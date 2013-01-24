Home
    Beardtrimmer series 7000

    Vacuum Beard Trimmer

    BT7220/15
    • Less mess vacuum trimmer Less mess vacuum trimmer Less mess vacuum trimmer
      Beardtrimmer series 7000 Vacuum Beard Trimmer

      BT7220/15
      Less mess vacuum trimmer

      Trim your beard, mustache and sideburns while keeping tidy with this trimmer. Its powerful vacuum catches cut hair as you go along, giving you a mess-free trim. See all benefits

      Beardtrimmer series 7000 Vacuum Beard Trimmer

      Less mess vacuum trimmer

      Trim your beard, mustache and sideburns while keeping tidy with this trimmer. Its powerful vacuum catches cut hair as you go along, giving you a mess-free trim. See all benefits

        Less mess vacuum trimmer

        Integrated vacuum captures up to 90% cut hair*

        • 0.5mm precision settings
        • Full metal blades
        • 80 min cordless use/1h charge
        • Captures up to 90% cut hair*
        Guaranteed less mess with integrated vacuum

        Guaranteed less mess with integrated vacuum

        Trim your beard, mustache and sideburns while keeping tidy with this trimmer. Its powerful vacuum catches cut hair as you go along, giving you a mess-free trim.

        Lifts and guides hairs for an effortless even trim

        Lifts and guides hairs for an effortless even trim

        Trim your stubble in one quick stroke. Our innovative lift & trim system raises each hair, then guides it toward the double-sharpened stainless steel blades. The result is an even stubble or trim in just one go.

        Double-sharpened stainless steel blades for faster trimming

        Double-sharpened stainless steel blades for faster trimming

        Strong steel blades are double-sharpened and made to last a very long time to cut through even thick hair. They sharpen themselves by lightly brushing against each other as you trim.

        20 lock-in length settings, 0,5 - 10mm with 0,5mm precision

        20 lock-in length settings, 0,5 - 10mm with 0,5mm precision

        Select your preferred trim length by simply turning the zoom wheel on the handle until the length you want is displayed from 0,5 - 10mm with 0,5mm precision. Your chosen length is now "locked in" for a perfectly even trim.

        80 minutes run time after a 1-hour charge or plug it in

        80 minutes run time after a 1-hour charge or plug it in

        Charge your beard trimmer for 1 hour to get 80 minutes of cordless use. If you need more energy while trimming, you can simply plug the trimmer into the wall. This trimmer has been designed to run both cordless and plugged in.

        LED display clearly shows your length setting

        LED display clearly shows your length setting

        Turn the zoom wheel to view your chosen length setting in mm on the LED display.

        Quickly see the status of your trimmer’s battery

        Quickly see the status of your trimmer’s battery

        The battery indicator shows when your trimmer is charged, charging, or when it needs to be plugged in. It also shows you the remaning charge with 3 simple bars.

        Precision trimmer & comb to finish up in hard to reach areas

        Precision trimmer & comb to finish up in hard to reach areas

        When you are done trimming, just click on this precision trimmer to finish up your style with defining details and edges or trimming your moustache with clicking the precision comb on the trimmer.

        Just empty the chamber and rinse the blades under water

        Just empty the chamber and rinse the blades under water

        Once you are done trimming, simply remove the blades by pulling them up, rinse the blades and comb under the tap, empty the hair chamber and brush away any loose hairs with the added cleaning brush for long-lasting performance.

        2 year guarantee, worldwide voltage and no need to oil

        2 year guarantee, worldwide voltage and no need to oil

        We back this Philips trimmer with a 2-year guarantee: our grooming products are built to last. You'll never need to oil it, and it’s compatible with all worldwide voltages.

        Technical Specifications

        • Cutting system

          Precision (size of steps)
          By 0.5 mm
          Range of length settings
          0.5 up to 10 mm
          Cutting element
          Stainless steel blades

        • Create the look you want

          Number of length settings
          20 integrated length settings

        • Accessories

          Precision trimmer
          Yes
          Comb
          • 3mm precision comb
          • 5mm precision comb
          Maintenance
          Cleaning brush

        • Ease of use

          Zoom wheel
          Easily adjust length settings
          Display
          • Digital length settings
          • 3 level battery indicator
          Cleaning
          Rinseable attachments
          Operation
          Corded & Cordless use

        • Design

          Finishing
          Chrome finish

        • Power

          Battery Type
          Lithium-ion
          Run time
          80 minutes
          Charging
          1 hour full charge
          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V

        • Service

          2-year guarantee
          Yes
          No oil needed
          Yes

            • Tested in lab environment on hair mats

