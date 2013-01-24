  • Free delivery nation wide

    BT5522/15
      The Philips Norelco Beard Trimmer 5500 is a premium beard and stubble trimmer which also cuts hair. Designed for an even trim from any angle and features 40 adjustable lengths. DualCut steel blades and 120 minutes of Lithium Ion run time. See all benefits

        Advanced precision

        Ultimate control for beard and hair

        • 0.2mm precision settings
        • Self-sharpening metal blades
        • 120 min cordless use/1h charge
        • Lift & Trim PRO system
        Trims evenly and captures low-lying hairs

        Trims evenly and captures low-lying hairs

        Stubble doesn’t stand a chance. The Lift&Trim Pro system captures all your low-lying hairs and lifts them up toward the blades for a precise cut – whilst still being an ideal trimmer for long beards too.

        Self-sharpening metal blades are precise even without oiling

        Self-sharpening metal blades are precise even without oiling

        The stainless steel blades are double-sharpened, cutting even the thickest hair precisely. They sharpen themselves by lightly brushing against each other, so no replacement or oiling is needed throughout your trimmer's lifetime.

        40 lock-in length settings from 0.4- 20mm

        40 lock-in length settings from 0.4- 20mm

        Adjust your combs with the zoom wheel to your preferred trimming length and achieve the beard style you want. Use the short beard comb for 0.4–10 mm lengths settings or the long beard comb from 10-20 mm.

        Customizable precision steps for every beard style

        Customizable precision steps for every beard style

        0.2mm steps between 0.4-2mm for a precise short beard style; 0.5mm steps between 2-5mm to achieve an even 3-day beard; 1mm steps above 5mm for long beard maintenance.

        Click-on precision trimmer for perfect edges and details

        Click-on precision trimmer for perfect edges and details

        Trim your moustache or define details and edges in hard to reach areas with the click-on precision trimmer.

        100% waterproof for easy, thorough cleaning

        100% waterproof for easy, thorough cleaning

        Simply rinse your waterproof beard trimmer under the tap to thoroughly clean it.

        Quickly see the status of your trimmer’s battery

        Quickly see the status of your trimmer’s battery

        The battery indicator shows when your trimmer's battery is empty, charging, or full.

        Warranty for purchase protection

        Warranty for purchase protection

        All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year warranty and they never need to be oiled.

        120 min runtime after a 1 hour charge, or plug it in

        120 min runtime after a 1 hour charge, or plug it in

        The advanced Li-ion battery provides 120 minutes of powerful, cordless use after 1 hour charge. You can also use your trimmer plugged in or use the quick-charge function to get one full trim after just 5 minutes charge.

        Extra adjustable hair combs

        The timmer comes with 2 adjustable hair combs: from 0.4 to 10 mm, and from 10.4 to 20mm

        Technical Specifications

        • Cutting system

          Cutting element
          Stainless steel blades
          Range of length settings
          0.4- 20mm
          Precision (size of steps)
          From 0.2mm
          Number of length settings
          40

        • Ease of use

          Zoom wheel
          Easily adjust length settings
          Display
          Battery indicator
          Operation
          Corded & Cordless use
          Cleaning
          Fully washable

        • Power

          Battery Type
          Lithium-ion
          Run time
          120 minutes
          Charging
          • 1 hour full charge
          • 5 min quick charge
          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V

        • Service

          2-year warranty
          Yes
          No oil needed
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Comb
          • Lift & Trim comb
          • 2 Adjustable combs
          Detail trimmer included
          Yes
          Pouch
          Storage pouch

