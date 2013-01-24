ThermoBalance provides active temperature protection

ThermoBalance is an innovative Philips technology that provides smart and superior protection to your hair. The sensor diagnoses continuously the heat of air and constantly adjusts temperature for fast and healthy drying. When ThermoBalance Sensor is activated,the LED is on. You may then feel a pleasant and constant temperature changes, preventing the formation of damaging hotspots on your hair. Your hair and scalp are actively and constantly protected from over heating.