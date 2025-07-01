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    • Philips CRD52 OPS module Philips CRD52 OPS module Philips CRD52 OPS module

      OPS accessory

      CRD52/00

      Philips CRD52 OPS module

      Bring Android SoC power to Philips displays with CRD52 module. Sliding into the display’s OPS slot, it brings the blazing performance and flexibility of Android, with the opportunity to add Philips Wave remote device management, and more.

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      Philips CRD52 OPS module

      Simply add the power of Android

      Insert into OPS slot. No additional connections required.

      Incorporating the world-renowned reliability of Android 14. Optimised for native Android apps, this plug and play System on Chip (SoC) enables you to install web apps and software directly onto the display, eliminating the need for an external media player.

      Easily add and schedule your content.

      The Android SoC built-in scheduler makes it easy to launch apps and content based on time of day. You can play content from USB, internal memory, or local network.

      Play and control online content.

      A built-in HTML5 browser enables you to play and control online content.

      Simplified installation and setup, monitoring and control.

      Philips Wave – the evolutionary remote device management platform – puts you fully in control. Simplified installation and setup, monitoring and control, firmware upgrades, managing playlists, and setting power schedules. Saving time, energy, and environmental impact.

      Technical Specifications

      • Power

        Power consumption
        Typ: 10  W
        Input voltage
        12 - 19V
        Type
        On board connector for OPS
        Input connector
        OPS interconnection

      • Dimensions

        Net (mm)
        200(W) x 30(H) x 135(D)

      • Weight

        Net (Kg)
        0.755

      • Main Chip

        CPU
        Quad-Core Cortex-A72 @2.2GHz, Quad-Core Cortex-A53 @ 1.8GHz
        GPU
        ARM Mali-G52 MC3
        Memory
        8GB DDR3
        Storage
        64G eMMc

      • Android

        Version
        14

      • Front end I/O

        Input Signal
        USB 3.0 (x2), Micro USB (OTG), Micro SD, LAN (Gb), optional WiFi module (CRD29)
        Output Signal
        DP 1.2

      • Operational Environment

        Temperature
        5 - 40 degC
        Humidity
        20 - 80% (without condensation)

      • Storage Environment

        Temperature
        -20 - 60 degC
        Humidity
        10 - 80% (without condensation)

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