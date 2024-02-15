Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Beardtrimmer series 3000

    Beard trimmer

    BT3232/15
    Overall rating / 5
    • Fast and precise trim for easy styling Fast and precise trim for easy styling Fast and precise trim for easy styling
      -{discount-value}

      Beardtrimmer series 3000 Beard trimmer

      BT3232/15
      Overall rating / 5

      Fast and precise trim for easy styling

      This trimmer with the innovative Lift & Trim system lifts and captures more lowlying hairs for efficient, even trimming results. This way you will easily achieve the 3-day stubble, short beard or long beard look you want. See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: $79.95

      Beardtrimmer series 3000 Beard trimmer

      Fast and precise trim for easy styling

      This trimmer with the innovative Lift & Trim system lifts and captures more lowlying hairs for efficient, even trimming results. This way you will easily achieve the 3-day stubble, short beard or long beard look you want. See all benefits

      Fast and precise trim for easy styling

      This trimmer with the innovative Lift & Trim system lifts and captures more lowlying hairs for efficient, even trimming results. This way you will easily achieve the 3-day stubble, short beard or long beard look you want. See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: $79.95

      Beardtrimmer series 3000 Beard trimmer

      Fast and precise trim for easy styling

      This trimmer with the innovative Lift & Trim system lifts and captures more lowlying hairs for efficient, even trimming results. This way you will easily achieve the 3-day stubble, short beard or long beard look you want. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Beard trimmers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Beardtrimmer series 3000

        Beardtrimmer series 3000

        Beard trimmer

        - {discount-value}

        Total:

        recurring payment

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Fast and precise trim for easy styling

        Self-sharpening titanium blades

        • 0.5mm precision settings
        • Titanium-coated Blades
        • 90 min cordless use/1h charge
        • Lift & Trim system
        Trims evenly and captures low-lying hairs

        Trims evenly and captures low-lying hairs

        Perfect for stubble, the Philips beard trimmer features our new Lift & Trim system: a comb that lifts and guides the hairs to the level of the blades for an even trim.

        Extra sharp blades for an extra sharp result

        Extra sharp blades for an extra sharp result

        Designed to stay as sharp and effective as on day 1, the self-sharpening, titanium-coated steel blades deliver a protective trim, time after time.

        Longer lasting battery

        Longer lasting battery

        This beard trimmer uses DuraPower technology to reduce friction on the blades, preserve the motor, and keep your battery going four times longer.

        Skin-friendly blades for smooth skin

        Skin-friendly blades for smooth skin

        Designed to prevent scratches and irritation, the blades have rounded tips for smoother skin contact.

        Adjusts to different length settings

        Adjusts to different length settings

        An effective beard trimmer that cuts to the exact length you’re after. Just spin the zoom wheel to one of 20 length settings between 0.5 and 10mm in 0.5mm increments.

        Cordless use for up to 90 mins

        Cordless use for up to 90 mins

        Don’t get tangled up in your stubble trimmer – a 1 hour charge provides up to 90 minutes of cordless grooming time. Or keep it plugged in for uninterrupted trimming. The 5 minute quick charge function gives you enough power for one trim.

        Lights indicate when battery is low, empty, full or charging

        Lights indicate when battery is low, empty, full or charging

        The battery indicators in this trimmer let you know what your battery status is: Low, empty, charging or full. This way, you can charge your trimmer on time and fully, so you won’t end up with an empty battery in the middle of your trim.

        Simple maintenance

        Simple maintenance

        Detach the head of your Philips beard trimmer and rinse it under the tap for easy cleaning. Then dry it before you put it back on the appliance.

        Easy to grip

        Easy to grip

        A fast trimmer that's comfortable to hold and use. So you can handle those hard-to-reach areas more easily.

        Store and go

        Store and go

        The included travel pouch keeps everything together when you’re at home, at the gym or on-the-go.

        Warranty for purchase protection

        Warranty for purchase protection

        All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year warranty, never need to be oiled and are compatible with any voltage worldwide.

        Technical Specifications

        • Create the look you want

          Number of length settings
          20 integrated length settings

        • Accessories

          Comb
          Lift & Trim system
          Maintenance
          Cleaning brush
          Pouch
          Storage pouch

        • Power

          DuraPower technology
          4x longer battery life
          Run time
          90 minutes
          Charging
          • 1 hour full charge
          • 5 min quick charge
          • USB-A (no adapter included)
          Battery Type
          Li-ion
          Maximum power consumption
          5 W
          Input Voltage
          5 V

        • Design

          Handle
          Ergonomic Easy Grip

        • Service

          2-year warranty
          Yes
          No oil needed
          Yes

        • Cutting system

          Cutting element
          Titanium blades
          Cutter width
          32  mm
          Range of length settings
          0.5 up to 10 mm
          Precision (size of steps)
          By 0.5 mm
          Non-scratching teeth
          For more comfort

        • Ease of use

          Display
          • Battery low indicator
          • Charging indicator
          • Battery empty indicator
          • Battery full indicator
          Zoom wheel
          Easily adjust length settings
          Cleaning
          Rinseable attachments
          Operation
          Cordless use

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:

            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Online Store Support
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.