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    • Less mess vacuum trimmer Less mess vacuum trimmer Less mess vacuum trimmer

      Beardtrimmer series 7000 Vacuum Beard Trimmer

      BT7220/15

      Less mess vacuum trimmer

      Trim your beard, mustache and sideburns while keeping tidy with this trimmer. Its powerful vacuum catches cut hair as you go along, giving you a mess-free trim.

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      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $169.00

      Beardtrimmer series 7000 Vacuum Beard Trimmer

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      Less mess vacuum trimmer

      Integrated vacuum captures up to 90% cut hair*

      • 0.5mm precision settings
      • Full metal blades
      • 80 min cordless use/1h charge
      • Captures up to 90% cut hair*
      Guaranteed less mess with integrated vacuum

      Guaranteed less mess with integrated vacuum

      Trim your beard, mustache and sideburns while keeping tidy with this trimmer. Its powerful vacuum catches cut hair as you go along, giving you a mess-free trim.

      Lifts and guides hairs for an effortless even trim

      Lifts and guides hairs for an effortless even trim

      Trim your stubble in one quick stroke. Our innovative lift & trim system raises each hair, then guides it toward the double-sharpened stainless steel blades. The result is an even stubble or trim in just one go.

      Double-sharpened stainless steel blades for faster trimming

      Double-sharpened stainless steel blades for faster trimming

      Strong steel blades are double-sharpened and made to last a very long time to cut through even thick hair. They sharpen themselves by lightly brushing against each other as you trim.

      Adjusts to different length settings

      Adjusts to different length settings

      Cut to the exact length you’re after. Just spin the precision dial to one of 20 length settings between 0,5 - 10mm in 0.5mm increments.

      80 minutes run time after a 1-hour charge or plug it in

      80 minutes run time after a 1-hour charge or plug it in

      Charge your beard trimmer for 1 hour to get 80 minutes of cordless use. If you need more energy while trimming, you can simply plug the trimmer into the wall. This trimmer has been designed to run both cordless and plugged in.

      View your length setting in lights

      View your length setting in lights

      Turn the zoom wheel on your Philips vacuum beard trimmer to view the selected length setting on the LED display. Simple.

      Keep your charge in check

      Keep your charge in check

      See how much power your trimmer has left. The 3-level battery indicator shows when the battery is full, running low, or if it's charging.

      Precision trimmer & comb to finish up in hard to reach areas

      Precision trimmer & comb to finish up in hard to reach areas

      When you are done trimming, just click on this precision trimmer to finish up your style with defining details and edges or trimming your moustache with clicking the precision comb on the trimmer.

      Simple maintenance

      Simple maintenance

      Detach the head of your Philips beard trimmer and rinse it under the tap for easy cleaning. Then dry it before you put it back on the appliance.

      2 year guarantee, worldwide voltage and no need to oil

      2 year guarantee, worldwide voltage and no need to oil

      We back this Philips trimmer with a 2-year guarantee: our grooming products are built to last. You'll never need to oil it, and it’s compatible with all worldwide voltages.

      Technical Specifications

      • Create the look you want

        Number of length settings
        20 integrated length settings

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        Cleaning brush
        Comb
        • 3mm precision comb
        • 5mm precision comb
        Precision trimmer
        Yes

      • Power

        Run time
        80 minutes
        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Charging
        1 hour full charge
        Battery type
        Lithium-ion

      • Design

        Finishing
        Chrome finish

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes
        No oil needed
        Yes

      • Cutting system

        Cutting element
        Stainless steel blades
        Range of length settings
        0.5 up to 10 mm
        Precision (size of steps)
        By 0.5 mm

      • Ease of use

        Display
        • Digital length settings
        • 3 level battery indicator
        Cleaning
        Rinseable attachments
        Zoom wheel
        Easily adjust length settings
        Operation
        Corded & Cordless use

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      • Tested in lab environment on hair mats

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:

      Visa - payment method
      MasterCard - payment method
      PayPal - payment method

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