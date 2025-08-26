Search terms
BT7670/15
Sharp edges, minimum effort
With self-sharpening metal blades, a wide trimmer and BeardSense technology you’ll get a sharp and even finish, effortlessly. Plus the innovative hair collector reduces mess for less hassle as you trim.See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Self-sharpening metal blades deliver added strength for maximum precision as you trim, staying as sharp as day 1 with no blade oil required. Non-corrosive blades also make it easy to clean.
The trimmer's Precision Dial has 40 length settings in 0.2mm steps, helping you to craft your beard as precisely as you need.
Our innovative hair collector efficiently catches up to 80% of trimmed hairs*, giving you less hassle as you trim.
With BeardSense Technology, our trimmer scans your beard density 125x per second to boost power in denser areas, giving you the right power for the best result.
The advanced Lift& Trim combs lift hairs towards the blade, capturing hairs with each pass for an efficient and even trim.
The premium full-metal wide trimmer helps you edge & contour your beard for a sharp and clean finish.
The click-on detail trimmer, with its narrow design, adds extra definition effortlessly to the details, crafting your look with precision.
The trimmer's fading combs create shades on both sides of your beard for an ideal finish.
Because the trimmer is 100% washable, you can just rinse under the tap and go, simplifying your grooming experience.
Our ergonomic grip with 360-degree Fine Line grip makes the device easy to hold and handle, providing you with the comfort and control you need to perfect your look.
The stand offers convenient charging and storage for your device so it's ready whenever you are.
Our durable lithium battery delivers up to 120 minutes of runtime with 5-minute quick charge option**, for a powerful, continual trimming experience.
The light indicator keeps you fully informed of your battery status and whether its fully charged, ensuring you're always ready for your next grooming session.
The travel pouch keeps your device and all the attachments you need stored in one place, keeping your grooming routine organized at home or when you're on the go.
