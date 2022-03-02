This is a very nice beard trimmer that comes with a charger and brush for cleaning, an accessory head and clip on depth stop for your chosen length of cut. First of all it was fully charged out of the box, which meant he could use it without charging it. I found this trimmer very precise as the blades are you can tell good quality and well assembled. The trimmer is also nice to handle and easy to work with. The corners of the trimmer are nice and pointy so it's easy to work in detail, the blades are super fast to change and last but not least, it's super easy to clean. I am glad that it comes with an extra feature, the vacuum collection feature. I would say it collects up to 95% of clippings if the 6mm length is selected. That is the length that I currently use and I would say the claim is pretty accurate, with only a very few stray clippings falling into the sink. Really enjoy using it and I would highly recommend!