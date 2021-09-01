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    • Advanced precision Advanced precision Advanced precision

      Beardtrimmer series 5000 Beard trimmer

      BT5522/15

      Advanced precision

      The Philips Norelco Beard Trimmer 5500 is a premium beard and stubble trimmer which also cuts hair. Designed for an even trim from any angle and features 40 adjustable lengths. DualCut steel blades and 120 minutes of Lithium Ion run time.

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      Suggested retail price: $159.00

      Beardtrimmer series 5000 Beard trimmer

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      Advanced precision

      Ultimate control for beard and hair

      • 0.2mm precision settings
      • Self-sharpening metal blades
      • 120 min cordless use/1h charge
      • Lift & Trim PRO system
      Trims evenly and captures low-lying hairs

      Trims evenly and captures low-lying hairs

      Stubble doesn’t stand a chance. The Lift&Trim Pro system captures all your low-lying hairs and lifts them up toward the blades for a precise cut – whilst still being an ideal trimmer for long beards too.

      Self-sharpening blades for zero maintenance

      Self-sharpening blades for zero maintenance

      Suitable for even the thickest hair, the double-sharpened blades guarantee precision edges and superior trimming every time. No oil or replacement blades required.

      Lights indicate when battery is low, empty, full or charging

      Lights indicate when battery is low, empty, full or charging

      The battery indicators in this trimmer let you know what your battery status is: Low, empty, charging or full. This way, you can charge your trimmer on time and fully, so you won't end up with an empty battery in the middle of your trim.

      Warranty for purchase protection

      Warranty for purchase protection

      All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year warranty, never need to be oiled and are compatible with any voltage worldwide.

      Adjusts to different length settings

      Cut to the exact length you’re after. Just spin the precision dial to one of 40 length settings between 0.4-10 mm in 0.2mm increments.

      A precision step to match every beard

      Personalise your grooming routine with precise styling steps to suit every beard. There are 0.2mm steps between 0.4-2mm for short beard styling, 0.5mm steps between 2-5mm to achieve an even 3-day beard 1mm steps above 5mm for long beard maintenance.

      The precise beard trimmer for perfect edges

      Add extra definition to the details, even in hard to reach areas, with the click-on precision trimmer.

      Easy but thorough cleaning

      The 100% waterproof beard trimmer, simply rinse it under the tap for a thorough, easy clean.

      120 min runtime after a 1 hour charge, or plug it in

      The advanced Li-ion battery provides 120 minutes of powerful, cordless use after 1 hour charge. You can also use your trimmer plugged in or use the quick-charge function to get one full trim after just 5 minutes charge.

      Extra adjustable hair combs

      The timmer comes with 2 adjustable hair combs: from 0.4 to 10 mm, and from 10.4 to 20mm

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Comb
        • Lift & Trim comb
        • 2 Adjustable combs
        Pouch
        Storage pouch
        Detail trimmer included
        Yes

      • Power

        Battery type
        Lithium-ion
        Charging
        • 1 hour full charge
        • 5 min quick charge
        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Run time
        120 minutes
        Low energy mode
        < 0.3 W
        Off mode (no attachments)
        < 0.1 W

      • Service

        2-year warranty
        Yes
        No oil needed
        Yes

      • Cutting system

        Cutting element
        Stainless steel blades
        Range of length settings
        0.4- 20mm
        Number of length settings
        40
        Precision (size of steps)
        From 0.2mm

      • Ease of use

        Display
        Battery indicator
        Zoom wheel
        Easily adjust length settings
        Cleaning
        Fully washable
        Operation
        Corded & Cordless use

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