Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Quietly powerful. Stylishly compact. Quietly powerful. Stylishly compact. Quietly powerful. Stylishly compact.
      -{discount-value}

      Table Fan 3000 Series

      CX3050/01

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Quietly powerful. Stylishly compact.

      Maximum cooling, minimum noise. The fan is designed to fit any home interior and cool your space quietly. Tailor your experience with 3 speeds, 2 modes and a timer. Plus, enjoy enhanced air circulation with its tiltable head and rotation.

      See all benefits

      Table Fan 3000 Series

      Similar products

      See all Fans

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      Table Fan
      - {discount-value}

      Table Fan

      3000 Series

      Total

      recurring payment

      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Quietly powerful. Stylishly compact.

      30% quieter(1) with SilentWings blade technology

      • Fan airflow 738 m³/h
      • Tiltable and oscillating
      • Ultra quiet at 23 dB(A)
      • Head diameter 22 cm
      Powerful cooling that you can feel even at a distance

      Powerful cooling that you can feel even at a distance

      Long-range airflow that can reach up to 25 meters. Enjoy maximum comfort and feel refreshed no matter where you are; everyone in the room can feel the cool breeze.

      Ample airflow stream for whole-room air circulation

      Ample airflow stream for whole-room air circulation

      Enjoy the feeling of a gentle breeze surrounding you with this air circulator fan, with a long-range airflow of 738 m³/h. Say goodbye to stagnant air and welcome a refreshing breeze that reaches every corner of your space.

      30% quieter cooling, thanks to SilentWings blade technology

      30% quieter cooling, thanks to SilentWings blade technology

      Experience 30% quieter operation with our innovative SilentWings technology (1). Drawing inspiration from the silent wings of nature's quietest flyer, the owl, our blade design ensures a quieter cooling experience with noise levels as low as 23 dB(A) (2) - quieter than a whisper!

      Built to last, thoroughly tested for quality

      Built to last, thoroughly tested for quality

      Made to last, season after season. With over 80 years of air care expertise, Philips performs over 110 rigorous tests on their fans before release, ensuring high quality and performance.

      Stay cool overnight with quiet sleep mode

      Stay cool overnight with quiet sleep mode

      Enjoy a cool and peaceful night's sleep with the Quiet Sleep mode. This mode gradually decreases the fan speed to the lowest setting over 30 minutes, helping you fall asleep naturally while also conserving energy.

      Natural breeze mode for refreshing air

      Natural breeze mode for refreshing air

      The Natural Breeze Mode mimics a breath of fresh air; the intensity and speed of the air alternates seamlessly from high to low, creating a natural and invigorating indoor experience that can be enjoyed all year long.

      Tailored comfort with versatile modes

      Tailored comfort with versatile modes

      Enjoy a gentle breeze or a more powerful blast of air with this versatile fan, which offers 3 speed settings, a natural breeze mode, and a tranquil sleep mode. Choose the setting that suits you best, lean back, and enjoy.

      Automatic oscillation to stay cool anywhere

      Automatic oscillation to stay cool anywhere

      Customize your comfort with a fan that tilts 180° and oscillates automatically, giving you refreshing air exactly as you need it – whether for direct cooling or air circulation throughout the room.

      Compact, modern design

      Compact, modern design

      Effortlessly blending convenience and simplicity, our fan features a hidden blade design, for a clean and minimalist aesthetic. Compact and discreet, it saves space without sacrificing performance.

      Easy to carry, easy to clean

      Easy to carry, easy to clean

      Table-top and space-saving design with no loss of performance. Weighing only 2.4 kg, the fan is easy to carry around and is just as comfortable on a table or by your bedside at night. Plus, the fan is designed to be cleaned effortlessly, requiring just a quick wipe with a damp cloth.

      Save up to 130 kWh on your AC energy bill

      Save up to 130 kWh on your AC energy bill

      Our fan allows you to increase your AC thermostat by 5 degrees without compromising comfort, saving up to 130 kWh annually, equivalent to up to €35 off your energy bills. Plus, it's energy efficient, consuming a maximum of 27W—less than a traditional light bulb—and 90 times less than a standard portable AC. (3)

      Fits in your schedule with the timer feature

      Fits in your schedule with the timer feature

      Customize your cooling experience with the timer function, designed for your convenience. Plan up to 12 hours ahead.

      Technical Specifications

      • Performance

        Airflow
        738 m3/h
        Power consumption
        27W
        Standby power consumption
        <1W
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Airflow distance
        up to 25 m

      • Usability

        Cord length
        1.8 m
        Min. noise level
        23 dB(A)
        Max. noise level
        40 dB(A)
        Oscillation
        80°
        Tilting
        180°
        Timer
        1h, 2h, 3h, 6h, 12h

      • Modes

        Speed levels
        3
        Natural Mode
        Yes
        Sleep mode
        Tak

      • Connectivity

        App, connects via Wi-Fi
        No
        Smartphone compatibility
        No

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product weight
        2.3 kg
        Weight (incl. packaging)
        4.2 kg
        Head size
        22 cm
        Product dimensions (L*W*H)
        5.9 x 25.9 x 37.5 cm
        Packaging dimensions (L*W*H)
        44.0 x 30.7 x 32.0 cm

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      • (1) Compared to regular fan blades design
      • (2) At the lowest speed setting. Sound power tested based on IEC60704.
      • (3) PMV calculation to ISO7730:2005, 8h/day , kWh price: 0.25 €, for 90 days, 42m2 room, MAX mode

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:

      Visa - payment method
      MasterCard - payment method
      PayPal - payment method

      Help with your online order

      Online Store Support
      Terms and conditions
      Search order
      © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.