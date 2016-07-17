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BHD184/00
Active heat protection, for 22% more shine*.
Continuous change of hot and cold airflow provides a pleasant sensation for hair and scalp. The drying power of 2200W and the TurboBoost setting give you the quick powerful drying and styling you need.See all benefits
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Dryer
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ThermoBalance is an innovative Philips technology that provides smart and superior protection to your hair. The sensor diagnoses continuously the heat of air and constantly adjusts temperature for fast and healthy drying. When ThermoBalance Sensor is activated,the LED is on. You may then feel a pleasant and constant temperature changes, preventing the formation of damaging hotspots on your hair. Your hair and scalp are actively and constantly protected from over heating.
This 2200W professional hairdryer creates a powerful airflow. The resulting combination of power and speed makes drying and styling your hair quicker and easier.
A must-have professional setting, the Cool Shot provides a burst of cold air. Use after styling to set and finish your style.
Easily set and control the heat and speed settings to create the perfect style. Choose from 3 heat and 2 speed settings for full control and precise drying and styling
The slim styling nozzle concentrate the flow of hair through the 11mm opening for precision styling on specific areas. Great for touch ups or to set your style.
The asymmetric massaging diffuser has a unique asymmetric design that is contoured to the head, making it easier and more intuitive to use. The diffuser spreads the flow of air across the hair, drying hair more healthy, boosting volume and reducing frizz. The rubber pins can be used to massage and stimulate the scalp and improve hair vitality. For best results, hold close to the crown and root area and let the diffuser’s massaging pins add bounce and shape curls.
The turbo boost button increases the airflow, to dry your hair even quicker.
Give your hair an instant care with ionic conditioning. Charged negative ions eliminate static and conditions the hair to intensify the hair’s shine and glossiness. The result is smooth and frizz-free hair that shines beautifully.
A rubberized hook can be found on the base of the handle. Use to store easily at home or if staying at a hotel.
1.8m cord.
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