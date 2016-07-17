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    • Active heat protection, for 22% more shine*. Active heat protection, for 22% more shine*. Active heat protection, for 22% more shine*.
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      DryCare Advanced Dryer

      BHD184/00

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Active heat protection, for 22% more shine*.

      Continuous change of hot and cold airflow provides a pleasant sensation for hair and scalp. The drying power of 2200W and the TurboBoost setting give you the quick powerful drying and styling you need.

      See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $79.95

      DryCare Advanced Dryer

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      Active heat protection, for 22% more shine*.

      • ThermoBalance sensor
      • Ionic
      • 2200W
      ThermoBalance provides active temperature protection

      ThermoBalance provides active temperature protection

      ThermoBalance is an innovative Philips technology that provides smart and superior protection to your hair. The sensor diagnoses continuously the heat of air and constantly adjusts temperature for fast and healthy drying. When ThermoBalance Sensor is activated,the LED is on. You may then feel a pleasant and constant temperature changes, preventing the formation of damaging hotspots on your hair. Your hair and scalp are actively and constantly protected from over heating.

      2200W of fast, high performance drying power

      2200W of fast, high performance drying power

      This 2200W professional hairdryer creates a powerful airflow. The resulting combination of power and speed makes drying and styling your hair quicker and easier.

      Cool Shot sets your style

      Cool Shot sets your style

      A must-have professional setting, the Cool Shot provides a burst of cold air. Use after styling to set and finish your style.

      3 heat and 2 speed settings for full control

      3 heat and 2 speed settings for full control

      Easily set and control the heat and speed settings to create the perfect style. Choose from 3 heat and 2 speed settings for full control and precise drying and styling

      Slim airflow concentrator for a perfect brushing

      Slim airflow concentrator for a perfect brushing

      The slim styling nozzle concentrate the flow of hair through the 11mm opening for precision styling on specific areas. Great for touch ups or to set your style.

      Massaging diffuser to maximize volume & boosts curls

      Massaging diffuser to maximize volume & boosts curls

      The asymmetric massaging diffuser has a unique asymmetric design that is contoured to the head, making it easier and more intuitive to use. The diffuser spreads the flow of air across the hair, drying hair more healthy, boosting volume and reducing frizz. The rubber pins can be used to massage and stimulate the scalp and improve hair vitality. For best results, hold close to the crown and root area and let the diffuser’s massaging pins add bounce and shape curls.

      Turbo boost for extra fast drying

      Turbo boost for extra fast drying

      The turbo boost button increases the airflow, to dry your hair even quicker.

      Ionic conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

      Ionic conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

      Give your hair an instant care with ionic conditioning. Charged negative ions eliminate static and conditions the hair to intensify the hair’s shine and glossiness. The result is smooth and frizz-free hair that shines beautifully.

      Easy storage hook for convenient storage

      Easy storage hook for convenient storage

      A rubberized hook can be found on the base of the handle. Use to store easily at home or if staying at a hotel.

      1.8m cord for maximum flexibility

      1.8m cord for maximum flexibility

      1.8m cord.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        2200  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Cord length
        1.8 m
        Frequency
        50-60  Hz
        Wattage
        2200  W
        Motor
        DC Motor

      • Features

        Ceramic coating
        No
        Foldable handle
        No
        Diffuser
        Yes
        Hanging loop
        Yes
        Dual voltage
        No
        Ion conditioning
        Yes
        Number of attachments
        2
        Nozzle / Concentrator
        Yes
        Travel Pouch included
        No
        Cool shot
        Yes

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

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      • ThermoBalance setting vs. the highest setting of the product. Test done on the European hair.

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