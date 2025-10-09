Search terms
CX1520/01
Powerful and versatile, in style
Experience powerful, quiet cooling with 3 speeds, rotation, and the convenience of a timer and remote. The aroma diffuser adds your favorite scents to the air. Built for quality and stability, it delivers lasting comfort day after day.See all benefits
Pedestal Fan
Experience refreshing airflow that extends up to 30 meters, ensuring a pleasant breeze throughout the room. Whether near or far, enjoy consistent cooling wherever you are.
With a cooling capacity of 3330 m³/h, this fan quickly circulates air to eliminate stagnation, ensuring fresh, comfortable airflow that reaches every corner of your space.
Designed for peaceful environments, this fan operates at a gentle 38dB—equivalent to the sound of light rainfall. Perfect for work, reading, or sleep, it provides a calm and undisturbed atmosphere.
Customize your airflow with 3 speed settings, ranging from a gentle breeze to a powerful airflow. Easily adjust settings from anywhere in the room using the included remote control.
Enhance the cooling experience by infusing the breeze with your favourite essential oils, creating a soothing and rejuvenating sensory atmosphere. The optional aroma-diffuser add-on allows you to create the perfect ambiance for relaxation and well-being (1).
The built-in timer function allows you to set the fan to turn off automatically, helping you save energy and ensuring comfort without the need for manual adjustments.
Ensure optimal air circulation with 80° rotation and a 30° tilting head, allowing the breeze to evenly distribute throughout your space.
Easily adjust the fan height between 112 cm and 131 cm to direct airflow precisely where needed, whether you're sitting, standing, or lying down.
With over 80 years of air care expertise, Philips conducts 110+ rigorous quality tests to ensure durability and high performance, season after season.
It includes a thermal fuse and a certified plug, for maximum safety. The thermal fuse automatically shuts off power if the motor overheats, adding an extra layer of safety for your home.
The extra-large base provides added stability, minimizing wobbling even at higher speeds for a safer and more reliable cooling experience.
Operating at only 47W, this fan is 60 times more energy-efficient than a regular portable air conditioner, significantly cutting electricity costs while delivering refreshing cooling power. Stay cool with minimal energy use.
Assemble in just a few steps with the intuitive design. Cleaning is effortless—simply wipe the surface with a damp cloth to maintain optimal performance.
