    DryCare

    Hairdryer

    BHD282/00
    Stylish, powerful and light
      DryCare Hairdryer

      BHD282/00
      Stylish, powerful and light

      Philips DryCare 2300W is everything you could want in a hairdryer. Perfectly balanced, it provides 2300W of drying power, is comfortably light to hold and handle, includes IONIC care for shine plus a stylish purple design. See all benefits

        Stylish, powerful and light

        Your all-in-one drying solution

        • 2300W
        • DC Motor
        High performance 2300W drying

        High performance 2300W drying

        Philips DryCare 2300W has the power you need. Its fast, powerful 2300W airflow ensures great styling results.

        Ionic conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

        Ionic conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

        Philips DryCare has an IONIC shine enhancing button for smooth, frizz-free hair. Charged negative ions remove static, smooth cuticles and condition hair. The result is hair that is smooth, shiny and beautifully glossy.

        Cool Shot to set your style after drying

        Cool Shot to set your style after drying

        Philips DryCare has the all-important Cool Shot button. The Cool Shot provides a burst of cool air to set and finish your style.

        ThermoProtect temperature setting

        ThermoProtect temperature setting

        Philips DryCare has a ThermoProtect setting. This setting dries hair at the most effective yet caring temperature. Hair dries fast without overheating.

        3 heat and 2 speed settings for maximum styling control

        3 heat and 2 speed settings for maximum styling control

        Philips DryCare has 3 heat and 2 speed settings for maximum styling control. Easy to set and style with, you can use to get exactly the power and temperature to suit your style.

        Lightweight, comfortable design

        Lightweight, comfortable design

        Philips DryCare weights only 450 grams making it comfortable to handle and hold. Its lightweight design makes styling easy without compromising on power.

        2m power cord

        2m power cord

        Philips DryCare has a 2m long power cord for flexibility and reach when styling.

        Ceramic drying element for no over drying

        Philips DryCare has a ceramic element for to prevent overdrying and smooth hair. The element delivers infrared heat. This gentle warmth dries and smoothes hair from within, protecting it from overdrying while still drying the hair fast and effectively.

        Volume diffuser for volume, curls and bounce

        Philips DryCare has a volume diffuser for adding volume and enhancing curls and bounce. For best results, hold the diffuser close to the crown and root area. Its fine textured pins will add volume, maximize thickness, bounce and help shape curls.

        14mm concentrator for precision styling

        The narrow opening of the 14mm nozzle concentrates the flow of air to specific areas. Use for focused styling together with the dryer and a brush.

        Sleek, stylishly designed hairdryer

        Philips DryCare is a sleek, stylishly designed hairdryer. Its attractive dark mauve color is distinctive and looks as good as the results the dryer achieves.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Frequency
          50-60  Hz
          Wattage
          2300  W
          Power
          2300  W
          Cord length
          2.0  m
          Motor
          DC Motor
          Voltage
          220-240 V
          Color/finishing
          Dark Mauve

        • Features

          Foldable handle
          No
          Dual voltage
          No
          Travel pouch
          No
          Ion conditioning
          Yes
          Diffuser
          Yes
          Nozzle / Concentrator
          Yes
          Number of attachments
          2
          Hanging loop
          Yes
          Coolshot
          Yes
          Ceramic
          Yes

        • Service

          2-year guarantee
          Yes

