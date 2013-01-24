Search terms
Advanced precision
The Philips Norelco Beard Trimmer 5500 is a premium beard and stubble trimmer which also cuts hair. Designed for an even trim from any angle and features 40 adjustable lengths. DualCut steel blades and 120 minutes of Lithium Ion run time. See all benefits
Beard trimmer
Stubble doesn’t stand a chance. The Lift&Trim Pro system captures all your low-lying hairs and lifts them up toward the blades for a precise cut – whilst still being an ideal trimmer for long beards too.
The stainless steel blades are double-sharpened, cutting even the thickest hair precisely. They sharpen themselves by lightly brushing against each other, so no replacement or oiling is needed throughout your trimmer's lifetime.
Adjust your combs with the zoom wheel to your preferred trimming length and achieve the beard style you want. Use the short beard comb for 0.4–10 mm lengths settings or the long beard comb from 10-20 mm.
0.2mm steps between 0.4-2mm for a precise short beard style; 0.5mm steps between 2-5mm to achieve an even 3-day beard; 1mm steps above 5mm for long beard maintenance.
Trim your moustache or define details and edges in hard to reach areas with the click-on precision trimmer.
Simply rinse your waterproof beard trimmer under the tap to thoroughly clean it.
The battery indicator shows when your trimmer's battery is empty, charging, or full.
All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year warranty and they never need to be oiled.
The advanced Li-ion battery provides 120 minutes of powerful, cordless use after 1 hour charge. You can also use your trimmer plugged in or use the quick-charge function to get one full trim after just 5 minutes charge.
The timmer comes with 2 adjustable hair combs: from 0.4 to 10 mm, and from 10.4 to 20mm
Cutting system
Ease of use
Power
Service
Accessories