just sit back and enjoy the dynamic sound performance while watching the disc play through the transparent window.

Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

MP3 Link for portable music playback

MP3 Link for portable music playback

The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

5
3
2
1

03/01/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

compact but dynamic

This micro system takes very little space but has a great output. Easy to set up and easy to use. Superb value for a very good product.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DCB2077 Micro music system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DCB2077 Micro music system

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