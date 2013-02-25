Search terms

    DCB2077/79
      DCB2077/79
      Sound that fits your home

      Dock and listen to your iPod/iPhone/iPad, or turn on the radio and get crystal-clear DAB+. This Philips DCB2070/10 micro sound system sounds sensational, and offers an added bonus - it looks great in any home.

      Sound that fits your home

      Sound that fits your home

      Sound that fits your home

      Dock and listen to your iPod/iPhone/iPad, or turn on the radio and get crystal-clear DAB+. This Philips DCB2070/10 micro sound system sounds sensational, and offers an added bonus - it looks great in any home.

        Sound that fits your home

        Obsessed with sound

        • Dock for iPod/iPhone/iPad
        • DAB+
        Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

        Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

        Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimize the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by resonating the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a whole new dimension of deep bass.

        Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

        Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

        Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

        Play and charge your iPod/iPhone/iPad

        Play and charge your iPod/iPhone/iPad

        Enjoy your favorite MP3 music while charging your iPod/iPhone/iPad! The dock lets you connect your portable device directly to the Philips system so you can listen to your favorite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod/iPhone/iPad while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your portable player battery running out. The system automatically charges your portable device while it is docked.

        DAB and FM compatible for a complete radio experience

        DAB and FM compatible for a complete radio experience

        DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting) digital radio is, on top of FM analog transmission, a new way of broadcasting radio via a network of terrestrial transmitters. It provides listeners with more choices and information delivered in clear, crackle-free sound quality. The technology allows the receiver to lock on to the strongest signal it can be find. With DAB digital stations there are no frequencies to remember, and sets are tuned by station name, so there is no returning on the move.

        USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

        USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

        With the USB Direct mode, simply plug in your USB device to the USB port on your Philips device and your digital music will be played directly from the Philips device.

        MP3 Link for portable music playback

        MP3 Link for portable music playback

        The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.

        Wall-mountable option for flexible placement

        Wall-mountable option for flexible placement

        The perfect combination of a slim and versatile design, your Philips audio system is cleverly designed to blend into your living space. The base of the audio system is a stand so the system can sit securely and nicely on any shelf or cabinet. When wall mounted you have all the same flexibility of the freestanding stand.

        Motorized sliding front door adding style and elegance

        Motorized sliding front door adding style and elegance

        A motorized sliding front door adds even more panache to the already sleek design of this system. The stylish yet functional door housing the disc slides up and down vertically in a smooth motion at the touch of a button whenever you feel like changing your music selection. Just sit back and enjoy the dynamic sound performance while watching the disc play through the transparent window.

        Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

        Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

        Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your Philips player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorized music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.

        Radio Data System for station information and data services

        The Radio Data System (RDS) lets you tune into radio stations without having to remember the frequencies. In standard mode. RDS displays the station name instead of the transmission frequency, facilitating quick and easy tuning. RDS also allows stations to send text messages such as news and station information directly to the radio display. Commonly used in Europe, RDS text is sent out on the same frequency the radio station broadcasts on. You can choose either the basic RDS display (station name) or subscribe to additional text-based services.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Output power
          2 x 10 W RMS
          Sound enhancement
          • digital sound control
          • Dynamic Bass Boost
          Volume control
          up/down

        • Loudspeakers

          No. of built-in speakers
          2
          Speaker drivers
          2.75" woofer
          Speaker types
          bass reflex speaker system

        • Audio playback

          Disc playback modes
          • fast forward/backward
          • next/previous track search
          • repeat/shuffle/program
          Playback media
          • CD
          • CD-R/RW
          • MP3-CD
          • USB flash drive
          • WMA-CD
          USB Direct playback modes
          • fast backward/fast forward
          • play/pause
          • previous/next
          • repeat
          • shuffle
          • stop
          Docking playback modes
          • fast forward and backward
          • menu, up and down
          • next and previous track
          • play and pause
          Others
          ID3-tag support

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner bands
          • FM mono
          • FM stereo
          Station presets
          20
          RDS
          • program type
          • radio text
          • RDS clock set
          • station name
          Tuner enhancement
          • auto digital tuning
          • auto scan
          • Easy set (plug & play)
          DAB/DAB+
          • Info display
          • Menu
          • Smart scan

        • Connectivity

          Headphone
          3.5 mm
          MP3 Link
          3.5mm stereo line in
          USB
          USB host

        • Convenience

          Alarms
          • CD Alarm
          • Radio Alarm
          • USB alarm
          • iPod Alarm
          Clock
          • On main display
          • sleep timer
          Charging device
          • iPad
          • iPhone
          • iPod
          Display type
          LCD display
          Loader type
          • front
          • motorised

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • AC-DC Adapter
          • DAB antenna
          • Quick Use Guide
          • Screws for wall mounting x2
          Remote control
          31-key remote
          User Manual
          English

        • Dimensions

          Set Depth
          98  mm
          Set height (with stand)
          235  mm
          Set Width
          400  mm
          Packaging width
          456  mm
          Packaging height
          251  mm
          Packaging depth
          197  mm
          Gross weight
          4.2  kg
          Net weight
          3.3  kg

        • Power

          Power supply
          • 110-240V
          • 50/60 Hz

        • iPod compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPod nano 7th generation
          • iPod touch 5th generation

        • iPhone compatibility

          Compatible with
          iPhone 5

        • iPad compatibility

          Compatible with
          iPad mini

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • AC-DC Adapter
        • DAB antenna
        • Quick Use Guide
        • Screws for wall mounting x2

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

