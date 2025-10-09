Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Powerful and versatile, in style Powerful and versatile, in style Powerful and versatile, in style

      1000 Series Pedestal Fan

      CX1520/01

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Powerful and versatile, in style

      Experience powerful, quiet cooling with 3 speeds, rotation, and the convenience of a timer and remote. The aroma diffuser adds your favorite scents to the air. Built for quality and stability, it delivers lasting comfort day after day.

      See all benefits

      1000 Series Pedestal Fan

      Similar products

      See all Fans

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      1000 Series
      - {discount-value}

      1000 Series

      Pedestal Fan

      Total

      recurring payment

      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Powerful and versatile, in style

      • Fan airflow 3330 m3/h
      • Quiet at 38 db (A)
      • Tiltable and oscillating
      • Head diameter 45 cm
      Long-Range airflow for maximum cooling

      Long-Range airflow for maximum cooling

      Experience refreshing airflow that extends up to 30 meters, ensuring a pleasant breeze throughout the room. Whether near or far, enjoy consistent cooling wherever you are.

      Ample airflow stream for instant comfort

      Ample airflow stream for instant comfort

      With a cooling capacity of 3330 m³/h, this fan quickly circulates air to eliminate stagnation, ensuring fresh, comfortable airflow that reaches every corner of your space.

      Quiet cooling at the lowest setting

      Quiet cooling at the lowest setting

      Designed for peaceful environments, this fan operates at a gentle 38dB—equivalent to the sound of light rainfall. Perfect for work, reading, or sleep, it provides a calm and undisturbed atmosphere.

      Adjustable speed settings with remote control

      Adjustable speed settings with remote control

      Customize your airflow with 3 speed settings, ranging from a gentle breeze to a powerful airflow. Easily adjust settings from anywhere in the room using the included remote control.

      Aromatherapy add-on to refresh your home

      Aromatherapy add-on to refresh your home

      Enhance the cooling experience by infusing the breeze with your favourite essential oils, creating a soothing and rejuvenating sensory atmosphere. The optional aroma-diffuser add-on allows you to create the perfect ambiance for relaxation and well-being (1).

      Convenient timer for automatic cooling

      Convenient timer for automatic cooling

      The built-in timer function allows you to set the fan to turn off automatically, helping you save energy and ensuring comfort without the need for manual adjustments.

      Automatic rotation & tilting for even airflow

      Automatic rotation & tilting for even airflow

      Ensure optimal air circulation with 80° rotation and a 30° tilting head, allowing the breeze to evenly distribute throughout your space.

      Height adjustable for personalized comfort

      Height adjustable for personalized comfort

      Easily adjust the fan height between 112 cm and 131 cm to direct airflow precisely where needed, whether you're sitting, standing, or lying down.

      Built to last – rigorously tested for quality

      Built to last – rigorously tested for quality

      With over 80 years of air care expertise, Philips conducts 110+ rigorous quality tests to ensure durability and high performance, season after season.

      Design for safety

      Design for safety

      It includes a thermal fuse and a certified plug, for maximum safety. The thermal fuse automatically shuts off power if the motor overheats, adding an extra layer of safety for your home.

      XL Base for enhanced stability

      XL Base for enhanced stability

      The extra-large base provides added stability, minimizing wobbling even at higher speeds for a safer and more reliable cooling experience.

      Energy-efficient cooling for everyday use

      Energy-efficient cooling for everyday use

      Operating at only 47W, this fan is 60 times more energy-efficient than a regular portable air conditioner, significantly cutting electricity costs while delivering refreshing cooling power. Stay cool with minimal energy use.

      Easy to set up & clean

      Easy to set up & clean

      Assemble in just a few steps with the intuitive design. Cleaning is effortless—simply wipe the surface with a damp cloth to maintain optimal performance.

      Technical Specifications

      • General Specification

        Product Type
        Pedestal Fan
        Color
        Black
        Primary Material
        Plastic
        Secondary Material
        Metal

      • Technical Specifications

        Maximum power
        53 W
        Min. sound level
        38 dB (A)
        Max. sound level
        43 dB (A)

      • Performance

        Fan airflow
        3330 m3/h

      • Usability

        Aroma diffuser
        Yes
        Speed settings
        3
        Timer
        Yes (1-12h)
        Cord length
        1.8 m
        Oscillation
        80°
        Vertical Tilt
        30°
        Remote control
        Yes

      • Weight and Dimensions

        Head diameter
        45cm
        Product Length
        45cm
        Product Width
        43cm
        Product Height
        131cm
        Product Weight
        6.63 kg
        Package Length
        61cm
        Package Width
        26.3cm
        Package Height
        50.5cm
        Package Weight
        9.3kg

      • Energy Efficiency

        Stand-by power consumption
        0.5W
        Voltage
        220V
        Frequency
        50 Hz

      • Maintenance

        Warranty
        2 years

      • Country of Origin

        Produced In
        China

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      • (1) No essential oils included with the purchase of this product.

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:

      Visa - payment method
      MasterCard - payment method
      PayPal - payment method

      Help with your online order

      Online Store Support
      Terms and conditions
      Search order
      © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. All rights reserved.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.