Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Sharp edges, minimum effort Sharp edges, minimum effort Sharp edges, minimum effort

      Beard Trimmer 7000 Series Beard styling with hair collector

      BT7670/15

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Sharp edges, minimum effort

      With self-sharpening metal blades, a wide trimmer and BeardSense technology you’ll get a sharp and even finish, effortlessly. Plus the innovative hair collector reduces mess for less hassle as you trim.

      See all benefits
      Suggested retail price: $219.00

      Beard Trimmer 7000 Series Beard styling with hair collector

      Similar products

      See all Beard trimmers

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      Beard Trimmer 7000 Series
      - {discount-value}

      Beard Trimmer 7000 Series

      Beard styling with hair collector

      Total

      recurring payment

      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Sharp edges, minimum effort

      For a sharp beard with less mess

      • Full metal blades
      • 0.2mm precision steps
      • Wide Trimmer
      • Hair collector
      • Up to 120 minutes runtime
      Maximum precision and long-lasting performance

      Maximum precision and long-lasting performance

      Self-sharpening metal blades deliver added strength for maximum precision as you trim, staying as sharp as day 1 with no blade oil required. Non-corrosive blades also make it easy to clean.

      Craft your beard with the precision you need

      Craft your beard with the precision you need

      The trimmer's Precision Dial has 40 length settings in 0.2mm steps, helping you to craft your beard as precisely as you need.

      Designed to catch hair while you trim

      Designed to catch hair while you trim

      Our innovative hair collector efficiently catches up to 80% of trimmed hairs*, giving you less hassle as you trim.

      Powerful trimming even on the most demanding of beards

      Powerful trimming even on the most demanding of beards

      With BeardSense Technology, our trimmer scans your beard density 125x per second to boost power in denser areas, giving you the right power for the best result.

      Efficient and even trimming for your ideal look

      Efficient and even trimming for your ideal look

      The advanced Lift& Trim combs lift hairs towards the blade, capturing hairs with each pass for an efficient and even trim.

      Edge and contour your beard for a cleanly defined finish

      Edge and contour your beard for a cleanly defined finish

      The premium full-metal wide trimmer helps you edge & contour your beard for a sharp and clean finish.

      Add extra definition to your final look

      Add extra definition to your final look

      The click-on detail trimmer, with its narrow design, adds extra definition effortlessly to the details, crafting your look with precision.

      Achieve your perfect look by creating shades

      Achieve your perfect look by creating shades

      The trimmer's fading combs create shades on both sides of your beard for an ideal finish.

      Simplify your routine with easy cleaning

      Simplify your routine with easy cleaning

      Because the trimmer is 100% washable, you can just rinse under the tap and go, simplifying your grooming experience.

      For more control and comfort while trimming

      For more control and comfort while trimming

      Our ergonomic grip with 360-degree Fine Line grip makes the device easy to hold and handle, providing you with the comfort and control you need to perfect your look.

      Convenient charging and storage

      Convenient charging and storage

      The stand offers convenient charging and storage for your device so it's ready whenever you are.

      Consistent powerful performance from start to finish

      Consistent powerful performance from start to finish

      Our durable lithium battery delivers up to 120 minutes of runtime with 5-minute quick charge option**, for a powerful, continual trimming experience.

      Stay aware for each trim

      Stay aware for each trim

      The light indicator keeps you fully informed of your battery status and whether its fully charged, ensuring you're always ready for your next grooming session.

      Keep your grooming organized at home or on the go

      The travel pouch keeps your device and all the attachments you need stored in one place, keeping your grooming routine organized at home or when you're on the go.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Convenience
        • Hair collector
        • Charging stand
        • Cleaning brush
        • USB-A (no adapter included)
        Travel and storage
        Travel Pouch

      • Power

        Run time
        120 minutes
        Battery type
        Li-ion
        Charging
        • 1 hour
        • 5 min quick charge
        • USB-A Charging (5 V⎓ / ≥1 A)
        Battery status
        Charging indicator
        Usage
        Cordless

      • Design

        Finishing
        Mid Slate Metallic
        Handle
        Ergonomic grip

      • Service

        Warranty
        Up to 5 years***

      • Ease of use

        Maintenance free
        No blade oil required
        Water resistance
        Wet & Dry

      • Summary

        Body area
        Beard
        Tools & accessories
        10
        Length settings
        0.4 – 20 mm
        Precision steps
        40
        Solution
        Trim
        Technologies
        BeardSense

      • Styling tools

        Trimming blade
        Self-sharpening metal blades
        Specialized
        • Detail trimmer
        • Fading Combs
        • Wide trimmer

      • Combs

        Beard
        • Short 0.4 - 10mm
        • Long 10.4 - 20mm

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      • Upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase 

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:

      Visa - payment method
      MasterCard - payment method
      PayPal - payment method

      Help with your online order

      Online Store Support
      Terms and conditions
      Search order
      © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. All rights reserved.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.